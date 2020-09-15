Global Serial Device Server market:Potential Segments & their Contribution to Market Size



A serial port server, also called a serial server or port redirector, is a device that transfers data between a computer serial port (COM port) and an Ethernet local area network (LAN). This makes it possible to use Ethernet in place of serial cables, minimizing workstation clutter and also allowing serial devices to be placed far away from the computers with which they are used. Taiwan has the largest global export quantity and manufacturers in Serial Device Server market, while the China is the second sales volume market for Serial Device Server in 2017. In the industry, Moxa profits most in 2017 and recent years, while Digi International and Advantech ranked 2 and 3.The market share of them is 17.07%, 13.82% and 6.19% in 2017.The gap of market share is keep on enlarged due to different strategy. Nowadays, there are many types of Serial Device Server, including 1-port Serial Device Server, 2-port Serial Device Server, 4-port Serial Device Server, 8-port Serial Device Server, 16-port Serial Device Server, etc. And 1-port Serial Device Server is the main type for Serial Device Server, and the 1-port Serial Device Server reached a sales volume of approximately 1077.32 K Unit in 2017, with 40.01% of global sales revenue. Serial Device Server technology is very mature now, and new enterprises can not surpass existing famous brands on reputation or design in the short term. So, the study group recommends the new entrants need to be considered carefully before enter into this field. The Serial Device Server market was valued at US$ 288.9 Million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 376.2 Million by 2026, at a CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast period

. In this study, 2019 has been considered as the base year and 2020 to 2026 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Serial Device Server. In terms of production side, this report researches the Serial Device Server capacity, production, value, ex-factory price, growth rate, market share for major manufacturers, regions (or countries) and type. In terms of consumption side, this report focuses on the consumption of Serial Device Server by regions (countries) and application. The global Serial Device Server market is thoroughly, accurately, and comprehensively assessed in the report with a large focus on market dynamics, market competition, regional growth, segmental analysis, and key growth strategies. Buyers of the report will have access to verified market figures, including global market size in terms of revenue and volume. As part of production analysis, the authors of the report have provided reliable estimations and calculations for global revenue and volume by Type segment of the global Serial Device Server market. These figures have been provided in terms of both revenue and volume for the period 2015-2026. Additionally, the report provides accurate figures for production by region in terms of revenue as well as volume for the same period. The report also includes production capacity statistics for the same period

. Geographic Segmentation The report offers exhaustive assessment of different region-wise and country-wise Serial Device Server markets such as the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, the U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, India, the Philippines, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Vietnam Australia, Mexico, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Turkey etc. Key regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. For the period 2015-2026, the report provides country-wise revenue and production capacity analysis and region-wise revenue and volume analysis of the global Serial Device Server market. For the period 2015-2020, it provides consumption (consumption) analysis and forecast of different regional markets by Application as well as by Type in terms of volume. Market Segmentation The report includes a detailed analysis of leading and by Type and by Application segments of the global Serial Device Server market. All of the segments covered in the report are broadly analyzed based on some deciding factors. The segmental analysis section of the report offers value, volume analysis and forecast of the global Serial Device Server market by Type and by Application segment for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Serial Device Server market is segmented into

1-port Serial Device Server

2-port Serial Device Server

4-port Serial Device Server

8-port Serial Device Server

16-port Serial Device Server

Others

Segment by Application

, the Serial Device Server market is segmented into

Access Control Systems

Attendance System

POS Systems

Others Competitive Landscape and Serial Device Server Market Share Analysis Serial Device Server market competitive landscape provides details and data information by manufacturers. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on production capacity, revenue and price by the player for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major businesses, company total revenue and the production capacity, revenue generated in Serial Device Server business, competitors, the date to enter into the Serial Device Server market, Serial Device Server product introduction, recent developments, etc. The major vendors covered:

Moxa

Digi International

Advantech

Siemens Industrial Communication

Comtrol Corporation

3onedata

OMEGA

Westermo

Atop Technologies Inc.

Kyland

Perle

EtherWAN Systems

Korenix Technology

Sealevel Systems

ORing Industrial Networking Corp.

Chiyu Technology

Tibbo Technology Inc.

Silex Technology America, Inc.

Sena Technologies

UTEK The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Serial Device Server status and future forecast, involving capacity, production, value, consumption, growth rate (CAGR), market share, historical and forecast.

To present the key Serial Device Server manufacturers, capacity, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and application. To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks. To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions. To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market. In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Serial Device Server are as follows: History Year: 2015-2020 Base Year: 2019 Estimated Year: 2020 Forecast Year 2020 to 2026

Table of Content

Table of Contents 1 Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Top Serial Device Server Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue 1.3 Market

Segment by Type

1.3.1 Global Serial Device Server Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026 (US$ Million)

1.3.2 1-port Serial Device Server

1.3.3 2-port Serial Device Server

1.3.4 4-port Serial Device Server

1.3.5 8-port Serial Device Server

1.3.6 16-port Serial Device Server

1.3.7 Others

1.4 Market

Segment by Application

1.4.1 Global Serial Device Server Consumption by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Access Control Systems

1.4.3 Attendance System

1.4.4 POS Systems

1.4.5 Others 1.5 Study Objectives 1.6 Years Considered 2 Global Market Perspective

2.1 Global Serial Device Server Production Capacity Analysis

2.1.1 Global Serial Device Server Production Value (2015-2026)

2.1.2 Global Serial Device Server Production (2015-2026)

2.1.3 Global Serial Device Server Capacity (2015-2026)

2.1.4 Global Serial Device Server Marketing Pricing and Trends

2.2 Global Serial Device Server Market Size Growth Potential by Key Producing Regions

2.2.1 Global Serial Device Server Market Size by Key Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2021 VS 2026

2.2.2 Global Serial Device Server Market Share by Key Producing Regions: 2021 VS 2026 2.3 Industry Trends 2.3.1 Market Top Trends 2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Primary Interviews with Key Serial Device Server Players: Views for Future 3 Market Share by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Manufacturers by Serial Device Server Production Capacity

3.1.1 Global Top Manufacturers by Serial Device Server Production Capacity (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Serial Device Server Production (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Serial Device Server Production in 2019

3.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Serial Device Server Revenue

3.2.1 Global Top Manufacturers by Serial Device Server Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Top Manufacturers Market Share by Serial Device Server Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Serial Device Server Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.3 Global Top Manufacturers Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Serial Device Server as of 2019)

3.4 Global Serial Device Server Average Selling Price (ASP) by Manufacturers

3.5 Key Manufacturers Serial Device Server Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served

3.6 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Serial Device Server Market

3.7 Key Manufacturers Serial Device Server Product Offered

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Estimate and Forecast by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Serial Device Server Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Serial Device Server Production Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Global Serial Device Server Production Value Market Share by Type

4.1.4 Serial Device Server Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Serial Device Server Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Serial Device Server Production Market Share Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Global Serial Device Server Production Value Market Share Forecast by Type

4.2.4 Serial Device Server Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Serial Device Server Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End 5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Serial Device Server Consumption by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Serial Device Server Consumption by Application (2021-2026) 6 Production by Regions: Market Fact & Figures

6.1 Global Serial Device Server Production (History Data) by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Serial Device Server Production Value (History Data) by Regions

6.3 North America

6.3.1 North America Serial Device Server Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3.2 North America Serial Device Server Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3.3 Key Players Market Share in North America

6.3.4 North America Serial Device Server Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.4 Europe

6.4.1 Europe Serial Device Server Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4.2 Europe Serial Device Server Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4.3 Key Players Market Share in Europe

6.4.4 Europe Serial Device Server Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.5 China

6.5.1 China Serial Device Server Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5.2 China Serial Device Server Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5.3 Key Players Market Share in China

6.5.4 China Serial Device Server Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.6 Japan

6.6.1 Japan Serial Device Server Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6.2 Japan Serial Device Server Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6.3 Key Players Market Share in Japan

6.6.4 Japan Serial Device Server Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.7 South Korea

6.7.1 South Korea Serial Device Server Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.7.2 South Korea Serial Device Server Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.7.3 Key Players Market Share in South Korea

6.7.4 South Korea Serial Device Server Import & Export (2015-2020) 7 Serial Device Server Consumption by Regions: Market Fact & Figures

7.1 Global Serial Device Server Consumption (History Data) by Regions (2015-2020)

7.2 Global Top Serial Device Server Consumers (regions/countries) Ranking and Share of Total Serial Device Server Consumption in 2015 VS 2019 7.3 North America

7.3.1 North America Serial Device Server Consumption by Type

7.3.2 North America Serial Device Server Consumption by Application

7.3.3 North America Serial Device Server Consumption by Countries

7.3.4 U.S.

7.3.5 Canada 7.4 Europe

7.4.1 Europe Serial Device Server Consumption by Type

7.4.2 Europe Serial Device Server Consumption by Application

7.4.3 Europe Serial Device Server Consumption by Countries

7.4.4 Germany

7.4.5 France

7.4.6 U.K.

7.4.7 Italy

7.4.8 Russia 7.5 Asia Pacific

7.5.1 Asia Pacific Serial Device Server Consumption by Type

7.5.2 Asia Pacific Serial Device Server Consumption by Application

7.5.3 Asia Pacific Serial Device Server Consumption by Regions

7.5.4 China

7.5.5 Japan

7.5.6 South Korea

7.5.7 India

7.5.8 Australia

7.5.9 Taiwan

7.5.10 Indonesia

7.5.11 Thailand

7.5.12 Malaysia

7.5.13 Philippines

7.5.14 Vietnam 7.6 Central & South America

7.6.1 Central & South America Serial Device Server Consumption by Type

7.6.2 Central & South America Serial Device Server Consumption by Application

7.6.3 Central & South America Serial Device Server Consumption by Countries

7.6.4 Mexico

7.6.5 Brazil

7.6.6 Argentina 7.7 Middle East and Africa

7.7.1 Middle East and Africa Serial Device Server Consumption by Type

7.7.2 Middle East and Africa Serial Device Server Consumption by Application

7.7.3 Central & South America Serial Device Server Consumption by Countries

7.7.4 Turkey

7.7.5 Saudi Arabia

7.7.6 U.A.E 8 Company Profiles

8.1 Moxa

8.1.1 Moxa Corporation Information

8.1.2 Moxa Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.1.3 Moxa Serial Device Server Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.1.4 Serial Device Server Products and Services

8.1.5 Moxa SWOT Analysis

8.1.6 Moxa Recent Developments

8.2 Digi International

8.2.1 Digi International Corporation Information

8.2.2 Digi International Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.2.3 Digi International Serial Device Server Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.2.4 Serial Device Server Products and Services

8.2.5 Digi International SWOT Analysis

8.2.6 Digi International Recent Developments

8.3 Advantech

8.3.1 Advantech Corporation Information

8.3.2 Advantech Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.3.3 Advantech Serial Device Server Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.3.4 Serial Device Server Products and Services

8.3.5 Advantech SWOT Analysis

8.3.6 Advantech Recent Developments

8.4 Siemens Industrial Communication

8.4.1 Siemens Industrial Communication Corporation Information

8.4.2 Siemens Industrial Communication Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.4.3 Siemens Industrial Communication Serial Device Server Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.4.4 Serial Device Server Products and Services

8.4.5 Siemens Industrial Communication SWOT Analysis

8.4.6 Siemens Industrial Communication Recent Developments

8.5 Comtrol Corporation

8.5.1 Comtrol Corporation Corporation Information

8.5.2 Comtrol Corporation Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.5.3 Comtrol Corporation Serial Device Server Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.5.4 Serial Device Server Products and Services

8.5.5 Comtrol Corporation SWOT Analysis

8.5.6 Comtrol Corporation Recent Developments

8.6 3onedata

8.6.1 3onedata Corporation Information

8.6.3 3onedata Serial Device Server Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.4 Serial Device Server Products and Services

8.6.5 3onedata SWOT Analysis

8.6.6 3onedata Recent Developments

8.7 OMEGA

8.7.1 OMEGA Corporation Information

8.7.2 OMEGA Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.7.3 OMEGA Serial Device Server Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.7.4 Serial Device Server Products and Services

8.7.5 OMEGA SWOT Analysis

8.7.6 OMEGA Recent Developments

8.8 Westermo

8.8.1 Westermo Corporation Information

8.8.2 Westermo Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.8.3 Westermo Serial Device Server Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.8.4 Serial Device Server Products and Services

8.8.5 Westermo SWOT Analysis

8.8.6 Westermo Recent Developments

8.9 Atop Technologies Inc.

8.9.1 Atop Technologies Inc. Corporation Information

8.9.2 Atop Technologies Inc. Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.9.3 Atop Technologies Inc. Serial Device Server Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.9.4 Serial Device Server Products and Services

8.9.5 Atop Technologies Inc. SWOT Analysis

8.9.6 Atop Technologies Inc. Recent Developments

8.10 Kyland

8.10.1 Kyland Corporation Information

8.10.2 Kyland Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.10.3 Kyland Serial Device Server Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.10.4 Serial Device Server Products and Services

8.10.5 Kyland SWOT Analysis

8.10.6 Kyland Recent Developments

8.11 Perle

8.11.1 Perle Corporation Information

8.11.2 Perle Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.11.3 Perle Serial Device Server Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.11.4 Serial Device Server Products and Services

8.11.5 Perle SWOT Analysis

8.11.6 Perle Recent Developments

8.12 EtherWAN Systems

8.12.1 EtherWAN Systems Corporation Information

8.12.2 EtherWAN Systems Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.12.3 EtherWAN Systems Serial Device Server Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.12.4 Serial Device Server Products and Services

8.12.5 EtherWAN Systems SWOT Analysis

8.12.6 EtherWAN Systems Recent Developments

8.13 Korenix Technology

8.13.1 Korenix Technology Corporation Information

8.13.2 Korenix Technology Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.13.3 Korenix Technology Serial Device Server Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.13.4 Serial Device Server Products and Services

8.13.5 Korenix Technology SWOT Analysis

8.13.6 Korenix Technology Recent Developments

8.14 Sealevel Systems

8.14.1 Sealevel Systems Corporation Information

8.14.2 Sealevel Systems Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.14.3 Sealevel Systems Serial Device Server Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.14.4 Serial Device Server Products and Services

8.14.5 Sealevel Systems SWOT Analysis

8.14.6 Sealevel Systems Recent Developments

8.15 ORing Industrial Networking Corp.

8.15.1 ORing Industrial Networking Corp. Corporation Information

8.15.2 ORing Industrial Networking Corp. Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.15.3 ORing Industrial Networking Corp. Serial Device Server Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.15.4 Serial Device Server Products and Services

8.15.5 ORing Industrial Networking Corp. SWOT Analysis

8.15.6 ORing Industrial Networking Corp. Recent Developments

8.16 Chiyu Technology

8.16.1 Chiyu Technology Corporation Information

8.16.2 Chiyu Technology Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.16.3 Chiyu Technology Serial Device Server Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.16.4 Serial Device Server Products and Services

8.16.5 Chiyu Technology SWOT Analysis

8.16.6 Chiyu Technology Recent Developments

8.17 Tibbo Technology Inc.

8.17.1 Tibbo Technology Inc. Corporation Information

8.17.2 Tibbo Technology Inc. Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.17.3 Tibbo Technology Inc. Serial Device Server Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.17.4 Serial Device Server Products and Services

8.17.5 Tibbo Technology Inc. SWOT Analysis

8.17.6 Tibbo Technology Inc. Recent Developments

8.18 Silex Technology America, Inc.

8.18.1 Silex Technology America, Inc. Corporation Information

8.18.2 Silex Technology America, Inc. Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.18.3 Silex Technology America, Inc. Serial Device Server Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.18.4 Serial Device Server Products and Services

8.18.5 Silex Technology America, Inc. SWOT Analysis

8.18.6 Silex Technology America, Inc. Recent Developments

8.19 Sena Technologies

8.19.1 Sena Technologies Corporation Information

8.19.2 Sena Technologies Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.19.3 Sena Technologies Serial Device Server Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.19.4 Serial Device Server Products and Services

8.19.5 Sena Technologies SWOT Analysis

8.19.6 Sena Technologies Recent Developments

8.20 UTEK

8.20.1 UTEK Corporation Information

8.20.2 UTEK Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.20.3 UTEK Serial Device Server Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.20.4 Serial Device Server Products and Services

8.20.5 UTEK SWOT Analysis

8.20.6 UTEK Recent Developments 9 Serial Device Server Production Side by Producing Regions (Countries)

9.1 Global Serial Device Server Production Value Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

9.2 Serial Device Server Production Forecast by Regions

9.3 Key Serial Device Server Producing Regions Forecast

9.3.1 North America

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea 10 Serial Device Server Consumption Forecast by Top Consumers (Regions/Countries)

10.1 Global Serial Device Server Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.2 North America Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.2.1 North America Serial Device Server Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.2.2 North America Serial Device Server Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.3 Europe Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.3.1 Europe Serial Device Server Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.3.2 Europe Serial Device Server Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.4 Asia Pacific Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.4.1 Asia Pacific Serial Device Server Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.4.1 Asia Pacific Serial Device Server Consumption Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

10.5 Latin America Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.5.1 Latin America Serial Device Server Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.5.2 Latin America Serial Device Server Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.6 Middle East and Africa Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.6.1 Middle East and Africa Serial Device Server Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.6.2 Middle East and Africa Serial Device Server Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026) 11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Serial Device Server Sales Channels

11.2.2 Serial Device Server Distributors

11.3 Serial Device Server Customers 12 Opportunities & Challenges, Threat and Affecting Factors

12.1 Market Opportunities

12.2 Market Challenges

12.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 13 Key Findings 14 Appendix 14.1 Research Methodology 14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach 14.1.2 Data Source 14.2 Author Details 14.3 Disclaimer

