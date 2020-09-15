The ‘ Cancer Vaccines market’ research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of the latest developments, market size, status, upcoming technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies, with key company profiles and strategies of players. The research study provides market overview; Cancer Vaccines derived key statistics, based on the market status of the manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in Cancer Vaccines market size forecast, Get report to understand the structure of the complete fine points (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart).

A combination of factors, including COVID-19 containment situation, end-use market recovery & Recovery Timeline of 2020/ 2021

covid-19 scenario Market Behavior/ Level of Risk and Opportunity End Industry Behavior/ Opportunity Assessment Expected Industry Recovery Timeline Business Impact Horizon Opening of Economy by Q3 2020 xx xx xx xx Recovery – Opening of Economy extended till Q4 2020 / Q1 2021 xx xx xx xx

The global cancer vaccines market was valued at $4,188 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $7,303 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 12.6% from 2020 to 2027.

Vaccine is a biological preparation that strengthens the immune system and provides acquired immunity against a specific pathogen. Cancer vaccines are popularly used to treat various types of cancers such as breast cancer, lung cancer, prostate cancer, and cervical cancer. In addition, it offers numerous benefits as it can stop the growth of tumor cells, prevents cancer relapse, and destroys tumor cells that are left behind after treatment. There are two types of vaccines available in market, namely, preventive cancer vaccines and therapeutic cancer vaccines. Preventive cancer vaccines are traditional cancer vaccines used in healthy people to prevent cancer. Therapeutic cancer vaccines are type of immunotherapy vaccines used for metastatic prostate cancer, human papillomavirus (HPV), and hepatitis B virus.

The factors that drive the cancer vaccines market are rise in prevalence of cancer such as breast cancer, prostate cancer, and cervical, lung cancer globally, and surge in investments and governmental funding for the development of cancer vaccines by manufacturers. In addition, increase in cancer vaccines usage combined with other therapies, surge in demand for cancer vaccines, rise in public awareness toward benefits of cancer vaccines, increase in prevalence of human papilloma virus (HPV) infections, and launch of new cancer vaccines further fuel the market growth. However, high cost for developing cancer vaccines and longer time span required for manufacturing a single vaccine are anticipated to restrict the market growth. Furthermore, growth in transition from prophylactic to therapeutic cancer vaccines is expected to offer lucrative opportunities in the near future.

The global cancer vaccines market is segmented on the basis of technology, type, indication, end user, and region. By technology, the market is categorized into dendritic cells (DC) cancer vaccines, recombinant cancer vaccines, antigen/adjuvant cancer vaccines, and viral vector & DNA cancer vaccines. By type, it is bifurcated into preventive cancer vaccines and therapeutic cancer vaccines. By indication, it is classified into cervical cancer, prostate cancer, and others. By end user, it is divided into pediatric and adult. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

– The study provides an in-depth analysis of the market along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

– It offers a quantitative analysis from 2019 to 2027, which is expected to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.

– A comprehensive analysis of four regions is provided to determine the existing opportunities.

– The profiles and growth strategies of the key players are thoroughly analyzed to understand the competitive outlook of the global market.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Technology

– Dendritic Cells (DC) Cancer Vaccines

– Recombinant Cancer Vaccines

– Antigen/Adjuvant Cancer Vaccines

– Viral Vector & DNA Cancer Vaccines

By Indication

– Cervical Cancer

– Prostate Cancer

– Others

By Type

– Preventive Cancer Vaccines

– Therapeutic Cancer Vaccines

By End User

– Pediatrics

– Adults

LIST OF KEY PLAYERS PROFILED IN THE REPORT

– Advaxis Inc.

– Amgen Inc.

– Dynavax Technologies Corporation

– Generex Biotechnology Corporation

– GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK)

– Immunocellular Therapeutics, Ltd

– Merck & Co., Inc.

– Sanpower Group Co. Ltd. (Dendereon Corporation)

– UbiVac

– Vaccinogen, Inc.

LIST OF OTHER PLAYERS IN THE VALUE CHAIN (These players are not profiled in the report. The same will be included on request.)

– Oxford BioMedica.

– Juvaris Biotherapeutics

– Prima BioMed

A systematic step framework for How to Tackle The Situation… “MITIGATE” | “SUSTAIN” | “GROW”: Business Strategy Recovery, Scenario and Planning

Key Segments Studied in the Global Cancer Vaccines Market

Geographical Breakdown: Regional level analysis of the market, currently covering North America, Europe, China & Japan

In-Depth Qualitative Analyses Include Identification And Investigation Of The Following Aspects: Market Structure, Growth Drivers, Restraints and Challenges, Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities, Porter’s Fiver Forces. The report also inspects the financial standing of the leading companies, which includes gross profit, revenue generation, sales volume, sales revenue, manufacturing cost, individual growth rate, and other financial ratios. The report basically gives information about the Market trends, growth factors, limitations, opportunities, challenges, future forecasts, and details about all the key market players.

Changing Forecasts in a Time of Crisis: explores key issues, including:

The heavy economic impacts of social distancing measures

Future changes in consumer behavior

The urgent need for high-frequency economic data

Mapping Out a Potential Recovery

Business Strategies During COVID-19

Near & Long Term Risk Outlook, Risk Assessment and Opportunities

Key questions answered: Study Explore COVID 19 Outbreak Impact Analysis

Market size and growth rate during forecast period.

Key factors driving the Market.

Key market trends cracking up the growth of the Market.

Challenges to market growth.

Key vendors of Market.

Detailed SWOT analysis.

Opportunities and threats faces by the existing vendors in Global Market.

Trending factors influencing the market in the geographical regions.

Strategic initiatives focusing the leading vendors.

PEST analysis of the market in the five major regions.

What should be entry strategies, countermeasures to economic impact, and marketing channels?

What are market dynamics?

What are challenges and opportunities?

What is economic impact on market?

What is market chain analysis by upstream raw materials and downstream industry?

What is industry considering capacity, production and production value? What will be the estimation of cost and profit? What will be market share, supply and consumption? What about import and export?

What is current market status? What’s market competition in this industry, both company, and country wise? What’s market analysis by taking applications and types in consideration?

What were capacity, production value, cost and profit?

Who are the global key players in this industry? What are their company profile, their product information, and contact information?

Which manufacturing technology is used, what are their company profile, their product information, and contact information?

Key Points Covered in Cancer Vaccines Market Report: COVID 19 Impact Analysis

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Key Benefits for Stakeholders

1.3. Key Market Segments

1.3.1. List of key players profiled in the report

1.4. Research Methodology

1.4.1. Primary research

1.4.2. Secondary research

1.4.3. Analyst tools and models

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. Key findings of the study

2.2. CXO Perspective

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market Definition and Scope

3.2. Key Findings

3.2.1. Top investment pockets.

3.2.2. Top winning strategies

3.3. Porter;s five force analysis

3.4. Regulatory Framework

3.4.1. FDA

3.4.2. CE Mark

3.4.3. Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA)

3.4.4. Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare (MHLW)

3.5. Market Share Analysis, 2019

3.6. Market Dynamics

3.6.1. Drivers

3.6.1.1. Rise in prevalence of human papilloma virus (HPV) cancer

3.6.1.2. Increase in administration of prophylactic cancer vaccines

3.6.1.3. Rise in development of new cancer vaccines

3.6.1.4. Launch and approval of new cancer vaccines in the market

3.6.2. Restraints

3.6.2.1. High cost and longer timelines required for development of cancer vaccines

3.6.3. Opportunities

3.6.3.1. High growth prospects in emerging markets

3.6.4. Impact analysis

CHAPTER 4: CANCER VACCINES MARKET, BY TECHNOLOGY

4.1. Overview

4.1.1. Market size and forecast

4.2. Dendritic Cells (DC) Cancer Vaccines

4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.3. Market analysis by country

4.3. Recombinant Cancer Vaccines

4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.3. Market analysis by country

4.4. Antigen/Adjuvent Cancer Vaccines

4.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.4.3. Market analysis by country

4.5. Viral Vector and DNA Cancer Vaccines

4.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.5.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.5.3. Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 5: CANCER VACCINES MARKET, BY TYPES

5.1. Overview

5.2. Market size and forecast

5.3. Preventive Cancer Vaccines

5.3.1. Market size and forecast, by region

5.3.2. Market analysis, by country

5.4. Therapeutic Cancer Vaccines

5.4.1. Market size and forecast, by region

5.4.2. Market analysis, by country

CHAPTER 6: CANCER VACCINES MARKET, BY INDICATION

6.1. Overview

6.2. Market size and forecast

6.3. Cervical Cancer

6.3.1. Market size and forecast, by region

6.3.2. Market analysis, by country

6.4. Prostate Cancer

6.4.1. Market size and forecast, by region

6.4.2. Market analysis, by country

6.5. Other Indications

6.5.1. Market size and forecast, by region

6.5.2. Market analysis, by country

CHAPTER 7: CANCER VACCINES MARKET, BY END USER

7.1. Overview

7.2. Market size and forecast

7.3. Pediatrics

7.3.1. Market size and forecast, by region

7.3.2. Market analysis, by country

7.4. Adults

7.4.1. Market size and forecast, by region

7.4.2. Market analysis, by country

CHAPTER 8: CANCER VACCINES MARKET, BY REGION

8.1. OVERVIEW

8.1.1. Market size and forecast

8.2. North America

8.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

8.2.2. North America cancer vaccines market, by country

8.2.2.1. U.S.

8.2.2.1.1. U.S. cancer vaccines market, by technology

8.2.2.1.2. U.S. cancer vaccines market, by type

8.2.2.1.3. U.S. cancer vaccines market, by Indication

8.2.2.1.4. U.S. cancer vaccines market, by end user

8.2.2.3. Canada

8.2.2.3.1. Canada cancer vaccines market, by technology

8.2.2.3.2. Canada cancer vaccines market, by type

8.2.2.3.3. Canada cancer vaccines market, by indication

8.2.2.3.4. Canada cancer vaccines market, by end user

8.2.2.5. Mexico

8.2.2.5.1. Mexico cancer vaccines market, by technology

8.2.2.5.2. Mexico cancer vaccines market, by type

8.2.2.5.3. Mexico cancer vaccines market, by indication

8.2.2.5.4. Mexico cancer vaccines market, by end user

8.2.3. North America cancer vaccines market, by technology

8.2.4. North America cancer vaccines market, by type

8.2.5. North America cancer vaccines market, by indication

8.2.6. North America cancer vaccines market, by end user

8.3. Europe

8.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

8.3.2. Europe cancer vaccines market, by country

8.3.2.1. Germany

8.3.2.1.1. Germany cancer vaccines market, by technology

8.3.2.1.2. Germany cancer vaccines market, by type

8.3.2.1.3. Germany cancer vaccines market, by indication

8.3.2.1.4. Germany cancer vaccines market, by end user

8.3.2.2. France

8.3.2.2.1. France cancer vaccines market, by technology

8.3.2.2.2. France cancer vaccines market, by type

8.3.2.2.3. France cancer vaccines market, by indication

8.3.2.2.4. France cancer vaccines market, by end user

8.3.2.3. UK

8.3.2.3.1. UK cancer vaccines market, by technology

8.3.2.3.2. UK cancer vaccines market, by type

8.3.2.3.3. UK cancer vaccines market, by indication

8.3.2.3.4. UK cancer vaccines market, by end user

8.3.2.4. Italy

8.3.2.4.1. Italy cancer vaccines market, by technology

8.3.2.4.2. Italy cancer vaccines market, by type

8.3.2.4.3. Italy cancer vaccines market, by indication

8.3.2.4.4. Italy cancer vaccines market, by end user

8.3.2.5. Spain

The Spain cancer vaccines market was valued at $107.67 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $158.00 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 9.5%.

8.3.2.5.1. Spain cancer vaccines market, by technology

8.3.2.5.2. Spain cancer vaccines market, by type

8.3.2.5.3. Spain cancer vaccines market, by indication

8.3.2.5.4. Spain cancer vaccines market, by end user

8.3.2.6. Rest of Europe

8.3.2.6.1. Rest of Europe cancer vaccines market, by technology

8.3.2.6.2. Rest of Europe cancer vaccines market, by type

8.3.2.6.3. Rest of Europe cancer vaccines market, by indication

8.3.2.6.4. Rest of Europe cancer vaccines market, by end user

8.3.3. Europe cancer vaccines market, by technology

8.3.4. Europe cancer vaccines market, by type

8.3.5. Europe cancer vaccines market, by indication

8.3.6. Europe cancer vaccines market, by end user

8.4. Asia-Pacific

8.4.1. Key market trends and opportunities

8.4.2. Asia-Pacific cancer vaccines market, by country

8.4.2.1. Japan

8.4.2.1.1. Japan cancer vaccines market, by technology

8.4.2.1.2. Japan cancer vaccines market, by type

8.4.2.1.3. Japan cancer vaccines market, by indication

8.4.2.1.4. Japan cancer vaccines market, by end user

8.4.2.2. China

8.4.2.2.1. China cancer vaccines market, by technology

8.4.2.2.2. China cancer vaccines market, by type

8.4.2.2.3. China cancer vaccines market, by indication

8.4.2.2.4. China cancer vaccines market, by end user

8.4.2.3. Australia

8.4.2.3.1. Australia cancer vaccines market, by technology

8.4.2.3.2. Australia cancer vaccines market, by type

8.4.2.3.3. Australia cancer vaccines market, by indication

8.4.2.3.4. Australia cancer vaccines market, by end user

8.4.2.4. India

8.4.2.4.1. India cancer vaccines market, by technology

8.4.2.4.2. India cancer vaccines market, by type

8.4.2.4.3. India cancer vaccines market, by indication

8.4.2.4.4. India cancer vaccines market, by end user

8.4.2.5. South Korea

8.4.2.5.1. South Korea cancer vaccines market, by technology

8.4.2.5.2. South Korea cancer vaccines market, by type

8.4.2.5.3. South Korea cancer vaccines market, by indication

8.4.2.5.4. South Korea cancer vaccines market, by end user

8.4.2.6. Rest of Asia-Pacific

8.4.2.6.1. Rest of Asia-Pacific cancer vaccines market, by technology

8.4.2.6.2. Rest of Asia-Pacific cancer vaccines market, by type

8.4.2.6.3. Rest of Asia-Pacific cancer vaccines market, by indication

8.4.2.6.4. Rest of Asia-Pacific cancer vaccines market, by end user

8.4.3. Asia-Pacific cancer vaccines market, by technology

8.4.4. Asia-Pacific cancer vaccines market, by type

8.4.5. Asia-Pacific cancer vaccines market, by indication

8.4.6. Asia-Pacific cancer vaccines market, by end user

8.5. LAMEA

8.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

8.5.2. LAMEA cancer vaccines market, by country

8.5.2.1. Brazil

8.5.2.1.1. Brazil cancer vaccines market, by technology

8.5.2.1.2. Brazil cancer vaccines market, by type

8.5.2.1.3. Brazil cancer vaccines market, by indication

8.5.2.1.4. Brazil cancer vaccines market, by end user

8.5.2.2. Argentina

8.5.2.2.1. Argentina cancer vaccines market, by technology

8.5.2.2.2. Argentina cancer vaccines market, by type

8.5.2.2.3. Argentina cancer vaccines market, by indication

8.5.2.2.4. Argentina cancer vaccines market, by end user

8.5.2.3. Turkey

8.5.2.3.1. Turkey cancer vaccines market, by technology

8.5.2.3.2. Turkey cancer vaccines market, by type

8.5.2.3.3. Turkey cancer vaccines market, by indication

8.5.2.3.4. Turkey cancer vaccines market, by end user

8.5.2.4. South Africa

8.5.2.4.1. South Africa cancer vaccines market, by technology

8.5.2.4.2. South Africa cancer vaccines market, by type

8.5.2.4.3. South Africa cancer vaccines market, by indication

8.5.2.4.4. South Africa cancer vaccines market, by end user

8.5.2.5. Rest of LAMEA

8.5.2.5.1. Rest of LAMEA cancer vaccines market, by technology

8.5.2.5.2. Rest of LAMEA cancer vaccines market, by type

8.5.2.5.3. Rest of LAMEA cancer vaccines market, by indication

8.5.2.5.4. Rest of LAMEA cancer vaccines market, by end user

8.5.3. LAMEA cancer vaccines market, by technology

8.5.4. LAMEA cancer vaccines market, by type

8.5.5. LAMEA cancer vaccines market, by indication

8.5.6. LAMEA cancer vaccines market, by end user

CHAPTER 9: COMPANY PROFILES

9.1. Advaxis Inc.

9.1.1. Company overview

9.1.2. Company snapshot

9.1.3. Operating business segments

9.1.4. Product portfolio

9.1.5. Business performance

9.1.6. Key strategic moves and developments

9.2. Amgen Inc.

9.2.1. Company overview

9.2.2. Company snapshot

9.2.3. Operating business segments

9.2.4. Product portfolio

9.2.5. Business performance

9.3. Dynavax Technologies Corporation

9.3.1. Company overview

9.3.2. Company snapshot

9.3.3. Operating business segments

9.3.4. Product portfolio

9.3.5. Business performance

9.4. Generex Biotechnology Corporation

9.4.1. Company overview

9.4.2. Company snapshot

9.4.3. Operating business segments

9.4.4. Product portfolio

9.4.5. Business performance

9.5. GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK)

9.5.1. Company overview

9.5.2. Company snapshot

9.5.3. Operating business segments

9.5.4. Product portfolio

9.5.5. Business performance

9.5.6. Key strategic moves and developments

9.6. Immunocellular Therapeutics, Ltd

9.6.1. Company overview

9.6.2. Company snapshot

9.6.3. Operating business segments

9.6.4. Product portfolio

9.7. Merck & Co., Inc.

9.7.1. Company overview

9.7.2. Company snapshot

9.7.3. Operating business segments

9.7.4. Product portfolio

9.7.5. Business performance

9.7.6. Key strategic moves and developments

9.8. SANPOWER GROUP CO. LTD. (DENDEREON CORPORATION)

9.8.1. Company overview

9.8.2. Company snapshot

9.8.3. Operating business segments

9.8.4. Product portfolio

9.8.5. Key strategic moves and developments

9.9. UbiVac

9.9.1. Company overview

9.9.2. Company snapshot

9.9.3. Operating business segments

9.9.4. Product portfolio

9.9.5. Key strategic moves and developments

9.10. Vaccinogen, Inc.

9.10.1. Company overview

9.10.2. Company snapshot

9.10.3. Operating business segments

9.10.4. Product portfolio

Continued….

……..and view more in complete table of Contents

