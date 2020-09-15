Hexagonal Boron Nitride Market Exhibit a Steady XX% CAGR by 2026: Segmentation by Top Companies, Major Applications, Key Regions, Product Demand, Market Size & Growth

Hexagonal Boron Nitride Market report would come handy to understand the competitors in the market and give an insight into sales, volumes, revenues in the Hexagonal Boron Nitride Industry & will also assists in making strategic decisions. The report also helps to decide corporate product & marketing strategies. It reduces the risks involved in making decisions as well as strategies for companies and individuals interested in the Hexagonal Boron Nitride industry. Both established and new players in Hexagonal Boron Nitride industries can use the report to understand the Hexagonal Boron Nitride market.

In Global Market, the Following Companies Are Covered:

Saint-Gobain

Momentive

3M company

H.C.Starck

UK Abrasives

Denka

Henze

Showa Denko Group

Boron Compounds

Xinfukang

Qingzhou Fangyuan

DCEI

Zibo Jonye Ceramic Technologies

YingKou Liaobin

QingZhouMaTeKeChang Materials

Baoding Pengda

DANGDONG RIJIN

Eno High-Tech Material

QingZhou Longjitetao

Liaoning Pengda Technology

Analysis of the Market: “

Hexagonal Boron Nitride (Hexagonal BN), h-BN, commonly known as white graphite, has a structure and properties similar to graphite. It has become one of the most popular dry lubricants due to its lubricating properties and inertness to molten metals and salts. And the hexagonal BN includes 3 grades: PG (Premium), SG (Standard) and CG (Custom).

Hexagonal BN (h-BN) is a white powder having a scaly crystalline structure similar to that of graphite, and is a chemically stable material, giving rise to moniker “white graphite.”

Hexagonal boron nitride industry concentration is not low. The top ten companies were estimated to account for 64.16% production volume market share in 2015. The production of hexagonal BN increased from 2949 MT in 2011 to 3655 MT in 2015, with an average growth rate of more than 5.52%. In the world wide, USA was the major manufacturing region, who accounted for about 35.27% production market share in the hexagonal BN industry in 2015. Saint-Gobain, Momentive, 3M, H.C.Starck and UK Abrasives are the global leading manufacturers of hexagonal BN.

Different application segments of the hexagonal BN include hexagonal BN composite ceramics, industrial packaging, cubic boron nitride (CBN), paints & coatings and lubricants industry, cosmetics industry and others. Composite ceramics was the largest consumed filed of hexagonal boron nitride in 2015 with consumption volume share 29.98%. However, paints & coatings and lubricants industry is also expected to be one of the fastest growing segments of the application market. Meanwhile, the cosmetics industry is also showing the steady growth.

The global hexagonal boron nitride market was dominated by USA with largest share- 32.37%- in total volume consumption in 2015. China was another leading regional market for hexagonal boron nitride due to increase in end-use applications in the region in 2015. Europe and Japan accounted for significant share in total volume consumption of hexagonal boron nitride in 2015.

Currently, HBN is more expensive. HBN prices 1MT at least in 26000USD above, on the whole, HBN has great profit margins. As technology advances, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in future too, as competition intensifies, prices gap between different brands will go on narrowing. Similarly, there will be fluctuation in gross margin. However, the grade, the price of good standard HBN products remains high.

We tend to believe that this industry has good prospects for development due to the rigid demand. Strong demand from various end-user industries is expected to boost the demand for h-BN in the years to come. However, high cost and complex manufacturing process is expected to be major concern for manufacturers.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Hexagonal Boron Nitride Market

The global Hexagonal Boron Nitride market is valued at 269 million USD in 2020 is expected to reach 284.7 million USD by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 0.8% during 2021-2026.

Global Hexagonal Boron Nitride Market: Drivers and Restrains

The research report has incorporated the analysis of different factors that augment the market’s growth. It constitutes trends, restraints, and drivers that transform the market in either a positive or negative manner. This section also provides the scope of different segments and applications that can potentially influence the market in the future. The detailed information is based on current trends and historic milestones. This section also provides an analysis of the volume of production about the global market and also about each type from 2015 to 2026. This section mentions the volume of production by region from 2015 to 2026. Pricing analysis is included in the report according to each type from the year 2015 to 2026, manufacturer from 2015 to 2020, region from 2015 to 2020, and global price from 2015 to 2026.

A thorough evaluation of the restrains included in the report portrays the contrast to drivers and gives room for strategic planning. Factors that overshadow the market growth are pivotal as they can be understood to devise different bends for getting hold of the lucrative opportunities that are present in the ever-growing market. Additionally, insights into market expert’s opinions have been taken to understand the market bette

”

Hexagonal Boron Nitride Market Breakdown by Types:

Premium Grade(PG)

Standard Grade(SG)

Custom Grade(CG)

Hexagonal Boron Nitride Market Breakdown by Application:

Hexagonal Boron Nitride Composite Ceramics

Preparation of Cubic Boron Nitride (CBN)

Paints & Coatings and Lubricants Industry

Cosmetics Industry

Industrial Packing

Others

Critical highlights covered in the Global Hexagonal Boron Nitride market include:

In-depth market analysis, including information about current Hexagonal Boron Nitride market drivers and challenges

An exhaustive study on the expected trends, changing market dynamics and market intelligence

Porter’s Five Forces analysis discussing the potentiality of buyers and sellers operating in the market, which is likely to help in developing efficient strategies

operating in the market, which is likely to help in developing efficient strategies Detailed analysis of the changing competitive scenario and thorough vendor analysis

The information available in the Hexagonal Boron Nitride Market report is segmented for proper understanding. The Table of contents contains Market outline, Market characteristics, Market segmentation analysis, Market sizing, customer landscape & Regional landscape. For further improving the understand ability various exhibits (Tabular Data & Pie Charts) has also been used in the Hexagonal Boron Nitride Market report.

Reasons for Buy Hexagonal Boron Nitride Market Report: –

This report gives precise analysis for changing competitive dynamics.

It gives progressive lookout of different factors driving or operating or regulating market growth.

It provides future growth on the basis of assessment of five-year forecast report.

It gives a technological growth map over time to recognize understand the industry growth rate.

The report helps in understanding the significant product components and their future.

In the end, Hexagonal Boron Nitride Industry report provides the main region, market conditions with the product price, profit, capacity, production, supply, demand and market growth rate and forecast etc. This report also Present new project SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.

