Obstructive Sleep Apnea Market Insights, and Market Analysis 2030 by DelveInsight

(Albany, US) DelveInsight has launched a new report on Obstructive Sleep Apnea Market

DelveInsight’s “Obstructive Sleep Apnea Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2030” report delivers an in-depth understanding of the Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA), historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA) market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan. The Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA) market report provides current treatment practices, emerging drugs, Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA) market share of the individual therapies, current and forecasted Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA) market Size from 2017 to 2030 segmented by seven major markets. The Report also covers current Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA) treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers, market barriers and unmet medical needs to curate best of the opportunities and assesses the underlying potential of the market.

Obstructive Sleep Apnea Syndrome (OSA) is a clinical disorder marked by frequent pauses in breathing during sleep accompanied by loud noises. It is a type of Sleep Disorder Breathing (SBD), which is characterized as repeated episodes of apnea and hypopnea which occurs as a result of obstruction of the airway by anatomical structures in mouth and back of the throat. It is defined as a number of apneas and hypopneas experienced per hour and is measured using Apnea-hypopnea Index or AHI. A positive diagnosis of OSA is made when AHI>5. There are two major types of SDB- Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA) and Central Sleep Apnea (CSA). Among these, OSA is the most common type which constitutes more than 85% of all the cases of SBD. It causes severe symptoms, such as excessive daytime somnolence, and is associated with significant cardiovascular morbidity and mortality.

Obstructive Sleep Apnea Treatment

The DelveInsight Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA) market report gives a thorough understanding of the Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA) by including details such as disease definition, symptoms, causes, pathophysiology, diagnosis and treatment. The therapeutic treatment market of Obstructive Sleep Apnoea is segmented by seven major markets, i.e., United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan. The therapeutic market of Obstructive Sleep Apnea in seven major markets is approximately USD 221.00 million in 2017. The United States accounts for the largest market size of OSA, in comparison to EU5 (the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, France, and Spain), and Japan. Among EU5 countries, the UK will be having the highest market size, while Spain will be having the lowest market size of OSA. Currently, there are no approved therapies for OSA in the EU5 since the withdrawal of Modafinal back in 2010. Approval of Sunosi (Jazz Pharmaceuticals), is expected to further fuel the market growth of OSA during the forecast period. Dronabinol is expected to dominate on OSA market owing to its curative effects and first of its kind therapy option.

Obstructive Sleep Apnea Market

The dynamics of Obstructive Sleep Apnoea (OSA) market is anticipated to change in the coming years owing to the improvement in the diagnosis methodologies, raising awareness of the diseases, incremental healthcare spending across the world and expected launch of emerging therapies during the forecasted period of 2020–2030. The Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA) market outlook of the report helps to build the detailed comprehension of the historic, current, and forecasted Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA) market trends by analyzing the impact of current therapies on the market, unmet needs, drivers and barriers and demand of better technology. This segment gives a thorough detail of Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA) market trend of each marketed drug and late-stage pipeline therapy by evaluating their impact based on annual cost of therapy, inclusion and exclusion criteria’s, mechanism of action, compliance rate, growing need of the market, increasing patient pool, covered patient segment, expected launch year, competition with other therapies, brand value, their impact on the market and view of the key opinion leaders. The calculated market data are presented with relevant tables and graphs to give a clear view of the market at first sight.

Obstructive Sleep Apnea Report Scope

The report covers the descriptive overview of Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA), explaining its causes, signs and symptoms, pathophysiology, diagnosis and currently available therapies

Comprehensive insight has been provided into the Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA) epidemiology and treatment in the 7MM

Additionally, an all-inclusive account of both the current and emerging therapies for Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA) are provided, along with the assessment of new therapies, which will have an impact on the current treatment landscape

A detailed review of Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA) market; historical and forecasted is included in the report, covering drug outreach in the 7MM

The report provides an edge while developing business strategies, by understanding trends shaping and driving the global Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA) market

Table of content

