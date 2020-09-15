Global Digital Potentiometer IC market:Revenue, Sales, and Profit Margin Forecasts



A digital potentiometer (also called a resistive digital-to-analog converter, or informally a digipot) is a digitally-controlled electronic component that mimics the analog functions of a potentiometer. It is often used for trimming and scaling analog signals by microcontrollers. Digital Potentiometer IC is widely used in home appliances, communication products, instrumentation, automotive products and other field. The most proportion of Digital Potentiometer IC is used for home appliances, which is about 32%. The Digital Potentiometer IC market was valued at US$ 302.2 Million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 429.7 Million by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period

. In this study, 2019 has been considered as the base year and 2020 to 2026 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Digital Potentiometer IC. In terms of production side, this report researches the Digital Potentiometer IC capacity, production, value, ex-factory price, growth rate, market share for major manufacturers, regions (or countries) and type. In terms of consumption side, this report focuses on the consumption of Digital Potentiometer IC by regions (countries) and application. The global Digital Potentiometer IC market is thoroughly, accurately, and comprehensively assessed in the report with a large focus on market dynamics, market competition, regional growth, segmental analysis, and key growth strategies. Buyers of the report will have access to verified market figures, including global market size in terms of revenue and volume. As part of production analysis, the authors of the report have provided reliable estimations and calculations for global revenue and volume by Type segment of the global Digital Potentiometer IC market. These figures have been provided in terms of both revenue and volume for the period 2015-2026. Additionally, the report provides accurate figures for production by region in terms of revenue as well as volume for the same period. The report also includes production capacity statistics for the same period

. Geographic Segmentation The report offers exhaustive assessment of different region-wise and country-wise Digital Potentiometer IC markets such as the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, the U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, India, the Philippines, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Vietnam Australia, Mexico, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Turkey etc. Key regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. For the period 2015-2026, the report provides country-wise revenue and production capacity analysis and region-wise revenue and volume analysis of the global Digital Potentiometer IC market. For the period 2015-2020, it provides consumption (consumption) analysis and forecast of different regional markets by Application as well as by Type in terms of volume. Market Segmentation The report includes a detailed analysis of leading and by Type and by Application segments of the global Digital Potentiometer IC market. All of the segments covered in the report are broadly analyzed based on some deciding factors. The segmental analysis section of the report offers value, volume analysis and forecast of the global Digital Potentiometer IC market by Type and by Application segment for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Digital Potentiometer IC market is segmented into

8-bit

6-bit

7-bit

10-bit

Others

Segment by Application

, the Digital Potentiometer IC market is segmented into

Home Appliances

Communication Products

Instrumentation

Automotive Products

Others Competitive Landscape and Digital Potentiometer IC Market Share Analysis Digital Potentiometer IC market competitive landscape provides details and data information by manufacturers. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on production capacity, revenue and price by the player for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major businesses, company total revenue and the production capacity, revenue generated in Digital Potentiometer IC business, competitors, the date to enter into the Digital Potentiometer IC market, Digital Potentiometer IC product introduction, recent developments, etc. The major vendors covered:

Analog Device

Texas Instruments

Microchip

Ams

ON Semiconductor

Maxim

Intersil

Vishay

Parallax The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Digital Potentiometer IC status and future forecast, involving capacity, production, value, consumption, growth rate (CAGR), market share, historical and forecast.

To present the key Digital Potentiometer IC manufacturers, capacity, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and application. To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks. To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions. To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market. In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Digital Potentiometer IC are as follows: History Year: 2015-2020 Base Year: 2019 Estimated Year: 2020 Forecast Year 2020 to 2026

8.6.3 Maxim Digital Potentiometer IC Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

