Clean Room Air Filter Market 2020 – 2025 Top Countries Data -Key Leaders Analysis, Segmentation, Growth, Future Trends, Gross Margin, Demands, Emerging Technology by Regional Forecast By 360 Market Updates

Cleanroom Air Filters are designed for use in controlled critical environments such as hospitals and in microelectronic, pharmaceutical and biotech facilities. A cleanroom uses air filters that are much more efficient than those used in offices.

North America’s sales volume accounted for the highest market share (27.37%%) in 2017, followed by the North America and China.

At present, the manufactures of Cleanroom Air Filters are concentrated in North America, Europe, Japan, China and Southeast Asia. Europe is the largest sales revenue area in the world, which occupied about 31.20% share in 2017 by sales value. The global leading players in this market are Camfil, CLARCOR, American Air Filters Company, MANN+HUMMEL, Nippon Muki, etc.

The Cleanroom Air Filters are mainly used by Medical, Biotech, Electronics and Pharma Application. The dominated application is Electronics Application.

For forecast, the global Cleanroom Air Filters revenue would keep increasing with annual growth rate with 4-6%. We tend to believe that this industry still has a good future, considering the current demand of Cleanroom Air Filters.

The Clean Room Air Filter market was valued at 490 Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach 690 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Clean Room Air Filter.

Camfil

CLARCOR

American Air Filters Company

MANN+HUMMEL

Nippon Muki

Freudenberg

Filtration Group

Daesung

Trox

KOWA air filter

Dafco Filtration

Kalthoff Luftfilter und Filtermedien GmbH

AIRTECH

MC Air Filtration Ltd

Haynerair

Indair

On the basis of Product Type, we research the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate, primarily split into: –

HEPA Filter

ULPA Filter

Electronics

Pharma

Biotech

Medical