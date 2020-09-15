High Performance Computing As A Service Market Expected to Witness the Highest Growth during 2020-2027 With : International Business Machines Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Nimbix, Penguin Computing

High-performance computing as a service provides high-performance computing applications on the cloud environment that facilitate access to a scalable and reliable resource of high-performance computing components on-demand. Moreover, through high-performance computing services a supercomputer is capable to be converted into a scalable cloud which maximizes the accessibility of high-performance computing resources through IaaS, PaaS, and SaaS abstractions, supports efficient utilization, and provides dynamic provisioning.

Top Companies Covered in this Report: Adaptive Computing, Inc., Amazon Web Services, Cray Inc. (Hewlett Packard Enterprise), Google (Alphabet Inc.), International Business Machines Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Nimbix, Inc., Penguin Computing (SMART Global Holdings), Sabalcore Computing, Inc., The UberCloud

What is the Dynamics of High Performance Computing as a Service Market?

Some of the major drivers boosting the growth of high performance computing as a service market are rise in need for flexible computing services and growing number of government initiatives. Further, high proliferation of cloud in emerging countries is anticpated to offer major growth opportunities for the high performance computing as a service market in the upcoming years.

What is the SCOPE of High Performance Computing as a Service Market?

The “Global High Performance Computing As A Service Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the high performance computing as a service industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of high performance computing as a service market with detailed market segmentation by offering, deployment type, industry, and geography. The global high performance computing as a service market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading high performance computing as a service market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

What is the Market Segmentation?

The global high performance computing as a service market is segmented on the basis of offering, deployment and industry. Based on offering, the high performance computing as a service market is divided into SaaS, PaaS, and IaaS. Based on deployment type, the high performance computing as a service market is segmented as private cloud, public cloud, and hybrid cloud. Further, based on industry, the market is segmented as manufacturing, BFSI, healthcare, government, media and entertainment, and others.

What is the Regional Framework of High Performance Computing as a Service Market?

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global high performance computing as a service market based on various segments. it also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The high performance computing as a service market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

