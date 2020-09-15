Flocculants Market Exhibit a Steady XX% CAGR by 2026: Including Market Trends, Business Outlook, Future Opportunities, Market Size & Growth

Flocculants Market report would come handy to understand the competitors in the market and give an insight into sales, volumes, revenues in the Flocculants Industry & will also assists in making strategic decisions. The report also helps to decide corporate product & marketing strategies. It reduces the risks involved in making decisions as well as strategies for companies and individuals interested in the Flocculants industry. Both established and new players in Flocculants industries can use the report to understand the Flocculants market.

Analysis of the Market: “

Flocculation is the process where a chemical agent (flocculant) is used to reduce the turbidity of a liquid by binding suspended particles in the liquid together to form larger particles (flocs) that are heavy enough to settle to the bottom of the liquid.

In this report, the statistic is mainly focus on the anhydrous 100% solid flocculants product after converted from the common liquid solution, except the PAC (PAC is counted as30% Al2O3 content ).

According to this study, the concentration of flocculants industry is relative low. The top ten companies were estimated to account for 37.27% production volume market share in 2015. The major production regions mainly located in Europe, North America, China and Japan. And the major manufacturers are included SNF Group, Kemira, BASF, Solenis, Ecolab, Feralco Group, CNPC, Akzo Nobel, GE and Shandong Sanfeng Group, and others.

The global production of flocculants increases from 5084.0 K MT in 2011 to 6154.3 K MT in 2016, and expect to grow at a CAGR of 3.64% from 2017 to 2022. The major manufacturers are concentrated in Europe, North America, China and Japan. In 2015, Europe flocculants production share is about 33.48% in 2016. China production share take 26.60% and North America production n share take 19.70%. Japan takes about 4.96%.

Europe, North America and China are also the major consumption areas. During 2011 and 2016, Europe flocculants consumption kept stable with 1623.2 K MT in 2011 and 1980.5 K MT in 2016, while China flocculants consumption increased from 1242.1 K MT to 1563.4 K MT.

Flocculants is an important chemical material which can be used for water treatment, oil ＆gas, minerals extraction and paper and others. The largest end use for flocculants, accounting for about 36.28% of consumption in 2016, is in environmental uses—wastewater treatment. The use of flocculants in Paper is a fast-growing application, and accounted for about 24.47% of flocculants consumption in 2016.

There are companies adding new capacities and aims at the cost and quality leadership which shall improve profitability. As the same time, companies are focusing on technological innovation, equipment upgrades, and process improvements, to reduce costs and improve quality. The competition in flocculants market will become more intense.

Although sales of flocculants brought a lot of opportunities, the study group recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and downstream support do not enter into the flocculants field.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Flocculants Market

The global Flocculants market is valued at 4465.5 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 4835.3 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 1.1% during 2021-2026.

Global Flocculants Market: Drivers and Restrains

The research report has incorporated the analysis of different factors that augment the market’s growth. It constitutes trends, restraints, and drivers that transform the market in either a positive or negative manner. This section also provides the scope of different segments and applications that can potentially influence the market in the future. The detailed information is based on current trends and historic milestones. This section also provides an analysis of the volume of production about the global market and also about each type from 2015 to 2026. This section mentions the volume of production by region from 2015 to 2026. Pricing analysis is included in the report according to each type from the year 2015 to 2026, manufacturer from 2015 to 2020, region from 2015 to 2020, and global price from 2015 to 2026.

A thorough evaluation of the restrains included in the report portrays the contrast to drivers and gives room for strategic planning. Factors that overshadow the market growth are pivotal as they can be understood to devise different bends for getting hold of the lucrative opportunities that are present in the ever-growing market. Additionally, insights into market expert’s opinions have been taken to understand the market bette

”

Flocculants Market Breakdown by Types:

Inorganic Flocculant

Organic Flocculant

Composite Flocculant

Other

Flocculants Market Breakdown by Application:

Water Treatment

Oil ＆Gas

Minerals Extraction

Paper

Other

