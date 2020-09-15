Molybdenum Powder Market Share 2020 Global Industry Key Strategies, Historical Analysis, Segmentation, Application, Technology, Trends and Opportunities Forecasts to 2026|Covid19 Impact on Industry

Global Molybdenum Powder Market research report provides the newest industry data and industry future trends, allowing you to identify the products and end users driving Revenue growth and profitability. The industry report lists the leading competitors and provides the insights strategic industry Analysis of the key factors influencing the market.Global Molybdenum Powder Market give a descriptive analysis of the trends and potential factors of the upcoming future of Global Molybdenum Powder Market during the forecast period. This markets competitive manufactures and the upcoming manufactures are studied with their research. Revenue, production, price, market share of these players is mentioned with detailed information.

Molybdenum Powder Market provides sizing and growth opportunities for the period 2020-2025.

List Of Best KEY PLAYERS in Molybdenum Powder Market Report are:-

H.C. Starck

Molymet

Plansee

Exploiter

JDC-Moly

Toshiba

Japan New Metal Co Ltd

Dongtai Fengfeng

China Molybdenum Co Ltd



About Molybdenum Powder Market:

Molybdenum (Mo) is a silvery-white shiny metal, hard but at the same time softer and more flexible than tungsten. It has an excellent resistance to corrosion, good wear and resistance to abrasion, and superior thermal and electrical properties. It is an essential element when it comes to alloys, as it enhances hardenability and persistence of tempered and destroyed steels.Molybdenum powder has a black or dark gray color and it is often confused with graphite. It is primarily used for hardening of iron and steel even though it has other important applications for enhancing the performance in high temperature and aggressive environments as well. It is used as a raw material in an extensive range of applications such as hightemperature furnace heaters, spray coating materials, wires for electronics use, glass melting electrodes, rods and plates, nuclear power paint materials, and much more.The industry’s leading manufacturers are H.C. Starck, Molymet and Plansee, which accounted for 22.18%, 21.04% and 18.44% of revenue in 2019, respectively. By region, Europe has the highest share of income, accounting for more than 38 percent in 2019.Market Analysis and Insights: Global Molybdenum Powder MarketThe global Molybdenum Powder market size is projected to reach US$ 1044.3 million by 2026, from US$ 778 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 5.0% during 2021-2026.Global Molybdenum Powder Scope and SegmentThe global Molybdenum Powder market is segmented by company, region (country), by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Molybdenum Powder market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type, and by Application for the period 2015-2026.The major regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa, etc. The report has specifically covered major countries including U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc. It includes revenue and volume analysis of each region and their respective countries for the forecast years. It also contains country-wise volume and revenue from the year 2015 to 2020. Additionally, it provides the reader with accurate data on volume sales according to the consumption for the same years.

Molybdenum Powder Market By Type:

Mo(Purity, %)≧99.90%

Mo(Purity, %)≧99.95%

Others



Molybdenum Powder Market By Application:

Molybdenum Products

Alloys Products

Lubricant additive and Catalysts

Others



Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Molybdenum Powder in these regions, from 2015 to 2025, covering

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Molybdenum Powder market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Molybdenum Powder market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Molybdenum Powder manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Molybdenum Powder with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To project the value and volume of Molybdenum Powder submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Key Stakeholders

Raw material suppliers

Distributors/traders/wholesalers/suppliers

Regulatory bodies, including government agencies and NGO

Commercial research & development (R&D) institutions

Importers and exporters

Government organizations, research organizations, and consulting firms

Trade associations and industry bodies

End-use industries

