EEG and EMG Equipment Market to Benefit from the Growing Awareness Regarding Neuro-disorders

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the global EEG and EMG equipment market size. It highlights the latest product launches and recent innovations in the market and states their impact on the growth of the market. Forecast values have been provided for the market for the period of 2019-2026. The factual figures have been obtained through trusted sources. Moreover, these predictions are made on the basis of extensive research analysis methods, coupled with the opinions of experienced market research professionals. The competitive landscape has been discussed in detail and predictions are made with respect to leading companies and products in the coming years.

Key Stakeholders:

Raw material suppliers

Distributors/traders/wholesalers/suppliers

Regulatory bodies, including government agencies and NGO

Commercial research and development (R&D) institutions

Importers and exporters

Government organizations, research organizations, and consulting firms

Trade associations and industry bodies

End-use industries

Segmentation of the Global EEG and EMG Equipment Market

By Product

Electroencephalogram (EEG)

Routine EEG

Sleep EEG

Ambulatory EEG

Video Telemetry

Electromyography (EMG)

Needle EMG

Nerve Conduction Studies

Evoked Potentials

By Modality

Portable

Standalone

By End User

Hospitals & Clinics

Ambulatory Surgery Centers (ASCs)

Diagnostic Centers

Homecare Settings

Others

By Geography

North America (USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

