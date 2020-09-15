DRONE LOGISTICS AND TRANSPORTATION MARKET REVENUE TO WITNESS STEADY GROWTH IN 2020- DRONESCAN, MATTERNET, INFINIUM ROBOTICS, DRONE DELIVERY CANADA

A recent report published by QMI on drone logistics and transportation market is a detailed assessment of the most important market dynamics. After carrying out thorough research of drone logistics and transportation market historical as well as current growth parameters, business expectations for growth are obtained with utmost precision. The study identifies specific and important factors affecting the market for drone logistics and transportation during the forecast period. It can enable manufacturers of drone logistics and transportation to change their production and marketing strategies in order to envisage maximum growth.

According to the report, the drone logistics and transportation market is estimated to register substantial growth during the forecast period owing to increasing demand from various applications during the forecast period.

A drone or an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) is remotely controlled aerial devices. Drones are used for military applications such as border surveillance and also commercial applications such as package delivery, inventory tracking, and management, among many others.

Segmentation for better understanding of this market and its growth prospects

The drone logistics and transportation is segmented by drone type, solution, and sector.

Based on the drone type, it is segmented as freight, passenger, and ambulance. Freight drones are expected to lead the market. These fright drones are useful in commercial as well as military purposes. In the military segment, it can be used to deliver essential supplies.

Based on the solution offered it is divided into Warehousing, Shipping, Infrastructure, and Software. Among the solutions, the shipping solution is more utilized as drones can transport a wide variety of products be it small packages to heavy food packages. By the sector, it is bifurcated into commercial and military. The commercial sector is expected to lead.

Important Factors Impacting Market Growth:

� Increase in e-commerce applications

� Growing usage of UAVs for faster delivery

Insights about regional distribution of market:

The market has been segmented in major regions to understand the global development and demand patterns of this market. For drone logistics and transportation market, the segments by region are for North America, Asia Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East, and Rest of the World. During the forecast period, North America, Asia Pacific and Western Europe are expected to be major regions in the drone logistics and transportation market.

North America and Western Europe have been dominant players in this market with the presence of major companies which have a strong infrastructure to boost aerospace & defense sector. In addition, some of the major countries like the US, France, UK, and Canada has been global exporters of aerospace & defense technologies due to established research & development centers, and others. Also, some of the major companies operating in drone logistics and transportation market are headquartered in these regions.

The North America region is leading this market, however, there is expected to be significant growth from the APAC region. Countries such as India and China have been actively pursuing this technology. Drone delivery is already being carried out in a few parts of China. The Asia Pacific region is estimated to register fastest growing drone logistics and transportation market since some of the major economies like China, India, and South Korea are present in the region. In recent decades, these countries have witnessed strong government spending on defense infrastructure, as well as promoting air transport and space research.

During the forecast period, the Middle East region is estimated to be a potential region for drone logistics and transportation market in the aerospace and defense sector. It is estimated that Eastern Europe will have stable demand during the forecast period. Also, the rest of the world is expected to be an emerging market with increasing demand.

Companies Covered: PINC Solutions, CANA Advisors, Drone Delivery Canada, DroneScan, Hardis Group, Infinium Robotics, Matternet, and Workhorse Group

Market Segmentation:

By Drone Type:

o Freight

o Passenger

o Ambulance

By Solution:

o Warehousing

o Shipping

o Infrastructure

o Software

By Sector:

o Commercial

o Military

By Region:

o North America

o By Country (US, Canada, Mexico)

o By Drone Type

o By Solution

o By Sector

o Western Europe

o By Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Rest of Western Europe)

o By Drone Type

o By Solution

o By Sector

o Eastern Europe

o By Country (Russia, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe)

o By Drone Type

o By Solution

o By Sector

o Asia Pacific

o By Country (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific)

o By Drone Type

o By Solution

o By Sector

o Middle East

o By Country (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iran, Rest of Middle East)

o By Drone Type

o By Solution

o By Sector

o Rest of the World

o By Region (South America, Africa)

o By Drone Type

o By Solution

o By Sector

