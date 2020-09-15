Oncology Drugs Market 2020 |Global Industry Analysis by Trends, Size, Share, Company Overview, Growth and Forecast by 2027 | Latest Research Report by Fortune Business Insights

The global ‘oncology drugs market‘ size is expected to reach USD 394.24 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 11.6% during the forecast period. The growing prevalence of cancer around the world will spur opportunities for this market during the forecast period, states Fortune Business Insights, in a report, titled “Oncology Drugs Market Size, Share &COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Drugs Class (Cytotoxic Drugs, Targeted Drugs, Hormonal Drugs, and Others), By Therapy (Chemotherapy, Targeted Therapy, and Immunotherapy), By Indication (Lung Cancer, Stomach Cancer, Colorectal Cancer, Breast Cancer, Prostate Cancer, and Others), By Dosage Form (Solid, Liquid, and Injectable), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies, Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027.” The market size stood at USD 141.33 billion in 2019.

The oncology drugs market highlights:

An extensivestudy of regions

Forecast value of the market

Detailed analysis ofthe segments

COVID-19 effect on the market

Ongoing clinical trials

Positive Impact on Oncology Drugs Market Growth During COVID-19

The outbreak of COVID-19 has had a positive impact on the oncology drugs market globally. Certain market segments have witnessed a growth in demand for drugs with respect to the COVID-19 emergency. Panic buying of medications has been witnessed among the cancer patients amid lockdown. The pharmaceutical companies involved in this market have significantly improved their supply chain management, enhanced the capabilities of their R&D, and invested more their manufacturing management and quality control. For instance, according to the quarterly reports of 2020 of Roche, their global supply chain of medicines and tests remain intact and their pharmaceutical division sales increased by 7% as compared to the prior year.

Market Driver :

Surging Pharmaceutical Industry to Contribute Colossal Development

The ongoing technological advancement in the field of pharmacy is expected to create opportunities for the market during the forecast period. The clinical trials and various drugs in the pipeline can further facilitate the healthy growth of the industry. The growing cases of numerous types of cancer, such as lung cancer, skin cancer, prostate cancer, colon cancer, breast cancer, and others will spur demand for oncology drugs, thus enhancing market growth. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), cancer is a growing burden and the number of new cancer cases is going to rise from 18.1 million in 2018 to 29.4 million by 2040. Moreover, product launches and approvals are expected to have a tremendous impact on the market.

Table Of Content :

Introduction Research Scope

Market Segmentation

Research Methodology

Definitions and Assumptions Executive Summary Market Dynamics Market Drivers

Market Restraints

Market Opportunities Key Insights Prevalence of Key Indications (Lung Cancer, Breast Cancer, Prostate Cancer, etc.), By Region/Country

Overview of Different Oncology Drugs with respect to Regulatory Approvals and Clinical Trials

Pricing Analysis, By Key Players

Recent Advancements in Development of Oncology Drugs

Key Industry Developments (Mergers, Acquisitions, and Partnerships)

Impact of COVID-19 on Oncology Drugs Market

Regional Analysis :

Rising Prevalence to Cancer to Influence Market in North America

The market size in North America is expected to witness a rapid growth rate during the forecast period. The dominance in the region is attributed to the growing prevalence of cancer in the U.S. As per the National Cancer Institute, in 2020, approximately 1.8 million people will be diagnosed with cancer in the U.S. The recent product launches will aid the expansion of the market in the region. Europe is predicted to exhibit a stellar growth rate during the forecast period owing to the growing cancer burden in countries such as U.K., Germany, and France. The market in Asia Pacific is predicted to rise tremendously during the forecast period due to the rising awareness among the population regarding cancer.

Key Development :

April 2019: Sun Pharmaceutical Industries announced the release of INFUGEM injection, which will ve used for the treatment of cancer in the US.

The Report Lists the Main Companies in the Market:

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Basel, Switzerland)

Genentech, Inc. (California, United States)

Novartis AG (Basel, Switzerland)

Pfizer Inc. (New York, United States)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (New York, United States)

GlaxoSmithKline plc. (Brentford, United Kingdom)

Eli Lilly and Company (Indiana, United States)

AstraZeneca (Cambridge, United Kingdom)

Sanofi (Paris, France)

Bayer AG (Leverkusen, Germany)

Other Players

By Drug Class

Cytotoxic Drugs

Ø Alkylating Agents

Ø Antimetabolites

Ø Others

Targeted Drugs

Ø Monoclonal Antibodies

Ø Others

Hormonal Drugs

Others

By Therapy

Chemotherapy

Targeted Therapy

Immunotherapy

By Indication

Lung Cancer

Stomach Cancer

Colorectal Cancer

Breast Cancer

Prostate Cancer

Others

By Dosage Form

Solid

Ø Tablets

Ø Capsules

Liquid

Injectable

Ø Prefilled Syringes

Ø Others

By Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Others

By Geography

North America (the U.S. and Canada)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia, and the Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia, and the Rest of Asia- Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and the Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and the Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

