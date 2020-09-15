DNS Security Service Market May Set New Growth Story |Cloudfare, Akamai, Nexusguard

Covid-19 Impact Update – Global Market Research Industry

A new business intelligence report released by AMA with title DNS Security Service Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025 is designed covering micro level of analysis by manufacturers and key business segments. The Global DNS Security Service Market survey analysis offers energetic visions to conclude and study market size, market hopes, and competitive surroundings. The research is derived through primary and secondary statistics sources and it comprises both qualitative and quantitative detailing. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Cloudfare (United States), Akamai (United States), Nexusguard Limited (Israel), Paloalto (United States), Bluecat (Canada), Efficient IP (France), Webroot Inc. (United States), TitanHQ (Ireland), DNSFilter, Inc. (United States) and MX Lookup (United States)

DNS security service is uses predictive analysis that disrupts the attacks which uses DNS for C2. It provides the automated protection and eliminates the need of independent tools. Also, the threats in DNS traffic are identified rapidly with threat intelligence and machine learning. These threats can be prevented and apply automation to contain the devices which are infected. The DNS security service has various benefits such as predict and block new malicious domains, neutralize tunneling and simplify security.

Market Drivers

Increasing Data Security Concerns are fueling the Market Growth

Fast Internet Connection Provided by DNS

Market Trend

Technological Developments in Security Services

Restraints

Costs Associated with the Installation is high

Opportunities

Increasing Demand of DNS Security Service in Various Industries is Boosting the Market Growth

Challenges

Stiff Competition among the Major Players

Control of Registry can only be done by ICANN which is a Non-Profit Organisation



Market Competition

This report covers the recent COVID-19 incidence and its impact on DNS Security Service Market. The pandemic has widely affected the economic scenario. This study assesses the current landscape of the ever-evolving business sector and the present and future effects of COVID-19 on the market. Each company profiled in the research document is studied considering various factors such as product and its application portfolios, market share, growth potential, future plans, and development activity like merger & Acquisitions, JVs, Product launch etc. Readers will be able to gain complete understanding and knowledge of the competitive landscape. Most importantly, the report sheds light on important strategies that key and emerging players are taking to maintain their ranking in the DNS Security Service Market. The study highlights how competition will change dynamics in the coming years and why players are preparing themselves to stay ahead of the curve.



Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2014-2019

Base year – 2019

Forecast period** – 2020 to 2026 [** unless otherwise stated]

According to the Regional Segmentation the DNS Security Service Market provides the Information covers following regions:

*North America

*South America

*Asia & Pacific

*Europe

*MEA (Middle East and Africa)

The key countries in each region are taken into consideration as well, such as United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

DNS components (Name servers, Resolvers), Attack type (DNS Cache poisoning and spoofing, Dos, DDos, Zone transfer, Zone walking, Others), Features (Security, Networking and Integration, Management), Organisation size (SMEs, Large enterprises)

Finally,DNS Security Service Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies.

Research Methodology:

The top-down and bottom-up approaches are used to estimate and validate the size of the global DNS Security Service market.

In order to reach an exhaustive list of functional and relevant players who offer DNS Security Service various industry classification standards are closely followed such as NAICS, ICB, SIC to penetrate deep in important geographies.

Thereafter, a thorough validation test is conducted to reach most relevant players specifically having product line i.e. DNS Security Service.

In order to make priority list sorting is done based on revenue generation as per latest reporting with the help of paid databases such as Factiva, Bloomberg etc.

Finally the questionnaire is set and specifically designed to address all the necessities for primary data collection after getting prior appointment. This helps us to gather the data for the players’ revenue, profit, products, growth etc.

Almost 80% of data is collected through primary medium and further validation is done through various secondary sources that includes Regulators, World Bank, Association, Company Website, Annual reports, press releases etc.

Key questions answered

• Who are the Leading key players and what are their Key Business plans in the DNS Security Service market?

• What are the key concerns of the five forces analysis of the DNS Security Service market?

• What are different prospects and threats faced by the dealers in the DNS Security Service market?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

