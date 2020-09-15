Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Market 2020 is Projected to Exhibit a CAGR of XX% during the Forecast period 2026 Includes business research, Key players, Market Size & Growth, Complete Industry Analysis

Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Market report would come handy to understand the competitors in the market and give an insight into sales, volumes, revenues in the Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Industry & will also assists in making strategic decisions. The report also helps to decide corporate product & marketing strategies. It reduces the risks involved in making decisions as well as strategies for companies and individuals interested in the Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) industry. Both established and new players in Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) industries can use the report to understand the Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) market.

In Global Market, the Following Companies Are Covered:

IBM

Dude Solutions

Fortive

DPSI

eMaint

ServiceChannel

IFS

Hippo

Real Asset Management

FasTrak

MPulse

MVP Plant

ManagerPlus

MicroMain

Fiix

FMX

UpKeep

Analysis of the Market: “

Computer-aided facility management (CAFM) is the support of facility management by information technology. The supply of information about the facilities is the center of attention. The tools of the CAFM are called CAFM software, CAFM applications or CAFM systems.

Factors like an efficient accomplishment of maintenance practices, time-saving services, and low cost are majorly driving the market of computerized maintenance management system. Also, facilities provided by computer-aided facility management like scheduling tasks, tracking work orders, external work requests, managing inventory and audit, and certification are elevating the market.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Market

In 2019, the global Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) market size was expected to grow by the end of 2026, with a steady rate of CAGR during 2021-2026.

Global Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Scope and Market Size

Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) market is segmented into Cloud Based, On-Premises, etc.

Segment by Application, the Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) market is segmented into Industrial & Manufacturing, Property Management Firms, Logistics & Retail, Education & Government, Healthcare, Others, etc.

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) market report are North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Market Share Analysis

Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) market competitive landscape provides details and data information by vendors. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by player for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the revenue generated in Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) business, the date to enter into the Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) market, Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) product introduction, recent developments, etc.

The major vendors include IBM, Dude Solutions, Fortive, DPSI, eMaint, ServiceChannel, IFS, Hippo, Real Asset Management, FasTrak, MPulse, MVP Plant, ManagerPlus, MicroMain, Fiix, FMX, UpKeep, etc.

This report focuses on the global Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

"

Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Market Breakdown by Types:

Cloud Based

On-Premises

Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Market Breakdown by Application:

Industrial & Manufacturing

Property Management Firms

Logistics & Retail

Education & Government

Healthcare

Others

Critical highlights covered in the Global Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) market include:

In-depth market analysis, including information about current Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) market drivers and challenges

An exhaustive study on the expected trends, changing market dynamics and market intelligence

Porter’s Five Forces analysis discussing the potentiality of buyers and sellers operating in the market, which is likely to help in developing efficient strategies

Detailed analysis of the changing competitive scenario and thorough vendor analysis

The information available in the Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Market report is segmented for proper understanding. The Table of contents contains Market outline, Market characteristics, Market segmentation analysis, Market sizing, customer landscape & Regional landscape. For further improving the understand ability various exhibits (Tabular Data & Pie Charts) has also been used in the Computer-aided Facility Management (CAFM) Market report.

