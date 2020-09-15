EPA & DHA Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Demand, Global Analysis and Forecast till 2026

The global epa & dha market is expected to rise with an impressive CAGR and generate the highest revenue by 2026. Fortune Business Insights™ in its latest report published this information. The report is titled “EPA & DHA Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Eicosapentaenoic Acid (EPA), Docosahexaenoic Acid (DHA)), By Source (Algae, Fish, Krill, Others), By Application (Dietary Supplements, Functional Food & Beverages, Infant Formulae, Pharmaceuticals, Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026”. The report discusses research objectives, research scope, methodology, timeline and challenges during the entire forecast period. It also offers an exclusive insight into various details such as revenues, market share, strategies, growth rate, product & their pricing by region/country for all major companies.

The report provides a 360-degree overview of the market, listing various factors restricting, propelling, and obstructing the market in the forecast duration. The report also provides additional information such as interesting insights, key industry developments, detailed segmentation of the market, list of prominent players operating in the market, and other epa & dha market trends. The report is available for sale on the company website.

Some Of The Major Companies That Are Present In The Global EPA & DHA Market Are:

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Koninklijke DSM N.V.

BASF SE

Croda International Plc.

Corbion N.V.

Golden Omega S.A.

Novasep Holding SAS

Arctic Nutrition AG

Organic Technologies

Pelagia AS

As per the report, the rising awareness regarding the health benefits associated with the consumption of EPA (Eicosapentaenoic acid) & DHA (Docosahexaenoic acid), such as lowering the risk of heart diseases, reduced inflammation, supporting muscle and brain health, and others is expected to fuel demand for EPA & DHA,which, will, in, turn, favor the growth of the EPA & DHA market.

The report provides detailed information on the prevailing global EPA & DHA market trends. It aims to offer greater insights into the market to help companies understand the current market scenario and act smartly to enhance their businesses.

Rising Prevalence Of Chronic Diseases Will Foster Growth

The rising shift towards dietary supplements and other health-boosting products for daily use. This factor is predicted to enable the growth of the EPA & DHA market during the forecast period. The increasing demand for EPA & DHA from the clinical nutrition industry and infant food manufacturers will create new growth opportunities for the market. The rising number of market players and increasing awareness regarding the significance of EPA & DHA in weight management is expected to favor the market.

Regional Analysis for EPA & DHA Market:

North America (the USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Major Table of Contents for EPA & DHA Market:

