The global fire protection system market is segmented into product type such as fire management systems, fire response systems, fire detection systems, fire analysis software and others. Increasing number of deaths due to fire and growing concern amongst consumers regarding safety and security are some major factors which are anticipated to bolster the growth fire protection system market during the forecast period.

Global fire protection system market is expected to register 10.09% CAGR over the forecast period. Moreover, the global fire protection system market was valued at USD 48.6 Billion in 2015 and is expected to reach at notable revenue of 98.11 Billion by the end of 2021. The market is poised to display substantial growth during the forecast period owing to a number of factors such as advancements in fire protection technology and increasing expenditure on fire protection in buildings.

The Oil, Gas, & Mining segment by verticals is likely to witness significant demand during the forecast period. Stringent government rules and regulation regarding installation of fire protection systems by oil and gas industry are projected to flourish the growth of oil and gas fire protection system market over the forecast period.

Technological advancements with fire protection system

Continuous technological advancements with fire protection systems in order to control or stop any fire accidents in buildings are fuelling the demand for fire protection systems. Further, growing awareness amongst the consumers regarding fire safety coupled with mandatory building safety codes are also escalating the demand for advanced fire protection system.

Favourable government rules and regulations

Government’s strict fire safety norms regarding installation of fire protection system is envisioned to fuel the demand for fire protection system in commercial, industrial and residential buildings. Further, increasing constructional activities across the globe and consumer’s high spending on safety features are projected to drive the global fire protection system market.

Although, high installation and maintenance cost of fire protection system and low adoption rate of fire protection system in small and medium enterprises are some of the key factors that are likely to inhibit the growth of the fire protection system market in the near future.

The report titled “Fire Protection System Market : Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2021” delivers detailed overview of the global fire protection system market in terms of market segmentation by technology, by product type, by service, by vertical and by region.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter’s five force model.

