End-Point Security Market Solid Analyzed Segmentation, Demand, Recent Share Estimation and Growth Prospects by Regions to 2027

End-point security is a method used for the protection of computer networks which are remotely linked to client devices. Through end-point security, the connection of tablets, laptops, mobile phones, wireless devices and many more are linked to corporate networks which produce attack paths for security threats.

The Major Market Player Included in This Report are:

– Avast Software Inc.

– AVG Technologies

– Bitdefender

– Cisco Systems Inc.

– ESET

– F-Secure Corporation

– Fortinet Inc.

– McAfee Inc.

– Microsoft Corporation

– Palo Alto Networks Inc.

The significant drivers of end-point security market are increasing BYOD trends among organizations and boosting frequency of endpoint attacks. The mounting adoption of cloud-based security solutions and growing demand for integrated endpoint security solutions are creating opportunities which will increase the demand for end-point security market in the forecast period. The market is likely to showcase opportunities for the untapped markets and growing awareness among the users.

The “Global End-Point Security Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the Technology, Media and Telecommunication industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of end-point security market with detailed market segmentation by solution, deployment type, services, vertical and geography. The global end-point security market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading end-point security market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global end-point security market is segmented on the basis of solution, deployment type, services, and vertical. Based solutions, the market is segmented as Anti-Virus Antispyware Antimalware, Firewall, End-Point Device Control, Intrusion Prevention, and End-Point Application Control. On the basis of deployment type the market is segmented into On-Premises, Cloud. Based on services the market is bifurcated into Consulting, Training and Support, Managed Services. Similarly, the market is segmented on the basis of vertical namely: Government and Defense, BFSI, Retail, IT and Telecom, Healthcare, Energy and Utilities, Education, Others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global end-point security market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The end-point security market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting end-point security market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the end-point security market in these regions.

The reports cover key developments in the end-point security market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from end-point security market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for end-point security in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the end-point security market.

The report also includes the profiles of key end-point security companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1. INTRODUCTION

1.1. SCOPE OF THE STUDY

1.2. THE INSIGHT PARTNERS RESEARCH REPORT GUIDANCE

1.3. MARKET SEGMENTATION

1.3.1 End-Point Security Market – By Solution

1.3.2 End-Point Security Market – By Deployment Type

1.3.3 End-Point Security Market – By Services

1.3.4 End-Point Security Market – By Vertical

1.3.5 End-Point Security Market – By Region

1.3.5.1 By Country

2. KEY TAKEWAYS

3. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

4. END-POINT SECURITY MARKET LANDSCAPE

4.1. OVERVIEW

4.2. PEST ANALYSIS

4.3.1 North America – Pest Analysis

4.3.2 Europe – Pest Analysis

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific – Pest Analysis

4.3.4 Middle East and Africa – Pest Analysis

4.3.5 South and Central America – Pest Analysis

4.3. EXPERT OPINIONS

5. END-POINT SECURITY MARKET – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS

5.1. KEY MARKET DRIVERS

5.2. KEY MARKET RESTRAINTS

5.3. KEY MARKET OPPORTUNITIES

5.4. FUTURE TRENDS

5.5. IMPACT ANALYSIS OF DRIVERS AND RESTRAINTS

