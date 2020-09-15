Online Payment Market 2020 Trend By Products And End Users, Forecast Till 2026 | Fortune Business Insights™

The global online payment market is expected to rise with an impressive CAGR and generate the highest revenue by 2026. Fortune Business Insights™ in its latest report published this information. The report is titled “Online Payment Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Payment Type (Mobile Payment, Online Banking, and Digital Wallet), By Industry (Media & Entertainment, Retail, BFSI, Food & Beverages, IT &Telecom, Transportation, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027”. The report discusses research objectives, research scope, methodology, timeline and challenges during the entire forecast period. It also offers an exclusive insight into various details such as revenues, market share, strategies, growth rate, product & their pricing by region/country for all major companies.

The report provides a 360-degree overview of the market, listing various factors restricting, propelling, and obstructing the market in the forecast duration. The report also provides additional information such as interesting insights, key industry developments, detailed segmentation of the market, list of prominent players operating in the market, and other online payment market trends. The report is available for sale on the company website.

Fortune Business Insights™ lists out the names of all the online payment providers operating in the global market. They are as follows:

com Co Ltd. (Hangzhou China)

Adyen (Amsterdam Netherlands)

American Express Co. (New York USA)

ACI Worldwide Inc. (Florida USA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co (New York USA)

Facebook Inc. (California USA)

MasterCard Incorporated (New York USA)

Apple Inc. (New York USA)

Amazon Inc. (Washington USA)

PayPal, Inc. (California USA)

Visa, Inc. (California USA)

Asia Pacific to Remain at the Forefront Fueled by Rising Online Transactions

In Asia Pacific, China is expected to be the dominant country and a major contributor to the market growth. India is experiencing higher adoption of online payment platforms backed by the increasing government initiatives. Asia Pacific generated USD 1,148.51 billion in terms of revenue in 2019. Europe, on the other hand, is anticipated to showcase a considerable growth during the forthcoming years stoked by the rising investments by the international online payment providers, namely, PayPal and Alipay, as well as the increasing competition among various companies.

Regional Analysis for Online Payment Market:

North America (the USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Major Table of Contents for Online Payment Market:

Introduction Executive Summary Market Dynamics Key Online Payment Market Insights Global Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 North America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Europe Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Asia Pacific Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 The Middle East and Africa Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Latin America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Competitive Landscape Global Online Payment Market Revenue Share Analysis, By Key Players, 2020 Company Profiles Conclusion

