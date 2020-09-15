Global Turbine Control System Market Size, Share, Global Trends, Major Key Players and Geographical Forecast Till 2027

The global turbine control system market is expected to rise with an impressive CAGR and generate the highest revenue by 2026. Fortune Business Insights™ in its latest report published this information. The report is titled “Turbine Control Systems Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Type (Gas turbine, Steam Turbine, Hydro-Turbine, Wind Turbine), By Control System (Temperature, Pressure, Flow, Speed), By End-User (Oil and Gas, Power Generation, Refrigeration, Aerospace, Marine, Automotive) and Geography Forecast till 2026”. The report discusses research objectives, research scope, methodology, timeline and challenges during the entire forecast period. It also offers an exclusive insight into various details such as revenues, market share, strategies, growth rate, product & their pricing by region/country for all major companies.

The report provides a 360-degree overview of the market, listing various factors restricting, propelling, and obstructing the market in the forecast duration. The report also provides additional information such as interesting insights, key industry developments, detailed segmentation of the market, list of prominent players operating in the market, and other turbine control system market trends. The report is available for sale on the company website.

The report examines competitive developments, namely, acquisitions, new product launches, expansion, and mergers in the market. It identifies and defines the turbine control systems market trends, regional analysis, growth drivers, hindrances, and other related challenges. It further conducts the pricing analysis for the market.

List of the key players operating in the turbine control systems market are as follows:

Honeywell

ABB

Bosch Rexroth

Woodward, Inc.

L&T Electrical & Automation

Compressor Controls Corporation (CCC)

Siemens Energy

GE Power

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Emerson

Yokogawa Electric Corporation

Turbine Controls Ltd.

ANDRITZ

Heinzmann GmbH & Co. KG

Proeon Systems Ltd.

Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems, Ltd.

“Siemens Bags Two Orders from Iraq and the Duqm Integrated Power and Water Project”

The turbine control systems market consists of small, medium, and big enterprises. These key players are emphasizing on strengthening their sales and marketing channels in various ways. Some are launching new products, while others are aiming to receive orders from other countries or companies to increase their turbine control systems market share in the coming years. Below are two of the latest industry developments:

July 2019: Siemens, a multinational conglomerate company, headquartered in Germany, declared that it has achieved an order from the 840-megawatt (MW) Maisan combined cycle power plant in Iraq. The company will supply long-term power generation services and key components. The contract was awarded to Siemens by CITIC Construction Co., Ltd., a leading provider of consulting and financial services, based in China. The power project is anticipated to provide its first power by March 2021. It is likely to enter full combined cycle mode by 2022. According to the company, the plant will supply electricity to more than three million people living in Iraq. It will also support the industrial sector.

January 2019: Siemens announced that it has successfully bagged a contract from the government of Oman to supply steam and gas turbines, digital solutions, and long-term power generation services to the Duqm Integrated Power and Water project (DIPWP). The total contract is worth around USD 228.3 Million. The project is set to get over by 2022. DIPWP will install a generating capacity of 36,000 cubic meters of desalinated water and 326MW in combined-cycle duty for the petrochemical facilities and Duqm refinery per year. The contract will enable Siemens to provide a combined cycle power plant that includes five SST-300 industrial steam turbines, five SGT-800 industrial gas turbines, and the associated control system.

Regional Analysis for Turbine Control System Market:

North America (the USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Major Table of Contents for Turbine Control System Market:

Introduction Executive Summary Market Dynamics Key Turbine Control System Market Insights Global Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 North America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Europe Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Asia Pacific Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 The Middle East and Africa Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Latin America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Competitive Landscape Global Turbine Control System Market Revenue Share Analysis, By Key Players, 2020 Company Profiles Conclusion

