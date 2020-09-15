The ‘ Chronic Hemodialysis Catheter market’ research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of the latest developments, market size, status, upcoming technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies, with key company profiles and strategies of players. The research study provides market overview; Chronic Hemodialysis Catheter derived key statistics, based on the market status of the manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in Chronic Hemodialysis Catheter market size forecast, Get report to understand the structure of the complete fine points (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart).

A combination of factors, including COVID-19 containment situation, end-use market recovery & Recovery Timeline of 2020/ 2021

covid-19 scenario Market Behavior/ Level of Risk and Opportunity End Industry Behavior/ Opportunity Assessment Expected Industry Recovery Timeline Business Impact Horizon Opening of Economy by Q3 2020 xx xx xx xx Recovery – Opening of Economy extended till Q4 2020 / Q1 2021 xx xx xx xx

The global chronic hemodialysis catheter market was valued at $354 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $446 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 3.7% from 2020 to 2027.

Hemodialysis is a process of blood filtration for a person suffering from kidney failure. It is carried out by connecting a dialysis machine to a patient using a catheter as a linking point. Catheter includes two types of lumens (flexible tubular passage) for exchange of blood, which are colored in red and blue for clear identification during dialysis process. The red colored lumen (atrial lumen) draws blood from a patient and transfers it to the dialysis machine for filtration, whereas the blue colored lumen (venous lumen) returns the blood to patient after filtration from dialysis machine. A catheter is inserted in one of the large veins such as superior vena cava or by puncturing internal jugular vein in the neck to push it inside the chest. The blood flow through a catheter ranges between 200 and 500 ml per minute. There are three types of hemodialysis catheter products available in the market, which include cuffed tunneled catheter, non-cuffed tunneled catheters, and non-tunneled catheters.

Increase in prevalence of end-stage renal diseases (ESRD), low availability of kidney donors for transplantation, technological developments in hemodialysis catheters and dialysis equipment, rise in demand for hemodialysis amongst chronic kidney disorders (CKD) patients, surge in number of dialysis centers, and increase in number of patients suffering from diabetes and hypertension are the key factors that fuel growth of the global chronic hemodialysis catheter market. Moreover, increase in utilization of hemodialysis catheters, rise in patient awareness toward hemodialysis treatment, surge in popularity for antimicrobial-coated hemodialysis catheters, rise in cases of blood infections (BSI), increase in R&D expenditure for developing new hemodialysis product, and rise in preference for home hemodialysis (HHD) treatment are other factors that contribute toward growth of the market. However, complications associated with hemodialysis catheters and lack of access of hemodialysis catheter in underdeveloped countries is expected to hinder growth of the market.

The global chronic hemodialysis catheter market is segmented into type of tip, material, end user, and region. By type of tip, it is categorized into step-tip catheters, split-tip catheters, and symmetric tip catheters. Split-tip catheter is further segmented into with side holes and without side holes. On the basis of material, the market is segregated into silicone and polyurethane (PUR). Depending on end user, it is classified into in-center dialysis and home dialysis. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

– The study provides an in-depth analysis of the market along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

– It offers a quantitative analysis from 2019 to 2027, which is expected to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.

– A comprehensive analysis of four regions is provided to determine the existing opportunities.

– The profiles and growth strategies of the key players are thoroughly analyzed to understand the competitive outlook of the global market.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Type of tip

– Step-tip

– Split-tip

o With side holes

o Without side holes

– Symmetric tip catheters

By Material

– Silicone

– Polyurethane (PUR)

By End User

– In-center dialysis

– Home dialysis

LIST OF KEY PLAYERS PROFILED IN THE REPORT

– Angiodynamics Inc.

– B Braun Melsungen Ag

– Baxter International Inc.

– Becton, Dickinson and Company (C. R. Bard, Inc.)

– Fresenius SE And Co. KgaA

– Medical Components, Inc.

– Medtronic Plc

– Nikkiso Co. Ltd

– Nipro Medical Corporation

– Teleflex Incorporated

LIST OF OTHER PLAYERS IN THE VALUE CHAIN (These players are not profiled in the report. The same will be included on request.)

– Asahi Kasei Medical Co., Ltd.,

– Outset Medical, Inc.

– Toray Medical Co., Ltd.,

A systematic step framework for How to Tackle The Situation… “MITIGATE” | “SUSTAIN” | “GROW”: Business Strategy Recovery, Scenario and Planning

Key Segments Studied in the Global Chronic Hemodialysis Catheter Market

Geographical Breakdown: Regional level analysis of the market, currently covering North America, Europe, China & Japan

In-Depth Qualitative Analyses Include Identification And Investigation Of The Following Aspects: Market Structure, Growth Drivers, Restraints and Challenges, Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities, Porter’s Fiver Forces. The report also inspects the financial standing of the leading companies, which includes gross profit, revenue generation, sales volume, sales revenue, manufacturing cost, individual growth rate, and other financial ratios. The report basically gives information about the Market trends, growth factors, limitations, opportunities, challenges, future forecasts, and details about all the key market players.

Changing Forecasts in a Time of Crisis: explores key issues, including:

The heavy economic impacts of social distancing measures

Future changes in consumer behavior

The urgent need for high-frequency economic data

Mapping Out a Potential Recovery

Business Strategies During COVID-19

Near & Long Term Risk Outlook, Risk Assessment and Opportunities

Key questions answered: Study Explore COVID 19 Outbreak Impact Analysis

Market size and growth rate during forecast period.

Key factors driving the Market.

Key market trends cracking up the growth of the Market.

Challenges to market growth.

Key vendors of Market.

Detailed SWOT analysis.

Opportunities and threats faces by the existing vendors in Global Market.

Trending factors influencing the market in the geographical regions.

Strategic initiatives focusing the leading vendors.

PEST analysis of the market in the five major regions.

What should be entry strategies, countermeasures to economic impact, and marketing channels?

What are market dynamics?

What are challenges and opportunities?

What is economic impact on market?

What is market chain analysis by upstream raw materials and downstream industry?

What is industry considering capacity, production and production value? What will be the estimation of cost and profit? What will be market share, supply and consumption? What about import and export?

What is current market status? What’s market competition in this industry, both company, and country wise? What’s market analysis by taking applications and types in consideration?

What were capacity, production value, cost and profit?

Who are the global key players in this industry? What are their company profile, their product information, and contact information?

Which manufacturing technology is used, what are their company profile, their product information, and contact information?

Key Points Covered in Chronic Hemodialysis Catheter Market Report: COVID 19 Impact Analysis

