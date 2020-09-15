General Well-Being Dietary Supplements Market to Reflect Impressive Growth Rate During 2017 – 2026

In order to stay fit and healthy, consumers all across the world are preferring to consume dietary supplements and avoid chronic disease conditions like high blood pressure, obesity and diabetes. Also, there is a general increase in the health consciousness amongst the consumers, wherein they are focusing on preventive healthcare. This trend, coupled with an increase in the disposable income and the increased choices in the form of various types of health supplements that are available in the market presently are leading to an increase in the popularity of dietary supplements. As more people are resorting to gyms, fitness centers and diet centers, the usage of dietary supplements is encouraged by such institutions, leading to their increased adoption by consumers.

Get Free Sample Copy Of This Report To Understand The Structure Of The Complete Report @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/20998

Global General Well-Being Dietary Supplements Market: Forecast Analysis

Persistence Market Research presents a novel research report on the global general well-being dietary supplements market that includes an analysis and forecast of the various segments in this market across key regional markets spread all over the world. As per this comprehensive report, the global general well-being dietary supplements market is anticipated to display a robust CAGR during the period of forecast and is slated to reach a value of nearly US$ 56,900 Mn by the end of the year 2026.

Global General Well-Being Dietary Supplements Market: Segmentation Insights

The global general well-being dietary supplements market has been classified on the basis of form, end-user, distribution channel, type and by region.

On the basis of form, the powder sub-segment was the largest sub-segment in terms of revenue, valued at nearly US$ 14,000 Mn at the end of the year 2017 and is anticipated to display a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period of 2017-2026.

the powder sub-segment was the largest sub-segment in terms of revenue, valued at nearly US$ 14,000 Mn at the end of the year 2017 and is anticipated to display a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period of 2017-2026. On the basis of end-user, the women sub-segment is the largest sub-segment in terms of value, and is anticipated to be valued at nearly US$ 28,300 Mn at the end of the year 2026 with a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period.

the women sub-segment is the largest sub-segment in terms of value, and is anticipated to be valued at nearly US$ 28,300 Mn at the end of the year 2026 with a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period. On the basis of distribution channel, specialty stores is the largest sub-segment and was estimated to be valued at about US$ 9,600 Mn at the end of the year 2017.

specialty stores is the largest sub-segment and was estimated to be valued at about US$ 9,600 Mn at the end of the year 2017. On the basis of type, the vitamins and minerals sub-segment is the largest sub-segment and is anticipated to reach a value of nearly US$ 22,550 Mn at the end of the year 2026.

the vitamins and minerals sub-segment is the largest sub-segment and is anticipated to reach a value of nearly US$ 22,550 Mn at the end of the year 2026. On the basis of region, Europe held high value share in the year 2017 and is slated to reach a value of nearly US$ 16,800 Mn in the year 2026, displaying a CAGR of 4.3% during the assessment period.

Buy Now With Covid-19 Analysis and Updated [email protected] https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/20998

Global General Well-Being Dietary Supplements Market: Competitive Landscape

This new research report on the global general well-being dietary supplements market has a separate section devoted to studying the competition in this market. In this important section of the report, various leading companies operating in the global general well-being dietary supplements market have been profiled. This section of the report contains valuable information like the company overview, key financial details, geographical spread, SWOT analysis, key strategies adopted, etc. Some of the companies that are included in this section are Herbalife International, Nutramax Laboratories, Inc., Bayer AG, NOW Health Group, Inc., Koninklijke DSM N.V., Alticor Inc., Glanbia PLC, USANA Health Sciences, Inc., Kerry Group PLC and DuPont de Nemours and Company.