The global fitness and recreational sports centers market size was $83,680 million in 2016, and is expected to reach $113,116 million by 2023, registering a CAGR of 4.4% from 2017 to 2023. This is attributed to the growth in per capita disposable income. Fitness and recreational sports center consists of facilities, which offer fitness equipment, exercise classes, swimming pools, playgrounds, and fitness instruction services.

Rise in marketing campaigns intended to fight obesity and increase in consumer trends toward improved health lead to the increase in popularity of fitness and recreational sports center. According to the International Health, Racquet, and Sportsclub Association (IHRSA), in 2014, the number of fitness club memberships in the U.S. increased to 54.1 million from 51.4 million in 2011, which fueled the growth of the market.

Some of the key players of Fitness and Recreational Sports Centers Market:

24 Hour Fitness,Equinox,Gold’s Gym,Planet Fitness,Life Time Fitness,Town Sports International,Fitness First and Virgin Active,Konami Sports Club,McFit,CrossFit Inc.

Increase in awareness about the role of exercise in fighting obesity and other related problems has led to rise in popularity of recreational sports center such as aerobics, swimming, and gym. Moreover, improved lifestyle and rise in disposable income of individuals accelerate the growth of the market. Surge in popularity of yoga in the western world, which includes the U.S. and European countries, further supplements the market growth.

In addition, increase in adoption of professions in sports and entertainment industry, which requires extreme fitness, is anticipated to provide potential opportunities for the market players. However, high cost of membership of fitness and recreational sports center hamper the market growth.

The global fitness and recreational sports centers market is segmented based on type, age group, and geography. Based on type, the market is divided into gymnasiums, yoga centers, aerobic dance, handball sports, racquet sports, skating, swimming, and others. By age group, it is classified into 35 & younger, 35-54, and 55 & older. Based on region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

After studying key companies, the report focuses on the startups contributing towards the growth of the market. Possible mergers and acquisitions among the startups and key organizations are identified by the report’s authors in the study. Most companies in the Fitness and Recreational Sports Centers market are currently engaged in adopting new technologies, strategies, product developments, expansions, and long-term contracts to maintain their dominance in the global market.

The Global Fitness and Recreational Sports Centers Market research report offers an in-depth analysis of the global market, providing relevant information for the new market entrants or well-established players. Some of the key strategies employed by leading key players operating in the market and their impact analysis have been included in this research report.

