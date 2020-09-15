Digital Health Market Share Prognosticated Huge Profit by 2027 | Industry Analysis and Forecast Report by Premium Market Insights

Digital health is an advanced technology used for merging genomic & digital technologies with healthcare. Digital health solutions are used to improve the efficiency and precision of healthcare medicine delivery. This technology can be provided as services, hardware. Digital health technology allows the overall development of health system which allows the enhancement of smart devices, computational technologies, and management of patient’s illness and health risks.

Some of the key players influencing the market Cerner Corporation, McKesson Corporation, Agfa-Gevaert Group, Allscripts, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Athenahealth, Inc., Epic Systems Corporation, GE Healthcare, Alphabet Inc., and Siemens Healthineers, among others.

Growing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, and other chronic diseases; and mounting acceptance of digital health products by health care providers are the major drivers which are likely to propel the growth of digital health market. Upsurge in the number of geriatric population, rising implementation of cloud-based systems in hospitals & clinics, and rising technological advancements are likely to add new opportunities for this market in the coming years.

The “Global Digital Health Market Analysis to 2025” is a specialized and in-depth study of the digital health industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global digital health market with detailed market segmentation by product, component, end user, and geography. The global digital health market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Based on the product, the digital health market is segmented into the wearable devices and healthcare information systems. The wearable devices are further sub divided into digital therapeutic devices, and diagnostic & monitoring devices. The healthcare information systems is segmented into Computerized Physician Order Entry (CPOE), mHealth, Clinical Decision Support System (CDSS), and EHR/EMR among others.

The report provides a detailed overview on the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global digital health market based on products, components, and end users. It also provides market size and forecast till 2025 for overall digital health market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 13 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

North America is expected to dominate the digital health market in the global arena due to presence of high geriatric population and rise in the practice of using smartphones by physicians. However, Europe is witnessing high growth due to certain government initiatives. For instance, in Germany, implementation of E-Health law aimed to record the electronic health card of the citizens by 2018 is expected to propel the demand for digital health solutions.

The report analyzes factors affecting market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the market in these regions.

The report also includes the profiles of key digital health manufacturing companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, products and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

