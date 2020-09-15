Global Deep Learning Chipset market: Top Investment Pockets in the Market



Deep learning technology is driving the evolution of artificial intelligence (AI) and has become one of the hottest topics of discussion within the technology world and beyond. Given the rate at which deep learning is progressing, some industry observers are predicting it will bring about a doomsday scenario, while others strive for a time when the technology can transform business processes and create new business models through scalable, more efficient automation and predictive capabilities. The current market climate is ripe for innovation in hardware in general, and chipsets more specifically. United States has the largest global export quantity and manufacturers in Deep Learning Chipset market, while the EU is the second sales volume market for Deep Learning Chipset in 2016. The Deep Learning Chipset market was valued at US$ 1681.1 Million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 15640 Million by 2026, at a CAGR of 37.1% during the forecast period

. In this study, 2019 has been considered as the base year and 2020 to 2026 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Deep Learning Chipset. In terms of production side, this report researches the Deep Learning Chipset capacity, production, value, ex-factory price, growth rate, market share for major manufacturers, regions (or countries) and type. In terms of consumption side, this report focuses on the consumption of Deep Learning Chipset by regions (countries) and application. The global Deep Learning Chipset market is thoroughly, accurately, and comprehensively assessed in the report with a large focus on market dynamics, market competition, regional growth, segmental analysis, and key growth strategies. Buyers of the report will have access to verified market figures, including global market size in terms of revenue and volume. As part of production analysis, the authors of the report have provided reliable estimations and calculations for global revenue and volume by Type segment of the global Deep Learning Chipset market. These figures have been provided in terms of both revenue and volume for the period 2015-2026. Additionally, the report provides accurate figures for production by region in terms of revenue as well as volume for the same period. The report also includes production capacity statistics for the same period

. Geographic Segmentation The report offers exhaustive assessment of different region-wise and country-wise Deep Learning Chipset markets such as the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, the U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, India, the Philippines, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Vietnam Australia, Mexico, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Turkey etc. Key regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. For the period 2015-2026, the report provides country-wise revenue and production capacity analysis and region-wise revenue and volume analysis of the global Deep Learning Chipset market. For the period 2015-2020, it provides consumption (consumption) analysis and forecast of different regional markets by Application as well as by Type in terms of volume. Market Segmentation The report includes a detailed analysis of leading and by Type and by Application segments of the global Deep Learning Chipset market. All of the segments covered in the report are broadly analyzed based on some deciding factors. The segmental analysis section of the report offers value, volume analysis and forecast of the global Deep Learning Chipset market by Type and by Application segment for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Deep Learning Chipset market is segmented into

Graphics Processing Units (GPUs)

Central Processing Units (CPUs)

Application Specific Integrated Circuits (ASICs)

Field Programmable Gate Arrays (FPGAs)

Others

Segment by Application

, the Deep Learning Chipset market is segmented into

Consumer

Aerospace, Military & Defense

Automotive

Industrial

Medical

Others Competitive Landscape and Deep Learning Chipset Market Share Analysis Deep Learning Chipset market competitive landscape provides details and data information by manufacturers. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on production capacity, revenue and price by the player for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major businesses, company total revenue and the production capacity, revenue generated in Deep Learning Chipset business, competitors, the date to enter into the Deep Learning Chipset market, Deep Learning Chipset product introduction, recent developments, etc. The major vendors covered:

NVIDIA

Intel

IBM

Qualcomm

CEVA

KnuEdge

AMD

Xilinx

ARM

Google

Graphcore

TeraDeep

Wave Computing

BrainChip The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Deep Learning Chipset status and future forecast, involving capacity, production, value, consumption, growth rate (CAGR), market share, historical and forecast.

To present the key Deep Learning Chipset manufacturers, capacity, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and application. To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks. To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions. To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market. In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Deep Learning Chipset are as follows: History Year: 2015-2020 Base Year: 2019 Estimated Year: 2020 Forecast Year 2020 to 2026

Table of Content

Table of Contents 1 Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Top Deep Learning Chipset Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue 1.3 Market

Segment by Type

1.3.1 Global Deep Learning Chipset Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026 (US$ Million)

1.3.2 Graphics Processing Units (GPUs)

1.3.3 Central Processing Units (CPUs)

1.3.4 Application Specific Integrated Circuits (ASICs)

1.3.5 Field Programmable Gate Arrays (FPGAs)

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Market

Segment by Application

1.4.1 Global Deep Learning Chipset Consumption by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Consumer

1.4.3 Aerospace, Military & Defense

1.4.4 Automotive

1.4.5 Industrial

1.4.6 Medical

1.4.7 Others 1.5 Study Objectives 1.6 Years Considered 2 Global Market Perspective

2.1 Global Deep Learning Chipset Production Capacity Analysis

2.1.1 Global Deep Learning Chipset Production Value (2015-2026)

2.1.2 Global Deep Learning Chipset Production (2015-2026)

2.1.3 Global Deep Learning Chipset Capacity (2015-2026)

2.1.4 Global Deep Learning Chipset Marketing Pricing and Trends

2.2 Global Deep Learning Chipset Market Size Growth Potential by Key Producing Regions

2.2.1 Global Deep Learning Chipset Market Size by Key Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2021 VS 2026

2.2.2 Global Deep Learning Chipset Market Share by Key Producing Regions: 2021 VS 2026 2.3 Industry Trends 2.3.1 Market Top Trends 2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Primary Interviews with Key Deep Learning Chipset Players: Views for Future 3 Market Share by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Manufacturers by Deep Learning Chipset Production Capacity

3.1.1 Global Top Manufacturers by Deep Learning Chipset Production Capacity (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Deep Learning Chipset Production (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Deep Learning Chipset Production in 2019

3.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Deep Learning Chipset Revenue

3.2.1 Global Top Manufacturers by Deep Learning Chipset Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Top Manufacturers Market Share by Deep Learning Chipset Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Deep Learning Chipset Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.3 Global Top Manufacturers Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Deep Learning Chipset as of 2019)

3.4 Global Deep Learning Chipset Average Selling Price (ASP) by Manufacturers

3.5 Key Manufacturers Deep Learning Chipset Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served

3.6 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Deep Learning Chipset Market

3.7 Key Manufacturers Deep Learning Chipset Product Offered

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Estimate and Forecast by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Deep Learning Chipset Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Deep Learning Chipset Production Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Global Deep Learning Chipset Production Value Market Share by Type

4.1.4 Deep Learning Chipset Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Deep Learning Chipset Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Deep Learning Chipset Production Market Share Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Global Deep Learning Chipset Production Value Market Share Forecast by Type

4.2.4 Deep Learning Chipset Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Deep Learning Chipset Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End 5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Deep Learning Chipset Consumption by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Deep Learning Chipset Consumption by Application (2021-2026) 6 Production by Regions: Market Fact & Figures

6.1 Global Deep Learning Chipset Production (History Data) by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Deep Learning Chipset Production Value (History Data) by Regions

6.3 North America

6.3.1 North America Deep Learning Chipset Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3.2 North America Deep Learning Chipset Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3.3 Key Players Market Share in North America

6.3.4 North America Deep Learning Chipset Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.4 Europe

6.4.1 Europe Deep Learning Chipset Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4.2 Europe Deep Learning Chipset Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4.3 Key Players Market Share in Europe

6.4.4 Europe Deep Learning Chipset Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.5 China

6.5.1 China Deep Learning Chipset Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5.2 China Deep Learning Chipset Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5.3 Key Players Market Share in China

6.5.4 China Deep Learning Chipset Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.6 Japan

6.6.1 Japan Deep Learning Chipset Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6.2 Japan Deep Learning Chipset Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6.3 Key Players Market Share in Japan

6.6.4 Japan Deep Learning Chipset Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.7 South Korea

6.7.1 South Korea Deep Learning Chipset Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.7.2 South Korea Deep Learning Chipset Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.7.3 Key Players Market Share in South Korea

6.7.4 South Korea Deep Learning Chipset Import & Export (2015-2020) 7 Deep Learning Chipset Consumption by Regions: Market Fact & Figures

7.1 Global Deep Learning Chipset Consumption (History Data) by Regions (2015-2020)

7.2 Global Top Deep Learning Chipset Consumers (regions/countries) Ranking and Share of Total Deep Learning Chipset Consumption in 2015 VS 2019 7.3 North America

7.3.1 North America Deep Learning Chipset Consumption by Type

7.3.2 North America Deep Learning Chipset Consumption by Application

7.3.3 North America Deep Learning Chipset Consumption by Countries

7.3.4 U.S.

7.3.5 Canada 7.4 Europe

7.4.1 Europe Deep Learning Chipset Consumption by Type

7.4.2 Europe Deep Learning Chipset Consumption by Application

7.4.3 Europe Deep Learning Chipset Consumption by Countries

7.4.4 Germany

7.4.5 France

7.4.6 U.K.

7.4.7 Italy

7.4.8 Russia 7.5 Asia Pacific

7.5.1 Asia Pacific Deep Learning Chipset Consumption by Type

7.5.2 Asia Pacific Deep Learning Chipset Consumption by Application

7.5.3 Asia Pacific Deep Learning Chipset Consumption by Regions

7.5.4 China

7.5.5 Japan

7.5.6 South Korea

7.5.7 India

7.5.8 Australia

7.5.9 Taiwan

7.5.10 Indonesia

7.5.11 Thailand

7.5.12 Malaysia

7.5.13 Philippines

7.5.14 Vietnam 7.6 Central & South America

7.6.1 Central & South America Deep Learning Chipset Consumption by Type

7.6.2 Central & South America Deep Learning Chipset Consumption by Application

7.6.3 Central & South America Deep Learning Chipset Consumption by Countries

7.6.4 Mexico

7.6.5 Brazil

7.6.6 Argentina 7.7 Middle East and Africa

7.7.1 Middle East and Africa Deep Learning Chipset Consumption by Type

7.7.2 Middle East and Africa Deep Learning Chipset Consumption by Application

7.7.3 Central & South America Deep Learning Chipset Consumption by Countries

7.7.4 Turkey

7.7.5 Saudi Arabia

7.7.6 U.A.E 8 Company Profiles

8.1 NVIDIA

8.1.1 NVIDIA Corporation Information

8.1.2 NVIDIA Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.1.3 NVIDIA Deep Learning Chipset Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.1.4 Deep Learning Chipset Products and Services

8.1.5 NVIDIA SWOT Analysis

8.1.6 NVIDIA Recent Developments

8.2 Intel

8.2.1 Intel Corporation Information

8.2.2 Intel Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.2.3 Intel Deep Learning Chipset Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.2.4 Deep Learning Chipset Products and Services

8.2.5 Intel SWOT Analysis

8.2.6 Intel Recent Developments

8.3 IBM

8.3.1 IBM Corporation Information

8.3.2 IBM Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.3.3 IBM Deep Learning Chipset Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.3.4 Deep Learning Chipset Products and Services

8.3.5 IBM SWOT Analysis

8.3.6 IBM Recent Developments

8.4 Qualcomm

8.4.1 Qualcomm Corporation Information

8.4.2 Qualcomm Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.4.3 Qualcomm Deep Learning Chipset Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.4.4 Deep Learning Chipset Products and Services

8.4.5 Qualcomm SWOT Analysis

8.4.6 Qualcomm Recent Developments

8.5 CEVA

8.5.1 CEVA Corporation Information

8.5.2 CEVA Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.5.3 CEVA Deep Learning Chipset Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.5.4 Deep Learning Chipset Products and Services

8.5.5 CEVA SWOT Analysis

8.5.6 CEVA Recent Developments

8.6 KnuEdge

8.6.1 KnuEdge Corporation Information

8.6.3 KnuEdge Deep Learning Chipset Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.4 Deep Learning Chipset Products and Services

8.6.5 KnuEdge SWOT Analysis

8.6.6 KnuEdge Recent Developments

8.7 AMD

8.7.1 AMD Corporation Information

8.7.2 AMD Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.7.3 AMD Deep Learning Chipset Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.7.4 Deep Learning Chipset Products and Services

8.7.5 AMD SWOT Analysis

8.7.6 AMD Recent Developments

8.8 Xilinx

8.8.1 Xilinx Corporation Information

8.8.2 Xilinx Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.8.3 Xilinx Deep Learning Chipset Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.8.4 Deep Learning Chipset Products and Services

8.8.5 Xilinx SWOT Analysis

8.8.6 Xilinx Recent Developments

8.9 ARM

8.9.1 ARM Corporation Information

8.9.2 ARM Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.9.3 ARM Deep Learning Chipset Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.9.4 Deep Learning Chipset Products and Services

8.9.5 ARM SWOT Analysis

8.9.6 ARM Recent Developments

8.10 Google

8.10.1 Google Corporation Information

8.10.2 Google Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.10.3 Google Deep Learning Chipset Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.10.4 Deep Learning Chipset Products and Services

8.10.5 Google SWOT Analysis

8.10.6 Google Recent Developments

8.11 Graphcore

8.11.1 Graphcore Corporation Information

8.11.2 Graphcore Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.11.3 Graphcore Deep Learning Chipset Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.11.4 Deep Learning Chipset Products and Services

8.11.5 Graphcore SWOT Analysis

8.11.6 Graphcore Recent Developments

8.12 TeraDeep

8.12.1 TeraDeep Corporation Information

8.12.2 TeraDeep Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.12.3 TeraDeep Deep Learning Chipset Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.12.4 Deep Learning Chipset Products and Services

8.12.5 TeraDeep SWOT Analysis

8.12.6 TeraDeep Recent Developments

8.13 Wave Computing

8.13.1 Wave Computing Corporation Information

8.13.2 Wave Computing Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.13.3 Wave Computing Deep Learning Chipset Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.13.4 Deep Learning Chipset Products and Services

8.13.5 Wave Computing SWOT Analysis

8.13.6 Wave Computing Recent Developments

8.14 BrainChip

8.14.1 BrainChip Corporation Information

8.14.2 BrainChip Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.14.3 BrainChip Deep Learning Chipset Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.14.4 Deep Learning Chipset Products and Services

8.14.5 BrainChip SWOT Analysis

8.14.6 BrainChip Recent Developments 9 Deep Learning Chipset Production Side by Producing Regions (Countries)

9.1 Global Deep Learning Chipset Production Value Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

9.2 Deep Learning Chipset Production Forecast by Regions

9.3 Key Deep Learning Chipset Producing Regions Forecast

9.3.1 North America

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea 10 Deep Learning Chipset Consumption Forecast by Top Consumers (Regions/Countries)

10.1 Global Deep Learning Chipset Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.2 North America Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.2.1 North America Deep Learning Chipset Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.2.2 North America Deep Learning Chipset Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.3 Europe Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.3.1 Europe Deep Learning Chipset Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.3.2 Europe Deep Learning Chipset Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.4 Asia Pacific Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.4.1 Asia Pacific Deep Learning Chipset Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.4.1 Asia Pacific Deep Learning Chipset Consumption Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

10.5 Latin America Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.5.1 Latin America Deep Learning Chipset Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.5.2 Latin America Deep Learning Chipset Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.6 Middle East and Africa Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.6.1 Middle East and Africa Deep Learning Chipset Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.6.2 Middle East and Africa Deep Learning Chipset Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026) 11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Deep Learning Chipset Sales Channels

11.2.2 Deep Learning Chipset Distributors

11.3 Deep Learning Chipset Customers 12 Opportunities & Challenges, Threat and Affecting Factors

12.1 Market Opportunities

12.2 Market Challenges

12.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 13 Key Findings 14 Appendix 14.1 Research Methodology 14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach 14.1.2 Data Source 14.2 Author Details 14.3 Disclaimer

