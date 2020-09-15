Non-alcoholic Malt Beverages Market -overview on Ongoing Trends 2025

Non-alcoholic Malt Beverages Market Scope of the Report:

Factors and Non-alcoholic Malt Beverages Market execution are analyzed using quantitative and qualitative approaches to give a consistent picture of current and future trends in the boom. The study also allows for a detailed market analysis focused primarily on geographic locations. The Global Non-alcoholic Malt Beverages Market Report offers statistical graphs, estimates, and collateral that explain the state of specific trade within the local and global scenarios.

The worldwide market for Non-alcoholic Malt Beverages is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2025, from xx million US$ in 2018, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Non-alcoholic Malt Beverages in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Key market players

Major competitors identified in this market include Van Pur S.A., Nestl S.A., Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation, CHI Ltd., Royal Unibrew A/S, United Dutch Breweries B.V., United Dutch Breweries B.V., Harboes Bryggeri A/S, etc.

Based on the Region:

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India and ASEAN)

North America (US and Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, UK and Italy)

Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)

Based on the Type:

Dairy-based

Carbonated & Soda Drinks

Based on the Application:

Hypermarkets/Supermarkets

Convenience Stores

Discount Stores

Specialty Stores

Online Retail

Reasons to Purchase this Non-alcoholic Malt Beverages Market Report:

* Analyzing the outlook of the market with the recent trends and SWOT analysis

* Market dynamics scenario, along with growth opportunities of the market in the years to come

* Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and non-economic aspects

* Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.

* Market value (USD Million) and volume (Units Million) data for each segment and sub-segment

* Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years

* Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players

* 1-year analyst support, along with the data support in excel format.

