LEADING PLAYERS: (LG DISPLAY, SONY, OMNIVISION TECHNOLOGIES) OF MICRODISPLAY MARKET RISING GROWTH, BUSINESS ANALYSIS AND FORECAST STUDY 2028

A recent report published by QMI on microdisplay market is a detailed assessment of the most important market dynamics. After carrying out thorough research of microdisplay market historical as well as current growth parameters, business expectations for growth are obtained with utmost precision. The study identifies specific and important factors affecting the market for microdisplay during the forecast period. It can enable manufacturers of microdisplay to change their production and marketing strategies in order to envisage maximum growth.

Microdisplay is predominantly a compact display of less than a quarter inch. It involves user-configurable technology, high pixel density, and high resolution, commonly used in intelligent bands, smartwatches, and intelligent glasses to allow images of quality and contrast ratio. It also provides super-extended graphics array resolution for enhanced angle viewing and enhanced brightness. In microdisplay techniques, DLP, LCD and LCos are widely used. Microdisplay currently finds its wide variety of apps for quicker results and real-time tracking in the defense and military sectors.

Growing popularity among customers of smartwatches and fitness trackers for multiple apps, such as health surveillance, lifestyle support, entertainment, and fitness tracking, is anticipated to boost microdisplay demand over the forecast period. It is also probable that the emergence of microdisplay-based holographic displays will boost market growth in the days ahead.

Factors that will have a significant impact on the market growth are:

o Increased HMD adoption in various industries

o Aerospace & Defense Industry Opportunities

o High cost of manufacturing

Insights about regional distribution of market:

The market has been segmented in major regions to understand the global development and demand patterns of this market.

For the microdisplay market, the segments by region are for North America, Asia Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East, and Rest of the World. During the forecast period, North America, Asia Pacific and Western Europe are expected to be major regions on the microdisplay market.

North America and Western Europe have been one of the key regions with technological advancements in ICT, electronics & semiconductor sector. Factors like the use of advanced technology and presence of global companies to cater the potential end users are favourable for the growth of microdisplay market. Also, most of the leading companies have headquarters in these regions.

Asia Pacific is estimated to be one of the fastest growing markets for microdisplay market. Major countries in the Asia Pacific region are China, Japan, South Korea, India and Australia. These economies in the APAC region are major contributors in the ICT, electronics & semiconductor sector. In addition to this, government initiatives to promote technological advancement in this region are also one of the key factors to the growth of microdisplay market. Middle East and rest of the World are estimated to be emerging regions for microdisplay market.

Companies Covered: AU Optronics Corp, eMagin Corporation, Himax Technology Inc., KopIn Corporation Inc., LG Display Co. Ltd, Microvision Inc., Omnivision Technologies, Inc., Sony Corporation, Syndiant Inc., and Universal Display Corporation

Market Segmentation:

By Technology:

o OLED

o LCD

o LCos

o DLP

o Others

By Products:

o Projectors

o Headsets

o Smart Glasses

o HMD

o EVF

o Others

By End Users:

o Healthcare

o Consumer Electronics

o Industrial

o Automotive

o Defense

o Aerospace

o Education

o Commercial

o Others

By Region:

o North America

o By Country (US, Canada, Mexico)

o By Technology

o By Products

o By End Users

Western Europe:

o By Country (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Rest of Western Europe)

o By Technology

o By End Users

Eastern Europe:

o By Country (Russia, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe)

o By Technology

o By Products

o By End Users

Asia Pacific

o By Country (China, Japan, India, Rest of Asia Pacific)

o By Technology

o By Products

o By End Users

Middle East:

o By Country (UAE, Qatar, Iran, Saudi Arabia, Rest of Middle East)

o By Technology

o By Products

o By End Users

Rest of the World

o By Region (South America, Africa)

o By Technology

o By Products

o By End Users

