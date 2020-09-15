Concrete Pumps Market to Set New Growth Cycle | Ajax Fiori Engineering, Alliance Concrete Pumps, Concord Concrete Pumps

The ‘ Concrete Pumps market’ research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of the latest developments, market size, status, upcoming technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies, with key company profiles and strategies of players. The research study provides market overview; Concrete Pumps derived key statistics, based on the market status of the manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in Concrete Pumps market size forecast, Get report to understand the structure of the complete fine points (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart).

The concrete pumps market was valued at $3,800.0 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $4,853.2 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 4.0% from 2020 to 2027. A concrete pump is an equipment utilized for transferring the liquid concrete by pumping operation through pipelines over considerable distances. Its types include truck-mounted, trailer-mounted, stationary, and specialized concrete pumps. The truck-mounted concrete pumps are mostly used for the large construction projects, as they are specially designed for pumping concrete at high volumes.

Factors such as surge in demand for truck-mounted concrete pumps, increase in demand for concrete sustainable infrastructure, rise in urbanization coupled with increase in industrialization in developing countries, and surge in construction activities are the key factors, which drive the growth of the global concrete pumps market. However, the COVID-19 pandemic has enforced many companies in the global concrete pumps market to halt their business operations to comply with new government regulations for curbing the spread of COVID-19. This halt in operations directly impacts the revenue flow of the concrete pumps market supply chain. In addition, implementation of lockdown and the need to maintain social distancing during this pandemic has resulted in dearth of manpower, which, in turn, has negatively impacted the market revenue. Furthermore, volatile economic conditions in Latin America hinder the market growth.

On the contrary, technical advancements and development of low-emission, fuel-efficient concrete pumps are anticipated to offer lucrative growth opportunities for the market players during the forecast period.

The global concrete pumps market is segmented into type, industrial verticals, and region. By type, the market is categorized into truck-mounted concrete pumps, stationary concrete pumps, and specialized concrete pumps. Depending on industrial vertical, it is fragmented into industrial, commercial, and domestic. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Asia-Pacific dominated the market in 2019, accounting for the highest share, and is anticipated to maintain this trend throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to increase in funding by the government agencies and rise in focus to develop infrastructure in this region.

COMPETITION ANALYSIS

Key companies profiled in the report include Ajax Fiori Engineering, Alliance Concrete Pumps, Concord Concrete Pumps, DY Concrete Pumps, Junjin, Liebherr, PCP Group, Sany, Schwing Stetter, and Sebhsa.

GLOBAL CONCRETE PUMPS MARKET SEGMENTS

BY TYPE

– Truck-mounted Concrete Pumps

– Stationary Concrete Pumps

– Specialized Concrete Pumps

BY INDUSTRIAL VERTICAL

– Industrial

– Commercial

– Domestic

KEY PLAYERS

– Ajax Fiori Engineering

– Alliance Concrete Pumps

– Concord Concrete Pumps

– DY Concrete Pumps

– Junjin

– Liebherr

– PCP Group

– Sany

– Schwing Stetter

– Sebhsa

CHAPTER 1:INTRODUCTION

1.1.Report description

1.2.Key benefits for stakeholders

1.3.Key market segments

1.4.Research methodology

1.4.1.Primary research

1.4.2.Secondary research

1.4.3.Analyst tools and models

CHAPTER 2:EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1.Key findings of the study

2.2.CXO perspective

CHAPTER 3:MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1.Market definition and scope

3.2.Key findings

3.2.1.1.Top impacting factors

3.2.1.2.Top investment pockets

3.2.1.3.Top winning strategies

3.2.2.Market player positioning, 2019

3.3.Porter’s five forces analysis

3.3.1.Low to Moderate bargaining power of suppliers

3.3.2.Low to Moderate bargaining power of buyers

3.3.3.Low to Moderate threat of substitutes

3.3.4.Moderate to High intensity of rivalry

3.3.5.Moderate to High Threat of Substitution

3.4.Value chain analysis

3.5.Industry pain point analysis

3.6.Market dynamics

3.6.1.Drivers

3.6.2.Restraint

3.6.3.Opportunity

3.7.COVID 19 Impact Analysis

CHAPTER 4:GLOBAL CONCRETE PUMPS MARKET, BY TYPE

4.1.Overview

4.1.1.Market size and forecast, by type

4.2.Truck Mounted Concrete Pumps

4.2.1.Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.2.2.Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.3.Market analysis by country

4.3.Stationary Concrete Pumps

4.3.1.Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.3.2.Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.3.Market analysis by country

4.4.Specialized Concrete Pumps

4.4.1.Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.4.2.Market size and forecast, by region

4.4.3.Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 5:GLOBAL CONCRETE PUMPS MARKET, BY INDUSTRIAL VERTICALS

5.1.Overview

5.1.1.Market size and forecast, by industrial verticals

5.2.Industrial

5.2.1.Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.2.2.Market size and forecast, by region

5.2.3.Market analysis by country

5.3.Commercial

5.3.1.Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.3.2.Market size and forecast, by region

5.3.3.Market analysis by country

5.4.Domestic

5.4.1.Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.4.2.Market size and forecast, by region

5.4.3.Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 6:CONCRETE PUMPS MARKET, BY REGION

6.1.Overview

6.1.1.Market size and forecast, by region

6.2.North America

6.2.1.Key market trends and opportunities

6.2.2.Market size and forecast, by type

6.2.2.1.1.North America Market size and forecast, by Industrial Verticals

6.2.4.Market analysis by country

6.2.4.1.U.S.

6.2.4.2.U.S. Market size and forecast, by type

6.2.4.2.1.U.S. Market size and forecast, by Industrial verticals

6.2.4.4.Canada

6.2.4.5.Canada Market size and forecast, by type

6.2.4.5.1.Canada Market size and forecast, by Industrial verticals

6.2.4.6.Mexico

6.2.4.6.1.Mexico Market size and forecast, by type

6.2.4.6.2.Mexico Market size and forecast, by Industrial verticals

6.3.Europe

6.3.1.Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.3.2.Market size and forecast, by type

6.3.2.1.1.Europe Market size and forecast, by Industrial verticals

6.3.4.Europe Market size and forecast, by country

6.3.4.1.Germany

6.3.4.1.1.Germany Market size and forecast, by type

6.3.4.1.2.Germany Market size and forecast, by Industrial verticals

6.3.4.2.France

6.3.4.2.1.France Market size and forecast, by type

6.3.4.2.2.France Market size and forecast, by Industrial verticals

6.3.4.3.UK

6.3.4.3.1.UK Market size and forecast, by type

6.3.4.3.2.UK Market size and forecast, by Industrial verticals

6.3.4.4.Italy

6.3.4.4.1.Italy Market size and forecast, by type

6.3.4.4.2.Italy Market size and forecast, by Industrial verticals

6.3.4.5.Rest of Europe

6.3.4.5.1.Rest of Europe Market size and forecast, by type

6.3.4.5.2.Rest of Europe Market size and forecast, by Industrial verticals

6.4.Asia-Pacific

6.4.1.Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.4.2.Market size and forecast, by type

6.4.2.1.1.Asia-Pacific Market size and forecast, by Industrial verticals

6.4.4.Market size and forecast, by country

6.4.4.1.China

6.4.4.1.1.China Market size and forecast, by type

6.4.4.1.2.China Market size and forecast, by Industrial verticals

6.4.4.2.India

6.4.4.2.1.India Market size and forecast, by type

6.4.4.2.2.India Market size and forecast, by Industrial verticals

6.4.4.3.Japan

6.4.4.3.1.Japan Market size and forecast, by type

6.4.4.3.2.Japan Market size and forecast, by Industrial verticals

6.4.4.4.South Korea

6.4.4.4.1.South Korea Market size and forecast, by type

6.4.4.4.2.South Korea Market size and forecast, by Industrial verticals

6.4.4.5.Rest of Asia-Pacific

6.4.4.5.1.Rest of Asia-Pacific Market size and forecast, by type

6.4.4.5.2.Rest of Asia-Pacific Market size and forecast, by Industrial verticals

6.5.LAMEA

6.5.1.Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.5.2. Market size and forecast, by type

6.5.2.1.1.LAMEA Market size and forecast, by Industrial verticals

6.5.4.Market size and forecast, by country

6.5.4.1.Latin America

6.5.4.1.1.Latin America Market size and forecast, by type

6.5.4.1.2.Latin America Market size and forecast, by application

6.5.4.2.Middle East

6.5.4.2.1.Middle East Market size and forecast, by type

6.5.4.2.2.Middle East Market size and forecast, by Industrial verticals

6.5.4.3.Africa

6.5.4.3.1.Africa Market size and forecast, by type

6.5.4.3.2.Africa Market size and forecast, by Industrial verticals

CHAPTER 7:COMPANY PROFILES

7.1.Ajax Engineering Pvt. Ltd.

7.1.1.Company overview

7.1.2.Key executive

7.1.3.Company snapshot

7.1.4.Product portfolio

7.2.Alliance Concrete Pumps Inc.

7.2.1.Company overview

7.2.2.Key executive

7.2.3.Company snapshot

7.2.4.Product portfolio

7.3.Concord Concrete Pumps

7.3.1.Company overview

7.3.2.Key executive

7.3.3.Company snapshot

7.3.4.Product portfolio

7.4.DY Concrete Pumps Inc.

7.4.1.Company overview

7.4.2.Key executive

7.4.3.Company snapshot

7.4.4.Product portfolio

7.5.Junjin Heavy Industry Co. Ltd

7.5.1.Company overview

7.5.2.Key executive

7.5.3.Company snapshot

7.5.4.Product portfolio

7.6.Liebherr-International AG

7.6.1.Company overview

7.6.2.Key executive

7.6.3.Company snapshot

7.6.4.Operating business segments

7.6.5.Product portfolio

7.6.6.Research and development expenses

7.6.7.Business performance

7.6.8.Key strategic moves and developments

7.7.Premier Concrete Pumping Ltd.

7.7.1.Company overview

7.7.2.Key executive

7.7.3.Company snapshot

7.7.4.Product portfolio

7.8.Sany Heavy Industry Co., Ltd.

7.8.1.Company overview

7.8.2.Key executive

7.8.3.Company snapshot

7.8.4.Operating business segments

7.8.5.Product portfolio

7.8.6.Research and development expenses

7.8.7.Business performance

7.8.8.Key strategic moves and developments

7.9.Schwing Stetter GmbH

7.9.1.Company overview

7.9.2.Key executive

7.9.3.Company snapshot

7.9.4.Operating business segments

7.9.5.Product portfolio

7.9.6.Key strategic moves and developments

7.10.Sebhsa

7.10.1.Company overview

7.10.2.Key executive

7.10.3.Company snapshot

7.10.4.Product portfolio

Continued….

……..and view more in complete table of Contents

