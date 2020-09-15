Global IGBT Module market: Novel Opportunities to Come up by 2026



The IGBT is used in medium- to high-power applications like switched-mode power supplies, traction motor control and induction heating. Large IGBT modules typically consist of many devices in parallel and can have very high current-handling capabilities in the order of hundreds of amperes with blocking voltages of 6500 V. At present, in developed countries, the IGBT Module industry is generally at a more advanced level. The world’s large enterprises are mainly concentrated in Japan and Europe. Meanwhile, foreign companies have more advanced equipment, strong R & D capability, and leading technical level. However, foreign companies’ manufacturing cost is relatively higher, compared with Chinese companies. With the development of Chinese IGBT Module production technology, their share in the international market is increasing, and competitiveness in the international market gradually increases. The IGBT Module market was valued at US$ 4690.4 Million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 8519.6 Million by 2026, at a CAGR of 8.8% during the forecast period

. In this study, 2019 has been considered as the base year and 2020 to 2026 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for IGBT Module. In terms of production side, this report researches the IGBT Module capacity, production, value, ex-factory price, growth rate, market share for major manufacturers, regions (or countries) and type. In terms of consumption side, this report focuses on the consumption of IGBT Module by regions (countries) and application. The global IGBT Module market is thoroughly, accurately, and comprehensively assessed in the report with a large focus on market dynamics, market competition, regional growth, segmental analysis, and key growth strategies. Buyers of the report will have access to verified market figures, including global market size in terms of revenue and volume. As part of production analysis, the authors of the report have provided reliable estimations and calculations for global revenue and volume by Type segment of the global IGBT Module market. These figures have been provided in terms of both revenue and volume for the period 2015-2026. Additionally, the report provides accurate figures for production by region in terms of revenue as well as volume for the same period. The report also includes production capacity statistics for the same period

. Geographic Segmentation The report offers exhaustive assessment of different region-wise and country-wise IGBT Module markets such as the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, the U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, India, the Philippines, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Vietnam Australia, Mexico, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Turkey etc. Key regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. For the period 2015-2026, the report provides country-wise revenue and production capacity analysis and region-wise revenue and volume analysis of the global IGBT Module market. For the period 2015-2020, it provides consumption (consumption) analysis and forecast of different regional markets by Application as well as by Type in terms of volume. Market Segmentation The report includes a detailed analysis of leading and by Type and by Application segments of the global IGBT Module market. All of the segments covered in the report are broadly analyzed based on some deciding factors. The segmental analysis section of the report offers value, volume analysis and forecast of the global IGBT Module market by Type and by Application segment for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the IGBT Module market is segmented into

Standars IGBT Modules

CIB/PIM

IPM

Segment by Application

, the IGBT Module market is segmented into

Industrial Drives

Consumer

Automotive

Renewables

Traction

Others Competitive Landscape and IGBT Module Market Share Analysis IGBT Module market competitive landscape provides details and data information by manufacturers. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on production capacity, revenue and price by the player for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major businesses, company total revenue and the production capacity, revenue generated in IGBT Module business, competitors, the date to enter into the IGBT Module market, IGBT Module product introduction, recent developments, etc. The major vendors covered:

Mitsubishi Electric

Infineon Technologies (IR)

Fuji Electric

SEMIKRON

Hitachi

ON Semiconductor (Fairchild)

ABB

IXYS Corporation

Starpower Semiconductor

CRRC

Vishay

MacMic The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global IGBT Module status and future forecast, involving capacity, production, value, consumption, growth rate (CAGR), market share, historical and forecast.

To present the key IGBT Module manufacturers, capacity, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and application. To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks. To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions. To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market. In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of IGBT Module are as follows: History Year: 2015-2020 Base Year: 2019 Estimated Year: 2020 Forecast Year 2020 to 2026

