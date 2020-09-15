The closed system drug transfer devices market was valued at US$ 374.48 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 1,661.83 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 20.5% from 2020 to 2027.

Top Companies Covered in this Report: BD, B. Braun Medical Inc., ICU MEDICAL INC., EQUASHIELD, Corvida Medical, Yukon Medical, Caragen Ltd., Simplivia Healthcare Ltd., JMS CO., LTD., Victus, Inc.

Get sample copy of Report at: https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/TIP00014713

Increasing adoption of chemotherapy and the improvement of regulatory guidelines regarding hazardous drugs are the key factors fueling market growth. Moreover, the rising number of chemotherapeutic drug approvals is expected to foster market growth during the forecast period. However, the lack of regulatory guidelines regarding health workers’ safety in emerging countries hinders the development of the closed system drug transfer devices market. Additionally, the outbreak of pandemic has also affected the CSTD market across the region. At present, the majority of the manufacturing companies and research institutes and centers are involved in diagnosing the coronavirus and vaccines to treat the deadly virus. Thus, the shift of medical device and research centers and diagnostics laboratories towards the COVID19 pandemic has hindered the market growth. However, it is expected that the impact of the pandemic is likely to be seen for a few years.

The closed system drug transfer devices protect hazardous drugs or vapors during drug preparation and administration. It comprises components that enable the filtering of dangerous vapors out of the system. Closed system drug transfer devices play a significant role in the protection of healthcare professionals from antineoplastic as well as other harmful medications. The growing emphasis on the implementation of occupational health and safety standards by government authorities is offering lucrative opportunities for the market’s growth.

Get Discount for This Report https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/discount/TIP00014713

The global closed system drug transfer devices market is segmented based on closing mechanism, type, technology, component, end user. Based on the closing mechanism, the market is segmented into push-to-turn systems, Luer-lock systems, color-to-color alignment systems, and click-to-lock systems. The push-to-turn systems segment held the largest share of the market in 2019; however, the Luer-lock systems segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The closed system drug transfer devices market is segmented into membrane-to-membrane systems and needleless systems based on type. The membrane-to-membrane systems segment held the largest share of the market in 2019. However, the needleless systems segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Based on technology, the closed system drug transfer devices market is segmented into diaphragm-based devices, compartmentalized devices, and air cleaning/filtration devices. The diaphragm-based devices segment held the largest share of the market in 2019. However, the compartmentalized devices segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Based on component, the closed system drug transfer devices market is segmented into vial access devices, syringe safety devices, bag/line access devices, and accessories. The vial access devices segment held the largest share of the market in 2019. However, the syringe safety devices segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The closed system drug transfer devices market is segmented into hospitals and clinics, oncology centers, and others based on end users. The hospitals and clinics systems segment held the largest share of the market in 2019, and also is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The World Health Organization (WHO), Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and National Health Service are a few of the essential primary and secondary sources studied while preparing this report.

Table Of Content

1.Introduction

2. Closed System Drug Transfer Devices Market – Key Takeaways

3. Research Methodology

4. Global Closed System Drug Transfer Devices Market – Market Landscape

5. Closed System Drug Transfer Devices Market– Key Market Dynamics

6. Closed System Drug Transfer Devices Market – Global Analysis

7. Closed System Drug Transfer Devices Market– Closing Mechanism

8. Closed System Drug Transfer Device Market– Type

9. Closed System Drug Transfer Devices Market– Technology

10. Closed System Drug Transfer Devices Market– Component

Enquire about report at: https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/buy/TIP00014713

About Premium Market Insights:

Premiummarketinsights.com is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries.

Contact Us:

Sameer Joshi

Call: +912067274191

Email: [email protected]

Pune