Mobile Security Market 2020 Trend By Products And End Users, Forecast Till 2026 | Fortune Business Insights™

The global mobile security market is expected to rise with an impressive CAGR and generate the highest revenue by 2026. Fortune Business Insights™ in its latest report published this information. The report is titled “Mobile Security Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis, By Component (Solutions and Services), By Operating System (iOS and MacOS, Android, Windows, and Others), By Vertical (BFSI, IT & Telecom, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Retail, Education, Government, Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027”. The report discusses research objectives, research scope, methodology, timeline and challenges during the entire forecast period. It also offers an exclusive insight into various details such as revenues, market share, strategies, growth rate, product & their pricing by region/country for all major companies.

The report provides a 360-degree overview of the market, listing various factors restricting, propelling, and obstructing the market in the forecast duration. The report also provides additional information such as interesting insights, key industry developments, detailed segmentation of the market, list of prominent players operating in the market, and other mobile security market trends. The report is available for sale on the company website.

List of the Companies Operating in the Market:

Microsoft Corporation (New Mexico, United States)

Google LLC (California, United States)

IBM Corporation (New York, United States)

Lookout, Inc. (California, United States)

Apple, Inc. (California, United States)

Kaspersky Lab (Moscow, Russia)

Intel Corporation (California, United States)

VMware, Inc. (California, United States)

AVG Technologies (Prague, Czech Republic)

Symantec Corporation (Arizona, United States)

F – Secure Corporation (Helsinki, Finland)

Oracle Corporation (California, United States)

NortonLifeLock, Inc. (Arizona, United States)

Zimperium (Texas, United States)

Giesecke+Devrient GmbH (Munich, Germany)

V-Key Collaborating with TONIK Digital Bank to Aid Growth

Fortune Business Insights with its quantitative and qualitative detailed analysis observes that the market comprises of several players trying to consolidate their position in the global mobile security market during the forecast period. Adoption of strategies such as collaboration, merger and acquisition, and product launches by the companies will bode well for the market growth. For instance, in May 2020, V-Key announced its collaboration with TONIK digital bank. As per the collaboration, V-key will provide security to the mobile banking platform of TONIK’s new customers based in Philippines. Greg Krasnov, CEO of TONIK, said on the sidelines of the development, “We choose V-Key owing to its history with major banks across the region, wherein their security solutions have been tested and validated. Furthermore, their technology is protected by a global patent with proven track record of delivering security and trust to the customers.”

Regional Analysis for Mobile Security Market:

North America (the USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Major Table of Contents for Mobile Security Market:

Introduction Executive Summary Market Dynamics Key Mobile Security Market Insights Global Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 North America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Europe Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Asia Pacific Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 The Middle East and Africa Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Latin America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Competitive Landscape Global Mobile Security Market Revenue Share Analysis, By Key Players, 2020 Company Profiles Conclusion

