A recent report published by QMI on label-free detection market is a detailed assessment of the most important market dynamics. After carrying out a thorough research of label-free detection market historical as well as current growth parameters, business expectations for growth are obtained with utmost precision. The study identifies specific and important factors affecting the market for label-free detection during the forecast period. It can enable manufacturers of label-free detection to change their production and marketing strategies in order to envisage maximum growth.

According to the report, the label-free detection systems are a sort of integrated systems that are used without decreasing labels or auto-fluorescent impacts to examine biomolecular interactions.

These systems provide a quick and real-time approach to discovering new drugs. To detect biochemical and cell-based assays, label-free detection systems are used.

The worldwide market for free label identification is motivated primarily by fast development in the market for pharmaceutical and biotechnology, rising public initiatives and financing for numerous R&D operations, and improving drug discovery with innovative methods.

The industry is categorized by technology into surface plasmon resonance, interferometry with bio-layers, calorimetry with isothermal titration, variable calorimetry imaging, and other techniques.

Segmentation for better understanding of this market and its growth prospects:

The label-free detection industry is segmented on the grounds of application into binding kinetics, touch confirmation, lead generation, endogenous identification of receptors, binding thermodynamics, and other apps. It is anticipated that the bonding kinetics section will compensate for the biggest market segment in the near future.

The industry is segmented by end-users into pharmaceutical and biotechnology firms, educational and study institutions, contract research centers, and other end-users.

Factors that will have a significant impact on the market growth are:

o The growing market of pharmaceuticals and biotechnology

o Increasing government funding for R&D activities

o Difficulty in understanding the FDA guidelines

o Lack of skilled professionals

Company profiled in this report based on Business overview, Financial data, Product landscape, Strategic outlook & SWOT analysis:

1. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

2. General Electric Corporation

3. Corning, Inc.

4. PerkinElmer Inc

5. SRU Biosystems, Inc.

6. X-BODY Biosciences, Inc.

7. Centre Suisse d’Electronique et Microtechnique SA

8. BiOptix

9. AMETEK, Inc

10. Attana AB

11. Danaher Corporation

12. Pall Corporation

13. F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Insights about regional distribution of market:

The market has been segmented in major regions to understand the global development and demand patterns of this market.

For label-free detection market, the segments by region are for North America, Asia Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East, and Rest of the World. During the forecast period, North America, Asia Pacific and Western Europe are expected to be major regions on the label-free detection market.

North America and Western Europe have been one of the key regions with technological advancements in ICT, electronics & semiconductor sector. Factors like the use of advanced technology and presence of global companies to cater the potential end users are favourable for the growth of label-free detection market. Also, most of the leading companies have headquarters in these regions.

Asia Pacific is estimated to be one of the fastest growing markets for label-free detection market. Major countries in the Asia Pacific region are China, Japan, South Korea, India and Australia. These economies in the APAC region are major contributors in the ICT, electronics & semiconductor sector. In addition to this, government initiatives to promote technological advancement in this region are also one of the key factors to the growth of label-free detection market. Middle East and rest of the World are estimated to be emerging regions for label-free detection market.

Market Segmentation:

By Product:

Instruments

Consumables

By Technology:

Surface Plasmon Resonance

Bio-layer Interferometry

Isothermal Titration Calorimetry

Differential Scanning Calorimetry

Others

By Application:

Binding Kinetics

Hit Confirmation

Lead Generation

Endogenous Receptor Detection

Binding Thermodynamics

Others

By End Users:

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

Academic Research Institutes

Contract Research Organizations

Others

By Region:

North America

By Country (US, Canada, Mexico)

By Product

By Technology

By Application

By End Users

Western Europe

By Country (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Rest of Western Europe)

By Product

By Technology

By Application

By End Users

Eastern Europe

By Country (Russia, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe)

By Product

By Technology

By Application

By End Users

Asia Pacific

By Country (China, Japan, India, Rest of Asia Pacific)

By Product

By Technology

By Application

By End Users

Middle East:

By Country (UAE, Qatar, Iran, Saudi Arabia, Rest of Middle East)

By Product

By Technology

By Application

By End Users

Rest of the World

By Region (South America, Africa)

By Product

By Technology

By Application

By End Users

