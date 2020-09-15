The report titled “Global Online Apparel and Footwear Market: Size & Forecasts with Impact Analysis of COVID-19 (2020-2024)”, provides an in depth analysis of the global online apparel and footwear market by value, by type, by region, etc. The report provides a regional analysis of the online apparel and footwear market, including the following regions: North America (the US & Rest of North America), Europe (UK, Germany, France, Spain & Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India & Rest of Asia Pacific), and ROW. The report also provides a detailed analysis of the COVID-19 impact on the online apparel and footwear market.

The report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the overall global online apparel and footwear market has also been forecasted for the period 2020-2024, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

The global online apparel and footwear market is fragmented with a large number of small players operating worldwide. The key players of the online apparel and footwear market are Amazon.com, Inc., Zalando SE, ASOS plc, and Boohoo Group plc are also profiled with their financial information and respective business strategies.

Country Coverage

Asia Pacific

North America

Europe

ROW

Company Coverage

Amazon.com, Inc.

Zalando SE

ASOS plc

Boohoo Group plc

Executive Summary

The online apparel and footwear market can be segmented on the basis of type (Apparel and Footwear); user (Men, Women and Children); and mode (Mobile Platform and PC Platform).

The global online apparel and footwear market has increased significantly during the years 2018-2019 and projections are made that the market would rise in the next four years i.e. 2020-2024 tremendously. The online apparel and footwear market is expected to increase due to escalating penetration of smartphones, rising number of internet users, growing influence of social media, rapid urbanization, increasing spending of middle class population, surging millennial population, etc. Yet the market faces some challenges such as fit issues, tough competition from unorganized players, etc.

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction

2.1 Apparel: An Overview

2.1.1 Different Types of Apparel Options

2.2 Footwear: An Overview

2.2.1 Factors to Consider While Buying a Footwear

2.2.2 Common Types of Footwear

2.3 Online Apparel and Footwear: An Overview

2.3.1 Key Benefits of Shopping for Apparel and Footwear Online

2.4 Online Apparel and Footwear Segmentation: An Overview

2.4.1 Online Apparel and Footwear Segmentation by Type

2.4.2 Online Apparel and Footwear Segmentation

3. Global Market Analysis

3.1 Global Online Apparel and Footwear Market: An Analysis

3.1.1 Global Online Apparel and Footwear Market by Value

3.1.2 Global Online Apparel and Footwear Market by Type (Apparel and Footwear)

3.1.3 Global Online Apparel and Footwear Market by Region (Asia Pacific, North America, Europe and ROW)

3.2 Global Online Apparel and Footwear Market: Type Analysis

3.2.1 Global Online Apparel Market by Value

3.2.2 Global Online Footwear Market by Value

4. Regional Market Analysis

4.1 Asia Pacific Online Apparel and Footwear Market: An Analysis

4.1.1 Asia Pacific Online Apparel and Footwear Market by Value

4.1.2 Asia Pacific Online Apparel and Footwear Market by Type (Apparel and Footwear)

4.1.3 Asia Pacific Online Apparel Market by Value

4.1.4 Asia Pacific Online Footwear Market by Value

4.1.5 Asia Pacific Online Apparel and Footwear Market by Region (China, Japan, India and Rest of Asia Pacific)

4.1.6 China Online Apparel and Footwear Market by Value

4.1.7 China Online Apparel and Footwear Market by Type (Apparel and Footwear)

4.1.8 China Online Apparel and Footwear Market Value by Type

4.1.9 Japan Online Apparel and Footwear Market by Value

4.1.10 Japan Online Apparel and Footwear Market by Type (Apparel and Footwear)

4.1.11 Japan Online Apparel and Footwear Market Value by Type

4.1.12 India Online Apparel and Footwear Market by Value

4.1.13 India Online Apparel and Footwear Market by Type (Apparel and Footwear)

4.1.14 India Online Apparel and Footwear Market Value by Type

4.1.15 Rest of Asia Pacific Online Apparel and Footwear Market by Value

4.2 Europe Online Apparel and Footwear Market: An Analysis

4.2.1 Europe Online Apparel and Footwear Market by Value

4.2.2 Europe Online Apparel and Footwear Market by Type (Apparel and Footwear)

4.2.3 Europe Online Apparel Market by Value

4.2.4 Europe Online Footwear Market by Value

4.2.5 Europe Online Apparel and Footwear Market by Region (UK, Germany, France, Spain and Rest of Europe)

4.2.6 UK Online Apparel and Footwear Market by Value

4.2.7 UK Online Apparel and Footwear Market by Type (Apparel and Footwear)

4.2.8 UK Online Apparel and Footwear Market Value by Type

4.2.9 Germany Online Apparel and Footwear Market by Value

4.2.10 Germany Online Apparel and Footwear Market by Type (Apparel and Footwear)

4.2.11 Germany Online Apparel and Footwear Market Value by Type

4.2.12 France Online Apparel and Footwear Market by Value

4.2.13 France Online Apparel and Footwear Market by Type (Apparel and Footwear)

4.2.14 France Online Apparel and Footwear Market Value by Type

4.2.15 Spain Online Apparel and Footwear Market by Value

4.2.16 Spain Online Apparel and Footwear Market by Type (Apparel and Footwear)

4.2.17 Spain Online Apparel and Footwear Market Value by Type

4.2.18 Rest of Europe Online Apparel and Footwear Market by Value

4.3 North America Online Apparel and Footwear Market: An Analysis

4.3.1 North America Online Apparel and Footwear Market by Value

4.3.2 North America Online Apparel and Footwear Market by Type (Apparel and Footwear)

4.3.3 North America Online Apparel Market by Value

4.3.4 North America Online Footwear Market by Value

4.3.5 North America Online Apparel and Footwear Market by Region (The US and Rest of North America)

4.3.6 The US Online Apparel and Footwear Market by Value

4.3.7 The US Online Apparel and Footwear Market by Type (Apparel and Footwear)

4.3.8 The US Online Apparel and Footwear Market Value by Type

4.3.9 Rest of North America Online Apparel and Footwear Market by Value

4.4 ROW Online Apparel and Footwear Market: An Analysis

4.4.1 ROW Online Apparel and Footwear Market by Value

5. Impact of COVID-19

5.1 Impact of COVID-19

5.1.1 Impact of COVID-19 on E-commerce

5.1.2 Impact of COVID-19 on Online Apparel and Footwear Industry

6. Market Dynamics

6.1 Growth Driver

6.1.1 Escalating Penetration of Smartphones

6.1.2 Rising Number of Internet Users

6.1.3 Growing Influence of Social Media

6.1.4 Rapid Urbanization

6.1.5 Increasing Spending of Middle Class Population

6.1.6 Surging Millennial Population

6.2 Challenges

6.2.1 Fit Issues

6.2.2 Tough Competition from Unorganized Players

6.3 Market Trends

6.3.1 Rising Need for Personalization

6.3.2 Growing Focus on Online Customization

6.3.3 Technological Innovations

6.3.4 Increasing Popularity of Luxury Fashion

7. Competitive Landscape

7.1 Global Online Apparel and Footwear Market Players: A Financial Comparison

7.2 Global Online Apparel and Footwear Market Players by Traffic on Ecommerce Websites

7.3 Germany Online Apparel and Footwear Players by Market Share

8. Company Profiles

8.1 Amazon.com, Inc.

8.1.1 Business Overview

8.1.2 Financial Overview

8.1.3 Business Strategy

8.2 Zalando SE

8.2.1 Business Overview

8.2.2 Financial Overview

8.2.3 Business Strategy

8.3 ASOS plc

8.3.1 Business Overview

8.3.2 Financial Overview

8.3.3 Business Strategy

8.4 Boohoo Group plc

8.4.1 Business Overview

8.4.2 Financial Overview

8.4.3 Business Strategy

