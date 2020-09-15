“

LOS ANGELES, United States:The report titled Global Eyeglass Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Eyeglass market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Eyeglass market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Eyeglass market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Eyeglass market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Eyeglass report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Eyeglass report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Eyeglass market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Eyeglass market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Eyeglass market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Eyeglass market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Eyeglass market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Eyeglass Market Research Report: Luxottica Group S.p.A., Essilor International, Grand Vision, Carl Zeiss AG, Hoya Corporation, De Rigo S.p.A., Indo Internacional, Safilo Group S.p.A., Johnson & Johnson, CIBA Vision, CooperVision, GBV, Marchon, Fielmann AG, Bausch & Lomb, Charmant, TEK Optical Canada

The Eyeglass Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Eyeglass market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Eyeglass market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Eyeglass market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Eyeglass industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Eyeglass market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Eyeglass market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Eyeglass market?

Table of Contents:

1 Eyeglass Market Overview

1.1 Eyeglass Product Overview

1.2 Eyeglass Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Spctacles

1.2.2 Sunglasses

1.2.3 Contact Lenses

1.3 Global Eyeglass Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Eyeglass Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Eyeglass Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Eyeglass Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global Eyeglass Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global Eyeglass Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global Eyeglass Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Eyeglass Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Eyeglass Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Eyeglass Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Eyeglass Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe Eyeglass Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Eyeglass Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America Eyeglass Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Eyeglass Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.5 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Eyeglass Industry Impact

1.5.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Eyeglass Industry

1.5.1.1 Eyeglass Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.5.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.5.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.5.2 Market Trends and Eyeglass Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.5.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.5.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.5.3.2 Proposal for Eyeglass Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact 2 Global Eyeglass Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Eyeglass Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Eyeglass Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Eyeglass Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Eyeglass Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Eyeglass Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Eyeglass Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Eyeglass Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Eyeglass as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Eyeglass Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Eyeglass Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Global Eyeglass Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Eyeglass Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Eyeglass Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Eyeglass Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Eyeglass Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Eyeglass Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Eyeglass Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Eyeglass Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Eyeglass Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Eyeglass Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America Eyeglass Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America Eyeglass Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America Eyeglass Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific Eyeglass Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Eyeglass Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Eyeglass Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe Eyeglass Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe Eyeglass Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe Eyeglass Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America Eyeglass Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America Eyeglass Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America Eyeglass Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Eyeglass Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Eyeglass Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Eyeglass Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026) 4 Global Eyeglass by Application

4.1 Eyeglass Segment by Application

4.1.1 Young Adults

4.1.2 Adults

4.1.3 Mature Adults

4.1.4 Seniors

4.2 Global Eyeglass Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Eyeglass Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Eyeglass Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Eyeglass Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Eyeglass by Application

4.5.2 Europe Eyeglass by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Eyeglass by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Eyeglass by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Eyeglass by Application 5 North America Eyeglass Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Eyeglass Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Eyeglass Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Eyeglass Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Eyeglass Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. Eyeglass Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada Eyeglass Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 6 Europe Eyeglass Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Eyeglass Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Eyeglass Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Eyeglass Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Eyeglass Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Eyeglass Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France Eyeglass Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. Eyeglass Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy Eyeglass Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia Eyeglass Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 7 Asia-Pacific Eyeglass Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Eyeglass Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Eyeglass Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Eyeglass Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Eyeglass Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China Eyeglass Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan Eyeglass Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea Eyeglass Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India Eyeglass Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia Eyeglass Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan Eyeglass Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia Eyeglass Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand Eyeglass Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia Eyeglass Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines Eyeglass Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam Eyeglass Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 8 Latin America Eyeglass Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Eyeglass Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Eyeglass Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Eyeglass Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Eyeglass Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico Eyeglass Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil Eyeglass Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina Eyeglass Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 9 Middle East and Africa Eyeglass Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Eyeglass Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Eyeglass Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Eyeglass Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Eyeglass Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey Eyeglass Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Eyeglass Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 UAE Eyeglass Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Eyeglass Business

10.1 Luxottica Group S.p.A.

10.1.1 Luxottica Group S.p.A. Corporation Information

10.1.2 Luxottica Group S.p.A. Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 Luxottica Group S.p.A. Eyeglass Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Luxottica Group S.p.A. Eyeglass Products Offered

10.1.5 Luxottica Group S.p.A. Recent Development

10.2 Essilor International

10.2.1 Essilor International Corporation Information

10.2.2 Essilor International Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 Essilor International Eyeglass Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 Luxottica Group S.p.A. Eyeglass Products Offered

10.2.5 Essilor International Recent Development

10.3 Grand Vision

10.3.1 Grand Vision Corporation Information

10.3.2 Grand Vision Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 Grand Vision Eyeglass Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Grand Vision Eyeglass Products Offered

10.3.5 Grand Vision Recent Development

10.4 Carl Zeiss AG

10.4.1 Carl Zeiss AG Corporation Information

10.4.2 Carl Zeiss AG Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 Carl Zeiss AG Eyeglass Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Carl Zeiss AG Eyeglass Products Offered

10.4.5 Carl Zeiss AG Recent Development

10.5 Hoya Corporation

10.5.1 Hoya Corporation Corporation Information

10.5.2 Hoya Corporation Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 Hoya Corporation Eyeglass Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Hoya Corporation Eyeglass Products Offered

10.5.5 Hoya Corporation Recent Development

10.6 De Rigo S.p.A.

10.6.1 De Rigo S.p.A. Corporation Information

10.6.2 De Rigo S.p.A. Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 De Rigo S.p.A. Eyeglass Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 De Rigo S.p.A. Eyeglass Products Offered

10.6.5 De Rigo S.p.A. Recent Development

10.7 Indo Internacional

10.7.1 Indo Internacional Corporation Information

10.7.2 Indo Internacional Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 Indo Internacional Eyeglass Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Indo Internacional Eyeglass Products Offered

10.7.5 Indo Internacional Recent Development

10.8 Safilo Group S.p.A.

10.8.1 Safilo Group S.p.A. Corporation Information

10.8.2 Safilo Group S.p.A. Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 Safilo Group S.p.A. Eyeglass Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Safilo Group S.p.A. Eyeglass Products Offered

10.8.5 Safilo Group S.p.A. Recent Development

10.9 Johnson & Johnson

10.9.1 Johnson & Johnson Corporation Information

10.9.2 Johnson & Johnson Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.9.3 Johnson & Johnson Eyeglass Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Johnson & Johnson Eyeglass Products Offered

10.9.5 Johnson & Johnson Recent Development

10.10 CIBA Vision

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Eyeglass Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 CIBA Vision Eyeglass Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 CIBA Vision Recent Development

10.11 CooperVision

10.11.1 CooperVision Corporation Information

10.11.2 CooperVision Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.11.3 CooperVision Eyeglass Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 CooperVision Eyeglass Products Offered

10.11.5 CooperVision Recent Development

10.12 GBV

10.12.1 GBV Corporation Information

10.12.2 GBV Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.12.3 GBV Eyeglass Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 GBV Eyeglass Products Offered

10.12.5 GBV Recent Development

10.13 Marchon

10.13.1 Marchon Corporation Information

10.13.2 Marchon Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.13.3 Marchon Eyeglass Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.13.4 Marchon Eyeglass Products Offered

10.13.5 Marchon Recent Development

10.14 Fielmann AG

10.14.1 Fielmann AG Corporation Information

10.14.2 Fielmann AG Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.14.3 Fielmann AG Eyeglass Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.14.4 Fielmann AG Eyeglass Products Offered

10.14.5 Fielmann AG Recent Development

10.15 Bausch & Lomb

10.15.1 Bausch & Lomb Corporation Information

10.15.2 Bausch & Lomb Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.15.3 Bausch & Lomb Eyeglass Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.15.4 Bausch & Lomb Eyeglass Products Offered

10.15.5 Bausch & Lomb Recent Development

10.16 Charmant

10.16.1 Charmant Corporation Information

10.16.2 Charmant Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.16.3 Charmant Eyeglass Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.16.4 Charmant Eyeglass Products Offered

10.16.5 Charmant Recent Development

10.17 TEK Optical Canada

10.17.1 TEK Optical Canada Corporation Information

10.17.2 TEK Optical Canada Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.17.3 TEK Optical Canada Eyeglass Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.17.4 TEK Optical Canada Eyeglass Products Offered

10.17.5 TEK Optical Canada Recent Development 11 Eyeglass Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Eyeglass Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Eyeglass Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

11.4.2 Market Challenges

11.4.3 Market Risks

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

”