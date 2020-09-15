Hospital Information System Market to be Driven by Increasing Disposable Income, says Fortune Business Insights

The Global Hospital Information System Market size to gain from increasing incidence of chronic disease. Fortune Business Insights recently announced a report, titled “Hospital Information Systems Market Size, Share and Global Trend by Application (Clinical Functions, Electronic Medical Records, Inventory Management, Administrative Function), By Delivery Mode (Cloud-based, On-premise, Web-based), Geography Forecast till 2026.”

Some of the major companies that are present in the Global Hospital Information System Market are;

Enli Health Intelligence

Allscripts

Curaspan Health Group

Athena health Inc.

Cerner Corporation

Computer Programs and Systems Inc.

CureMD Healthcare

Epic Systems Corporation

Evolent Health

Change Healthcare

GE Healthcare Technologies

GE Management Systems

Healthagen

Healthcatalyst

Homecare Homebase

IBM Watson Health and other

Key Players Leveraging on Technological Upgrades to Attain Strong Brand Presence

The Global Hospital Information System Market is a progressive market and is expected to witness impressive growth over the forecast period. The market is experiencing entry of new players. The competition among the players is very high and constantly increasing. Increasing competition is leading to rapid developments. For instance, Apple launched a new app in 2018, named Apple Health Record. The app is designed to synchronize a patient’s data from the respective Economic Health Record to the app.

Several key players are also involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Some the key players operating in the global hospital information system market are Enli Health Intelligence, Allscripts, Curaspan Health Group, Athena health Inc., Cerner Corporation, Computer Programs and Systems Inc., CureMD Healthcare, Epic Systems Corporation, Evolent Health, Change Healthcare, GE Healthcare Technologies, GE Management Systems, Healthagen, Healthcatalyst, Homecare Homebase, and IBM Watson Health.

