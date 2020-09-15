Bio-decontamination Equipment Market 2020 – 2025 Top Countries Data – Industry Size, Growth Factors, Top Leaders, Development Strategy, Future Trends, Historical Analysis, Competitive Landscape and Regional Forecast By 360 Market Updates

Bio-decontamination Equipment Market 2020 Industry Report analyzed in detail with all the vital data to frame tactical business judgments and propose strategic growth plans. This report offers a comprehensive insight into the development policies and plans in addition to manufacturing processes and cost structures.

HPV is well recognized as a bio-decontamination agent due to its broad biological efficacy and can quickly deactivate microorganisms much more effectively than traditional decontamination methods such as formaldehyde. HPV has been tested on many individual microorganisms and classes of organisms successfully and has excellent material compatibility. HPV technology enables clients to leave computer equipment or any other devices in the room during the bio-decontamination process, unlike with other disinfection regimes, which can cause equipment damage. HPV decontamination systems operate at room temperature with relative humidity, without the need for significantly reduced humidity, unlike with traditional systems.

The Bio-decontamination Equipment market is very concerted market; the revenue of top nine manufacturers accounts about 80% of the total revenue in 2017. The high-end products mainly come from USA and Europe.

The leading manufactures mainly are STERIS Life Science, Bioquell, Fedegari Group, TOMI Environmental Solutions and JCE Biotechnology. STERIS Life Science is the largest manufacturer; its revenue of global market exceeds 38% in 2017.

Geographically, The Global Bio-decontamination Equipment market has been segmented into North America, Europe, China, Asia (ex. China) and RoW. The North America held the largest share in the global market, its revenue of global market exceeds 47% in 2017. The next is Europe.

The Bio-decontamination Equipment market was valued at 100 Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach 160 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Bio-decontamination Equipment.

STERIS Life Science

Bioquell

Fedegari Group

TOMI Environmental Solutions

JCE Biotechnology

Howorth Air Technology

Tailin BioEngineering

Weike Biological Laboratory

On the basis of Product Type, we research the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate, primarily split into:

Chamber Decontamination

Room Decontamination

For the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate of Bio-decontamination Equipment market for each application, including:

Pharmaceutical Manufacturing

Bioscience Research