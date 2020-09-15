The ‘ Compound Semiconductor market’ research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of the latest developments, market size, status, upcoming technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies, with key company profiles and strategies of players. The research study provides market overview; Compound Semiconductor derived key statistics, based on the market status of the manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in Compound Semiconductor market size forecast, Get report to understand the structure of the complete fine points (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart).

A combination of factors, including COVID-19 containment situation, end-use market recovery & Recovery Timeline of 2020/ 2021

covid-19 scenario Market Behavior/ Level of Risk and Opportunity End Industry Behavior/ Opportunity Assessment Expected Industry Recovery Timeline Business Impact Horizon Opening of Economy by Q3 2020 xx xx xx xx Recovery – Opening of Economy extended till Q4 2020 / Q1 2021 xx xx xx xx

The global smart sensor market was valued at $89.9 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $212.9 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 11.1% from 2020 to 2027. The compound semiconductors market holds a substantial scope for growth in the global market. Currently, it is in its growing stage; however, its contribution to the global market is expected to witness significant growth within the next six years. High cost associated with compound semiconductor wafer manufacturing is a major limitation for the market growth.

However, recent innovations, which implant high efficiency and innovative features in smart devices, have enabled the technology to reach a wider audience base. Numerous players are entering the compound semiconductors market with innovative products. Emerging development in IoT and growth of autonomous products are expected to drive the market growth in the future.

The factors such as advantage of compound semiconductor wafers over silicon-based wafers, increase in demand for compound semiconductor epitaxial wafer in consumer electronics, and emerging trends toward wafers in automotive industry drive the market growth to a certain extent. However, increase in cost of wafer manufacturing is expected to pose a major threat to the compound semiconductor epitaxial wafer market globally. However, emerging usage of compound semiconductors in smart technologies and increasing popularity of IoT in wafers are expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the market growth globally.

The global compound semiconductor market is analyzed across type, deposition technology, application, and geography. Based on type, the market is categorized into III-V compound semiconductors, II-VI compound semiconductors, sapphire, IV-IV compound semiconductors, and others. The III-V compound semiconductors segment is further divided into gallium nitride (GAN), gallium phosphide (GAP), gallium arsenide (GAAS), indium phosphide (INP), and indium antimonide (INSB).

The II-VI compound semiconductors segment is classified into cadmium selenide (CDSE), cadmium telluride (CDTE), and zinc selenide (ZNSE). The IV-IV compound semiconductors segment is bifurcated into silicon carbide (SIC) and silicon germanium (SIGE). The others segment includes aluminum gallium arsenide (ALGAAS), aluminum indium arsenide (ALINAS), aluminum gallium nitride (ALGAN), aluminum gallium phosphide (ALGAP), indium gallium nitride (INGAN), cadmium zinc telluride (CDZNTE), and mercury cadmium telluride (HGCDTE).

By deposition technology, the market is segmented into chemical vapor deposition (CVD), molecular beam epitaxy (MBE), hydride vapor phase epitaxy (HVPE), ammonothermal, liquid phase epitaxy (LPE), atomic layer deposition (ALD), and others. On the basis of product, compound semiconductors are categorized into power semiconductor, transistors, integrated circuits (ICs), diodes & rectifiers, and others.

The transistors segment is further classified into high electron mobility transistors (HEMTs), metal oxide semiconductor field effect transistors (MOSFETs), and metal semiconductor field effect transistors (MESFETs). Integrated circuit is bifurcated into monolithic microwave integrated circuits (MMICs) and radio frequency integrated circuits (RFICs). The diode & rectifiers segment is further segmented into PIN diode, Zener diode, Schottky diode, and light emitting diode.

On the basis of applications, the market is studied across IT & telecom, industrial and energy & power, aerospace & defense, automotive, consumer electronics, and healthcare. IT & telecom is further segmented into signal amplifiers & switching systems, satellite communication applications, radar applications, and RF. Aerospace & defense is classified into combat vehicles, ships & vessels, and microwave radiation. Industrial and energy & power is further segmented into wind turbines and wind power systems.

Consumer electronics is further segmented into inverters, LED lighting, and switch mode consumer power supply systems. The automotive segment is further divided into electric vehicles & hybrid electric vehicles, automotive braking systems, rail traction, and automobile motor drives. The healthcare segment is further bifurcated into implantable medical devices and biomedical electronics. By region, the compound semiconductor market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and LAMEA, along with its prominent countries.

The key market leaders profiled in the report include Cree Inc., Nichia Corporation, Samsung Electronics, Qorvo, NXP Semiconductor N.V., Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd., Renesas Electronics Corporation, Texas Instruments, Inc., STMicroelectronics NV, and Infineon Technologies AG. These key players have adopted strategies, such as product portfolio expansion, mergers & acquisitions, agreements, geographical expansion, and collaborations to enhance their market penetration.

Key Benefits For Stakeholders

– This study includes the analytical depiction of the compound semiconductor market forecast along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

– The report presents information regarding the key drivers, restraints, and opportunities in the compound semiconductor market.

– The compound semiconductor market growth is quantitatively analyzed from 2019 to 2027 to highlight the financial competency of the industry.

– Porter;s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers in the industry.

Compound Semiconductor Market Segmentation

By Type

– III-V Compound Semiconductors

o Gallium Nitride

o Gallium Phosphide

o Gallium Arsenide

o Indium Phosphide

o Indium Antimonide

– II-VI Compound Semiconductor

o Cadmium Selenide

o Cadmium Telluride

o Zinc Selenide

– Sapphire

– IV-IV Compound Semiconductors

o Silicon Carbide

o Silicon Germanium

– Others

o Aluminum Gallium Arsenide

o Aluminum Indium Arsenide

o Aluminum Gallium Nitride

o Aluminum Gallium Phosphide

o Indium Gallium Nitride

o Cadmium Zinc Telluride

o Mercury Cadmium Telluride

By Deposition Technology

– Chemical Vapor Deposition

o Metal Organic Chemical Vapor Deposition (MOCVD)

– Molecular Beam Epitaxy

o Metal Organic Molecular Beam Epitaxy

– Hydride Vapor Phase Epitaxy (HVPE)

– Ammonothermal

o Liquid Phase Epitaxy

– Atomic Layer Deposition

– Others

By Product

– Power Semiconductor

– Transistor

o High Electron Mobility Transistors

o Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field-Effect Transistors

o Metal Semiconductor Field-Effect Transistors

– Integrated Circuits

o Monolithic Microwave Integrated Circuits

o Radio Frequency Integrated Circuits

– Diodes and Rectifiers

o PIN Diode

o Zener Diode

o Schottky Diode

o Light-Emitting Diode

– Others

By Application

– IT & Telecom

o Signal Amplifiers and Switching System

o Satellite Communication

o Radar

o RF

– Industrial and Energy & Power

o Smart Grid

o Wind Turbines & Wind Power System

o Photovoltaic Inverters

o Motor Drives

– Aerospace & Defense

o Combat Vehicles

o Ships & Vessels

o Microwave Radiation

– Automotive

o Electric Vehicle & Hybrid Electric Vehicles

o Chemical Vapor Deposition Braking System

o Rail Traction

o Automobile Motor Drives

– Consumer Electronics

o Invertors

o LED Lighting

o Switch Mode Consumer Power Supply System

– Healthcare

o Implantable Medical Device

o Biomedical Electronics

A systematic step framework for How to Tackle The Situation… “MITIGATE” | “SUSTAIN” | “GROW”: Business Strategy Recovery, Scenario and Planning

Key Segments Studied in the Global Compound Semiconductor Market

Geographical Breakdown: Regional level analysis of the market, currently covering North America, Europe, China & Japan

In-Depth Qualitative Analyses Include Identification And Investigation Of The Following Aspects: Market Structure, Growth Drivers, Restraints and Challenges, Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities, Porter’s Fiver Forces. The report also inspects the financial standing of the leading companies, which includes gross profit, revenue generation, sales volume, sales revenue, manufacturing cost, individual growth rate, and other financial ratios. The report basically gives information about the Market trends, growth factors, limitations, opportunities, challenges, future forecasts, and details about all the key market players.

Changing Forecasts in a Time of Crisis: explores key issues, including:

The heavy economic impacts of social distancing measures

Future changes in consumer behavior

The urgent need for high-frequency economic data

Mapping Out a Potential Recovery

Business Strategies During COVID-19

Near & Long Term Risk Outlook, Risk Assessment and Opportunities

Key questions answered: Study Explore COVID 19 Outbreak Impact Analysis

Market size and growth rate during forecast period.

Key factors driving the Market.

Key market trends cracking up the growth of the Market.

Challenges to market growth.

Key vendors of Market.

Detailed SWOT analysis.

Opportunities and threats faces by the existing vendors in Global Market.

Trending factors influencing the market in the geographical regions.

Strategic initiatives focusing the leading vendors.

PEST analysis of the market in the five major regions.

What should be entry strategies, countermeasures to economic impact, and marketing channels?

What are market dynamics?

What are challenges and opportunities?

What is economic impact on market?

What is market chain analysis by upstream raw materials and downstream industry?

What is industry considering capacity, production and production value? What will be the estimation of cost and profit? What will be market share, supply and consumption? What about import and export?

What is current market status? What’s market competition in this industry, both company, and country wise? What’s market analysis by taking applications and types in consideration?

What were capacity, production value, cost and profit?

Who are the global key players in this industry? What are their company profile, their product information, and contact information?

Which manufacturing technology is used, what are their company profile, their product information, and contact information?

Key Points Covered in Compound Semiconductor Market Report: COVID 19 Impact Analysis

