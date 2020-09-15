The ‘ Compostable Plastic market’ research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of the latest developments, market size, status, upcoming technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies, with key company profiles and strategies of players. The research study provides market overview; Compostable Plastic derived key statistics, based on the market status of the manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in Compostable Plastic market size forecast, Get report to understand the structure of the complete fine points (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart).

A combination of factors, including COVID-19 containment situation, end-use market recovery & Recovery Timeline of 2020/ 2021

covid-19 scenario Market Behavior/ Level of Risk and Opportunity End Industry Behavior/ Opportunity Assessment Expected Industry Recovery Timeline Business Impact Horizon Opening of Economy by Q3 2020 xx xx xx xx Recovery – Opening of Economy extended till Q4 2020 / Q1 2021 xx xx xx xx

Compostable plastic market was valued at $991.2 million in 2019 and is expected to reach $3,102.6 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 15.4% from 2020 to 2027.

Compostable plastics break down under strict control of environmental factors, including higher temperatures, pressure and nutrient concentration unlike biodegradable plastics. Compostable plastics can be decomposed through aerobic and anaerobic decomposition processes in time span of three to six months. However, anaerobic plastics need special treatment such as industrial composting, which costs higher than usual home composting. As in many cases industry players are reluctant to utilize municipal waste, it leads to landfill; thus, creating environmental hazards.

The global compostable plastic market is in the introductory phase of industry life cycle and is expected to explore new growth opportunities during the coming years. Some of the basic factors driving the demand for the market include governmental initiatives to eliminate single use plastic and strict regulatory outlook against the use of conventional plastic products.

Industry trends are shifting toward biobased products to reduce dependence on conventional plastics. Compostable plastics degrade quickly unlike fossil fuel based plastic products, which may take more than 500 years to degrade completely. Moreover, most of the manufacturers in industries such as packaging, textile and agriculture are shifting toward biobased plastic due to stringent regulations from the government. Such factors are largely impacting the growth of the global compostable plastic market.

On the other hand, the growth of the market is restrained by high cost of compostable plastic bags over its conventional counterparts. For instance, polylactic acid based bioplastics are at least eight times as expensive as the petroleum-based plastics. However, new products such as Fruitplast, a bioplastic made from the skins of tropical fruits at a lower price, are expected to provide lucrative growth opportunities in upcoming times.

The global compostable plastic market is segmented on the basis of type, application, and region. Based on type, the market is bifurcated into home compostable plastic, and others. Home compostable plastic is further classified into BioPBS FD92, BWC BF 90A, and Ecopond Flex 162.

Growing concern from the European Union for a dedicated standard for home compostable plastic is expected to positively impact the market growth for home compostable plastics. For instance, in April 2020, the European Parliament and the Council of the EU enforced Packaging and Packaging Waste Directive 2015/720 aimed at increasing usage of home compostable plastic bags to collect kitchen and garden waste.

On the basis of application, the global compostable plastic market is categorized into compostable cutlery, compostable bag, compostable straw, compostable gloves, compostable cup (cold cup), and compostable tray/dish. Based on region, it is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Compostable bags are extensively used in various sectors as their demand is expected to witness steady growth. The food and beverage industry significantly contributes toward the compostable bag market demand.

Europe emerged as the global leader in compostable plastic market. This is attributed to European legal framework and strategies that are expected to boost the extensive use of compostable plastic products and provide growth opportunities for the Europe compostable market.

Some of the major manufacturers studied and profiled in the global compostable plastic market are BASF SE, DowInc., Novamont S.p.A., Plantic, Natureworks, Corbion N.V., Biome Technologies plc, Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings, Eastman Chemical Company, and Danimer Scientific.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS FOR COMPOSTABLE PLASTIC

– By Type

– Home Compostable Plastic

o BioPBS FD92

o BWC BF 90A

o Ecopond Flex 162

– Others

– By Application

– Compostable cutlery

– Compostable bag

– Compostable straw

– Compostable gloves

– Compostable cup (cold cup)

– Compostable tray/dish

Download Free Sample Copy of ‘Compostable Plastic market’ Report @

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=AMR1052

A systematic step framework for How to Tackle The Situation… “MITIGATE” | “SUSTAIN” | “GROW”: Business Strategy Recovery, Scenario and Planning

Key Segments Studied in the Global Compostable Plastic Market

Geographical Breakdown: Regional level analysis of the market, currently covering North America, Europe, China & Japan

In-Depth Qualitative Analyses Include Identification And Investigation Of The Following Aspects: Market Structure, Growth Drivers, Restraints and Challenges, Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities, Porter’s Fiver Forces. The report also inspects the financial standing of the leading companies, which includes gross profit, revenue generation, sales volume, sales revenue, manufacturing cost, individual growth rate, and other financial ratios. The report basically gives information about the Market trends, growth factors, limitations, opportunities, challenges, future forecasts, and details about all the key market players.

(Check Our Exclusive Offer: Ask for Discount to our Representative)

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=AMR1052

Changing Forecasts in a Time of Crisis: explores key issues, including:

The heavy economic impacts of social distancing measures

Future changes in consumer behavior

The urgent need for high-frequency economic data

Mapping Out a Potential Recovery

Business Strategies During COVID-19

Near & Long Term Risk Outlook, Risk Assessment and Opportunities

Key questions answered: Study Explore COVID 19 Outbreak Impact Analysis

Market size and growth rate during forecast period.

Key factors driving the Market.

Key market trends cracking up the growth of the Market.

Challenges to market growth.

Key vendors of Market.

Detailed SWOT analysis.

Opportunities and threats faces by the existing vendors in Global Market.

Trending factors influencing the market in the geographical regions.

Strategic initiatives focusing the leading vendors.

PEST analysis of the market in the five major regions.

What should be entry strategies, countermeasures to economic impact, and marketing channels?

What are market dynamics?

What are challenges and opportunities?

What is economic impact on market?

What is market chain analysis by upstream raw materials and downstream industry?

What is industry considering capacity, production and production value? What will be the estimation of cost and profit? What will be market share, supply and consumption? What about import and export?

What is current market status? What’s market competition in this industry, both company, and country wise? What’s market analysis by taking applications and types in consideration?

What were capacity, production value, cost and profit?

Who are the global key players in this industry? What are their company profile, their product information, and contact information?

Which manufacturing technology is used, what are their company profile, their product information, and contact information?

Ask Our Expert for Complete Report@:

https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=AMR1052

Key Points Covered in Compostable Plastic Market Report: COVID 19 Impact Analysis

CHAPTER 1:INTRODUCTION

1.1.Report description

1.2.Key benefits for stakeholders

1.3.Key market segments for compostable plastic

1.4.Research methodology

1.4.1.Secondary research

1.4.2.Primary research

1.5.Analyst tools and models

CHAPTER 2:EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1.Key findings of the study

2.2.CXO perspective

CHAPTER 3:MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1.Market definition and scope

3.2.Key findings

3.2.1.Top investment pockets

3.2.2.Top winning strategies

3.3.Porter;s five forces analysis

3.4.Market dynamics

3.4.1.Drivers

3.4.1.1.Eco-friendly nature and rise in consumer adoption of compostable plastics

3.4.1.2.High demand of compostable and compostable plastic in food packaging application

3.4.1.3.Favorable Government Policies towards bioplastic

3.4.2.Restraint

3.4.2.1.High cost of compostable plastic

3.4.3.Opportunity

3.4.3.1.Rise in CSR activities and decreasing dependence on petroleum resource

3.5.Impact of key regulations

3.6.Impact of COVID-19 on Compostable Plastic

3.7.Production Analysis

3.8.Import /Export analysis

CHAPTER 4:COMPOSTABLE PLASTIC MARKET, BY TYPE

4.1.Overview

4.1.1.Market size and forecast

4.1.2.Home Compostable Plastic

4.1.2.1.Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.1.2.2.Market size and forecast, by type

4.1.2.2.1.BioPBS FD92

4.1.2.2.2.BWC BF 90A

4.1.2.2.3.Ecopond Flex

4.1.2.3.Market size and forecast, by region

4.1.3.Others

4.1.3.1.Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.1.3.2.Market size and forecast, by region

CHAPTER 5:COMPOSTABLE PLASTIC MARKET, BY APPLICATION

5.1.Overview

5.1.1.Market size and forecast by Compostable Plastic Application

5.2.Compostable Cutlery

5.2.1.Key market trends, growth, factors and opportunities

5.2.2.Market size and forecast, by Region

5.3.Compostable Bag

5.3.1.Key market trends, growth, factors and opportunities

5.3.2.Market size and forecast, by Region

5.4.COMPOSTABLE STRAW

5.4.1.Key market trends, growth, factors and opportunities

5.4.2.Market size and forecast, by Region

5.5.COMPOSTABLE GLOVES

5.5.1.Key market trends, growth, factors and opportunities

5.5.2.Market size and forecast, by Region

5.6.Compostable Cup (Cold Cup)

5.6.1.Key market trends, growth, factors and opportunities

5.6.2.Market size and forecast, by Region

5.7.Compostable Tray/Dish

5.7.1.Key market trends, growth, factors and opportunities

5.7.2.Market size and forecast, by Region

CHAPTER 6:COMPOSTABLE AND COMPOSTABLE PLASTIC MARKET, BY REGION

6.1.Overview

6.2.North America

6.2.1.Key market trends and opportunities

6.2.2.Market size and forecast by Compostable plastic Type

6.2.3.Market size and forecast by home compostable plastic Type

6.2.4.Market size and forecast, by compostale Application

6.2.5.Market size and forecast by Country

6.2.6.U.S.

6.2.6.1.Market size and forecast by Compostable plastic Type

6.2.6.2.Market size and forecast by Compostable plastic Application

6.2.7.Canada

6.2.7.1.Market size and forecast by Compostable plastic Type

6.2.7.2.Market size and forecast by Compostable plastic Application

6.2.8.Mexico

6.2.8.1.Market size and forecast by Compostable plastic Type

6.2.8.2.Market size and forecast by Compostable plastic Application

6.3.Europe

6.3.1.Key market trends and opportunities

6.3.1.1.Market size and forecast by Compostable plastic Type

6.3.1.2.Market size and forecast by Compostable plastic Application

6.3.1.3.Market size and forecast by Country

6.3.2.UK

6.3.2.1.Market size and forecast by Compostable plastic Type

6.3.2.2.Market size and forecast by Compostable plastic Application

6.3.3.Germany

6.3.3.1.Market size and forecast by Compostable plastic Type

6.3.3.2.Market size and forecast by Compostable plastic Application

6.3.4.France

6.3.4.1.Market size and forecast by Compostable plastic Type

6.3.4.2.Market size and forecast by Compostable plastic Application

6.3.5.Italy

6.3.5.1.Market size and forecast by Compostable plastic Type

6.3.5.2.Market size and forecast by Compostable plastic Application

6.3.6.Spain

6.3.6.1.Market size and forecast by Compostable plastic Type

6.3.6.2.Market size and forecast by Compostable plastic Application

6.3.7.Rest of Europe

6.3.7.1.Market size and forecast by Compostable plastic Type

6.3.7.2.Market size and forecast by Compostable plastic Application

6.4.Asia-Pacific

6.4.1.Key market trends and opportunities

6.4.2.Market size and forecast by Compostable plastic Type

6.4.3.Market size and forecast by Compostable plastic Application

6.4.4.Market size and forecast by Country

6.4.5.China

6.4.5.1.Market size and forecast by Compostable plastic Type

6.4.5.2.Market size and forecast by Compostable plastic Application

6.4.6.India

6.4.6.1.Market size and forecast by Compostable plastic Type

6.4.6.2.Market size and forecast by Compostable plastic Application

6.4.7.Japan

6.4.7.1.Market size and forecast by Compostable plastic Type

6.4.7.2.Market size and forecast by Compostable plastic Application

6.4.8.South Korea

6.4.8.1.Market size and forecast by Compostable plastic Type

6.4.8.2.Market size and forecast by Compostable plastic Application

6.4.9.Australia

6.4.9.1.Market size and forecast by Compostable plastic Type

6.4.9.2.Market size and forecast by Compostable plastic Application

6.4.10.Rest of Asia-Pacific

6.4.10.1.Market size and forecast by Compostable plastic Type

6.4.10.2.Market size and forecast by Compostable plastic Application

6.5.LAMEA

6.5.1.Key market trends and opportunities

6.5.2.Market size and forecast by Compostable plastic Type

6.5.3.Market size and forecast by Compostable plastic Application

6.5.4.Market size and forecast by Country

6.5.5.Brazil

6.5.5.1.Market size and forecast by Compostable plastic Type

6.5.5.2.Market size and forecast by Compostable plastic Application

6.5.6.Saudi Arabia

6.5.6.1.Market size and forecast by Compostable plastic Type

6.5.6.2.Market size and forecast by Compostable plastic Application

6.5.7.UAE

6.5.7.1.Market size and forecast by Compostable plastic Type

6.5.7.2.Market size and forecast by Compostable plastic Application

6.5.8.South Africa

6.5.8.1.Market size and forecast by Compostable plastic Type

6.5.8.2.Market size and forecast by Compostable plastic Application

6.5.9.Rest of LAMEA

6.5.9.1.Market size and forecast by Compostable plastic Type

6.5.9.2.Market size and forecast by Compostable plastic Application

CHAPTER 7:COMPANY PROFILES

7.1.BASF SE

7.1.1.Company overview

7.1.2.Company snapshot

7.1.3.Operating business segments

7.1.4.Product Portfolio

7.1.5.Business performance

7.1.6.Key strategic moves and developments

7.2.BIOME TECHNOLOGIES PLC.

7.2.1.Company overview

7.2.2.Company snapshot

7.2.3.Operating business segments

7.2.4.Product portfolio

7.2.5.Business performance

7.3.CORBION N.V.

7.3.1.Company overview

7.3.2.Company snapshot

7.3.3.Operating business segments

7.3.4.Product Portfolio

7.3.5.Business performance

7.3.6.Key strategic moves and developments

7.4.DANIMER SCIENTIFIC

7.4.1.Company overview

7.4.2.Company snapshot

7.4.3.Operating business segments

7.4.4.Product Portfolio

7.4.5.Key strategic moves and developments

7.5.DOW INC.

7.5.1.Company overview

7.5.2.Company snapshot

7.5.3.Operating business segments

7.5.4.Product Portfolio

7.5.5.Business performance

7.5.6.Key strategic moves and developments

7.6.EASTMAN CHEMICAL COMPANY

7.6.1.Company overview

7.6.2.Company snapshot

7.6.3.Operating business segments

7.6.4.Product portfolio

7.6.5.Business performance

7.7.KURARAY CO., LTD.

7.7.1.Company overview

7.7.2.Company snapshot

7.7.3.Operating business segments

7.7.4.Product portfolio

7.7.5.Business performance

7.7.6.Key strategic moves and developments

7.8.MITSUBISHI CHEMICAL HOLDINGS

7.8.1.Company overview

7.8.2.Company snapshot

7.8.3.Operating business segments

7.8.4.Product Portfolio

7.8.5.Business performance

7.9.NOVAMONT S.P.A

7.9.1.Company overview

7.9.2.Company snapshot

7.9.3.Operating business segments

7.9.4.Product portfolio

7.9.5.Business performance

7.10.PTT GLOBAL CHEMICAL COMPANY LIMITED

7.10.1.Company overview

7.10.2.Company snapshot

7.10.3.Operating business segments

7.10.4.Product portfolio

7.10.5.Business performance

Continued….

……..and view more in complete table of Contents

Browse Premium Research Report with Tables and Figures at @ https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=AMR1052

Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter wise section or region wise report version like North America, Europe or Asia.

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believe in providing the quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is “one-stop solution” for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean

Email: [email protected]

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, IIIinois 60611 – UNITED STATES

Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://www.reportocean.com/

Blog: https://reportoceanblog.com/