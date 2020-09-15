China Outbound MICE Travel & Tourism Market Future Scope, Opportunities with Strategic Growth and Top Players | Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic

China Outbound Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions (MICE) Travel & Tourism market is showing some escalating growth and is expected that it will reach total market value of more than USD 31 billion by 2026.

Highlighted with 4 tables and 108 figures, this 140-pages report “China Outbound MICE Travel & Tourism Market: Focus on MICE Trips, Spending, 25 Countries Data, Industry Insights, Analysis and Forecast, 2019 – 2026” is based on comprehensive research of the entire China outbound MICE travel and tourism market. The report offers the most up-to-date industry data on the actual market situation and future outlook for the China outbound MICE travel and tourism market. The report provides historical market data for 2015 – 2018, and forecasts from 2019 till 2026.

The report offers an in-depth analysis of the Chinese outbound MICE traveler flows, spending patterns, main destination markets and current and future opportunities for tourism businesses seeking to tap into the China outbound MICE travel and tourism market. This report provides clear insight into current and future development of the China outbound MICE travel and tourism market. Furthermore, this report uses main destination-focused analysis to explore China outbound MICE travel and tourism market. A detailed main destination analysis of the market is provided, covering a total of 25 most popular destinations. The report also examines the main market growth driving and restraining forces and also gives an all-round future outlook through 2026.

The major MICE destinations for the Chinese travelers covered in the report are Hong Kong, Thailand, South Korea, Macau, India, Singapore, Malaysia, Japan, United States, Philippines, Vietnam, Cambodia, Indonesia, Sri Lanka, Jordan, Oman, United Arab Emirates (UAE), Germany, France, Italy, Switzerland, Russia, United Kingdom, Spain and Australia.

Travel and Tourism Recovery :

Globally, in an effort to establish a harmonized approach towards setting guidelines around the reopening of the sector, WTTC launched the “Safe Travels” stamp, which has been designed to allow potential travelers to recognize establishments around the world which have adopted standardized health and hygiene protocols. Backed by the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO), the stamp may be used across the travel and tourism value chain to certify hotels, restaurants, airlines, cruise lines, tour operators, restaurants, outdoor shopping, transportation and airports. Since its launch on 27 May, the WTTC established protocols have been adopted by destination countries and cities around the world such as Turkey, Egypt, Portugal, Seville and Cancun. Reand more…weforum