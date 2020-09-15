Middle East Spiral Welded Pipes Market 2016 Shares, Strategy, Opportunities, Analysis and Forecast by 2021

Middle East spiral welded pipes market is segmented into end use industry such as waste water treatment industry, oil and gas industry and construction & infrastructure industry. Among these segments, wastewater treatment industry segment is expected to occupy the top position in Middle East spiral welded pipes market. Rising activities related to water reuse owing to the shortage of water in Middle East is the major driving factor of the spiral welded pipes in wastewater treatment industry market. However, spiral welded pipes in construction & infrastructure segment is projected to grow at highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Middle East spiral welded pipes market is expected to flourish at a significant CAGR over the forecast period. Factors such as growing demand for spiral pipes in structural and piling applications and increasing spending on pipeline infrastructure are driving the growth of the Middle East spiral welded pipes market. Moreover, the Middle East spiral welded pipes market is expected to garner noteworthy revenue by the end of 2021.

With a market share of 40.4%, Saudi Arabia captured the largest market share of Middle East spiral welded pipes market in 2016. Moreover, Saudi Arabia spiral welded pipes is anticipated to witness highest CAGR during the forecast period. Increasing investment on industrial and energy sector is expected to propel the demand for spiral welded pipes market in Saudi Arabia. U.A.E. is also expected to significantly contribute to the growth of the Middle East spiral welded pipes market.

Growing Infrastructure Developments in Middle East

Increasing infrastructure developments in major Middle East countries such as Saudi Arabia, U.A.E. and Qatar are increasing the demand for spiral welded pipes. Moreover, upcoming pipeline projects in Iran are predicted to trigger the growth of the Middle East spiral welded pipe market.

Development of Water Supply Systems in the Region

Governments in the Middle East are heavily spending on the development of water supply systems to guarantee their water supply systems. This factor is accelerating the demand for spiral welded pipes in the region. Moreover, maintenance and upgradation activities of water supply systems are anticipated to bolster the growth of the Middle East spiral welded pipes market.

However, negative impact of falling oil prices and political instability impacting the trade of oil are some of the factors which are anticipated to dampen the growth of the Middle East spiral welded pipes market.

The report titled “Middle East Spiral Welded Pipes Market Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2021” delivers detailed overview of the Middle East spiral welded pipes market in terms of market segmentation by product type, by end use industry and by region.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter’s five force model.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the Middle East spiral welded pipes market which includes company profiling of Saudi Steel Pipe Company, Gerab National Enterprises, Attieh Steel Ltd., Arabian Pipes Company, Jindal SAW Ltd., National Pipe Company Ltd, ArcelorMittal DSTC FZCO, EEW Group, PSL Limited and TMK- Group. The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the Middle East spiral welded pipes market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

