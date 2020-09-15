Frameless Brushless DC Motors Market 2020 – 2025 Top Countries Data Analysis by Industry Trends, Size, Share, Company Overview, Growth, Development and Forecast by By 360 Market Updates

A collective analysis on ‘Frameless Brushless DC Motors market’ by 360 Market Updates, offers an exhaustive study based on current trends influencing this vertical throughout assorted geographies. Key information regarding market size, market share, statistics, application, and revenue are in the research to develop an ensemble prediction. In addition, this research offers a detailed competitive analysis focusing on business outlook emphasizing expansion strategies accepted by market majors.

Brushless DC electric motor (BLDC motors, BL motors) also known as electronically commutated motors (ECMs, EC motors), or synchronous DC motors, are synchronous motors powered by DC electricity via an inverter or switching power supply which produces an AC electric current to drive each phase of the motor via a closed loop controller. The controller provides pulses of current to the motor windings that control the speed and torque of the motor.

For example, in components space and weight are a prime concern, with standard solutions coming up against their limits. For this reason, motor is offering its brushless motors as frameless motor kits. Rotors and stators are delivered separately – without bearings or motorshaft – and connected only when the components are assembled. In this way, customers achieve the best of both worlds: high torque density and minimum volume.

The light weight of frameless brushless DC motors adds more value to their use and adoption. This is one of the aspects driving the global market. Another trend observed in this market is that many companies are focusing on higher efficiency and low energy consumption, which is possible with the help of frameless brushless DC motors. Moreover, the increasing use of robots owing to increased automation requires these motors, accelerating their use even further. The attractiveness of these motors can be credited to their longer life cycle and high efficiency due to less weight.

Industrial Automation is the largest application area with market share about 46%.

North America is the largest consumption region of Frameless Brushless DC Motors, with a consumption market share nearly 40% in 2016. Europe is the second largest consumption region of Frameless Brushless DC Motors, enjoying consumption market share nearly 33% in 2017. Asia Pacific (APAC) region seems to have good growth potential in the coming years. This growth can be attributed to the increasing demand in China, Japan and India.

Market competition is not intense. Kollmorgen, Moog, Maxon Motor, BEI Kimco, Woodward and Shinano Kenshi are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry.

The Frameless Brushless DC Motors market was valued at xx Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach xx Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Frameless Brushless DC Motors.

Kollmorgen

Moog

Maxon Motor

BEI Kimco

Woodward

Shinano Kenshi

Johnson Electric

Portescap

Skurka Aerospace

Servotecnica

Mclennan

Aerotech

The report provides useful insights into a wide range of business aspects such as pillars, features, sales strategies, planning models, in order to enable readers to determine market scope more proficiently. Furthermore, the report also sheds light on recent developments and technological platforms, in addition to unique tools, and methodologies that will help to propel the presentation of industries. On the basis of Product Type, we research the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate, primarily split into: –

12V-24V

24V-48V

Other The Frameless Brushless DC Motors Market report purposefully analyses every sub-segment regarding the individual growth trends, contribution to the total market, and the upcoming forecasts.

Industrial Automation

Medical Device

Aerospace & Defense