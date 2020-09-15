Point-of-Care (POC) Testing Devices Market Growth and Status Explored in a New Research Report 2020 | Roche Diagnostics, Abaxis, Abbott

“

The report titled Global Point-of-Care (POC) Testing Devices Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Point-of-Care (POC) Testing Devices market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Point-of-Care (POC) Testing Devices market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Point-of-Care (POC) Testing Devices market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Point-of-Care (POC) Testing Devices market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Point-of-Care (POC) Testing Devices report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

Get PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/2147992/global-point-of-care-poc-testing-devices-market

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Point-of-Care (POC) Testing Devices report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Point-of-Care (POC) Testing Devices market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Point-of-Care (POC) Testing Devices market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Point-of-Care (POC) Testing Devices market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Point-of-Care (POC) Testing Devices market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Point-of-Care (POC) Testing Devices market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Point-of-Care (POC) Testing Devices Market Research Report: Roche Diagnostics, Abaxis, Abbott, Beckman Coulter, Beckton and Dickinson, Bayer Diabetes Care, Hemocue AB, International Technidyne Corporation, LifeScan Inc, Nipro Diagnostics, Orasure Technologies, PointCare Technologies, Siemens HealthCare Diagnostics

Global Point-of-Care (POC) Testing Devices Market Segmentation by Product: Troponin Test

Brain Natriuretic Peptide Test

Others



Global Point-of-Care (POC) Testing Devices Market Segmentation by Application: Clinics

Hospitals

Laboratories

Others



The Point-of-Care (POC) Testing Devices Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Point-of-Care (POC) Testing Devices market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Point-of-Care (POC) Testing Devices market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Point-of-Care (POC) Testing Devices market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Point-of-Care (POC) Testing Devices industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Point-of-Care (POC) Testing Devices market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Point-of-Care (POC) Testing Devices market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Point-of-Care (POC) Testing Devices market?

Request for customization in Report: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/2147992/global-point-of-care-poc-testing-devices-market

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Point-of-Care (POC) Testing Devices Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Point-of-Care (POC) Testing Devices Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Troponin Test

1.2.3 Brain Natriuretic Peptide Test

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Point-of-Care (POC) Testing Devices Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Clinics

1.3.3 Hospitals

1.3.4 Laboratories

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Point-of-Care (POC) Testing Devices Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Point-of-Care (POC) Testing Devices Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Point-of-Care (POC) Testing Devices Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.3 Global Point-of-Care (POC) Testing Devices Production Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.2 Global Point-of-Care (POC) Testing Devices, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Global Point-of-Care (POC) Testing Devices Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.3.3 Global Point-of-Care (POC) Testing Devices Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

2.3.3.1 Point-of-Care (POC) Testing Devices Manufacturing Base Distribution and Headquarters

2.3.3.2 Manufacturers Point-of-Care (POC) Testing Devices Product Offered

2.3.3.3 Date of Manufacturers Enter into Point-of-Care (POC) Testing Devices Market

2.4 Key Trends for Point-of-Care (POC) Testing Devices Markets & Products

2.5 Primary Interviews with Key Point-of-Care (POC) Testing Devices Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Point-of-Care (POC) Testing Devices Manufacturers by Production Capacity

3.1.1 Global Top Point-of-Care (POC) Testing Devices Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Top Point-of-Care (POC) Testing Devices Manufacturers by Production (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Top Point-of-Care (POC) Testing Devices Manufacturers Market Share by Production

3.2 Global Top Point-of-Care (POC) Testing Devices Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Top Point-of-Care (POC) Testing Devices Manufacturers by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Key Manufacturers Covered: Ranking of Global Top Point-of-Care (POC) Testing Devices Manufacturers by Revenue in 2019

3.2.3 Global Top Point-of-Care (POC) Testing Devices Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Point-of-Care (POC) Testing Devices Revenue in 2019

3.3 Global Point-of-Care (POC) Testing Devices Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Point-of-Care (POC) Testing Devices Production by Regions

4.1 Global Point-of-Care (POC) Testing Devices Historic Market Facts & Figures by Regions

4.1.1 Global Top Point-of-Care (POC) Testing Devices Regions by Production (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Top Point-of-Care (POC) Testing Devices Regions by Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Point-of-Care (POC) Testing Devices Production (2015-2020)

4.2.2 North America Point-of-Care (POC) Testing Devices Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2.3 Key Players in North America

4.2.4 North America Point-of-Care (POC) Testing Devices Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Point-of-Care (POC) Testing Devices Production (2015-2020)

4.3.2 Europe Point-of-Care (POC) Testing Devices Revenue (2015-2020)

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe Point-of-Care (POC) Testing Devices Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.4 Japan

4.4.1 Japan Point-of-Care (POC) Testing Devices Production (2015-2020)

4.4.2 Japan Point-of-Care (POC) Testing Devices Revenue (2015-2020)

4.4.3 Key Players in Japan

4.4.4 Japan Point-of-Care (POC) Testing Devices Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.5 China

4.5.1 China Point-of-Care (POC) Testing Devices Production (2015-2020)

4.5.2 China Point-of-Care (POC) Testing Devices Revenue (2015-2020)

4.5.3 Key Players in China

4.5.4 China Point-of-Care (POC) Testing Devices Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.6 Southeast Asia

4.6.1 Southeast Asia Point-of-Care (POC) Testing Devices Production (2015-2020)

4.6.2 Southeast Asia Point-of-Care (POC) Testing Devices Revenue (2015-2020)

4.6.3 Key Players in Southeast Asia

4.6.4 Southeast Asia Point-of-Care (POC) Testing Devices Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.7 India

4.7.1 India Point-of-Care (POC) Testing Devices Production (2015-2020)

4.7.2 India Point-of-Care (POC) Testing Devices Revenue (2015-2020)

4.7.3 Key Players in India

4.7.4 India Point-of-Care (POC) Testing Devices Import & Export (2015-2020)

5 Point-of-Care (POC) Testing Devices Consumption by Region

5.1 Global Top Point-of-Care (POC) Testing Devices Regions by Consumption

5.1.1 Global Top Point-of-Care (POC) Testing Devices Regions by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Top Point-of-Care (POC) Testing Devices Regions Market Share by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America Point-of-Care (POC) Testing Devices Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America Point-of-Care (POC) Testing Devices Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 U.S.

5.2.4 Canada

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe Point-of-Care (POC) Testing Devices Consumption by Application

5.3.2 Europe Point-of-Care (POC) Testing Devices Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 U.K.

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific Point-of-Care (POC) Testing Devices Consumption by Application

5.4.2 Asia Pacific Point-of-Care (POC) Testing Devices Consumption by Regions

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 South Korea

5.4.6 India

5.4.7 Australia

5.4.8 Taiwan

5.4.9 Indonesia

5.4.10 Thailand

5.4.11 Malaysia

5.4.12 Philippines

5.4.13 Vietnam

5.5 Latin America

5.5.1 Latin America Point-of-Care (POC) Testing Devices Consumption by Application

5.5.2 Latin America Point-of-Care (POC) Testing Devices Consumption by Country

5.5.3 Mexico

5.5.3 Brazil

5.5.3 Argentina

5.6 Middle East and Africa

5.6.1 Middle East and Africa Point-of-Care (POC) Testing Devices Consumption by Application

5.6.2 Middle East and Africa Point-of-Care (POC) Testing Devices Consumption by Countries

5.6.3 Turkey

5.6.4 Saudi Arabia

5.6.5 U.A.E

6 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

6.1 Global Point-of-Care (POC) Testing Devices Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Global Point-of-Care (POC) Testing Devices Production by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Point-of-Care (POC) Testing Devices Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.3 Point-of-Care (POC) Testing Devices Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Point-of-Care (POC) Testing Devices Market Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Global Point-of-Care (POC) Testing Devices Production Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Global Point-of-Care (POC) Testing Devices Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.3 Global Point-of-Care (POC) Testing Devices Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.3 Global Point-of-Care (POC) Testing Devices Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

7 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

7.2.1 Global Point-of-Care (POC) Testing Devices Consumption Historic Breakdown by Application (2015-2020)

7.2.2 Global Point-of-Care (POC) Testing Devices Consumption Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

8 Corporate Profiles

8.1 Roche Diagnostics

8.1.1 Roche Diagnostics Corporation Information

8.1.2 Roche Diagnostics Overview

8.1.3 Roche Diagnostics Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.1.4 Roche Diagnostics Product Description

8.1.5 Roche Diagnostics Related Developments

8.2 Abaxis

8.2.1 Abaxis Corporation Information

8.2.2 Abaxis Overview

8.2.3 Abaxis Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.2.4 Abaxis Product Description

8.2.5 Abaxis Related Developments

8.3 Abbott

8.3.1 Abbott Corporation Information

8.3.2 Abbott Overview

8.3.3 Abbott Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.3.4 Abbott Product Description

8.3.5 Abbott Related Developments

8.4 Beckman Coulter

8.4.1 Beckman Coulter Corporation Information

8.4.2 Beckman Coulter Overview

8.4.3 Beckman Coulter Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.4.4 Beckman Coulter Product Description

8.4.5 Beckman Coulter Related Developments

8.5 Beckton and Dickinson

8.5.1 Beckton and Dickinson Corporation Information

8.5.2 Beckton and Dickinson Overview

8.5.3 Beckton and Dickinson Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.5.4 Beckton and Dickinson Product Description

8.5.5 Beckton and Dickinson Related Developments

8.6 Bayer Diabetes Care

8.6.1 Bayer Diabetes Care Corporation Information

8.6.2 Bayer Diabetes Care Overview

8.6.3 Bayer Diabetes Care Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.4 Bayer Diabetes Care Product Description

8.6.5 Bayer Diabetes Care Related Developments

8.7 Hemocue AB

8.7.1 Hemocue AB Corporation Information

8.7.2 Hemocue AB Overview

8.7.3 Hemocue AB Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.7.4 Hemocue AB Product Description

8.7.5 Hemocue AB Related Developments

8.8 International Technidyne Corporation

8.8.1 International Technidyne Corporation Corporation Information

8.8.2 International Technidyne Corporation Overview

8.8.3 International Technidyne Corporation Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.8.4 International Technidyne Corporation Product Description

8.8.5 International Technidyne Corporation Related Developments

8.9 LifeScan Inc

8.9.1 LifeScan Inc Corporation Information

8.9.2 LifeScan Inc Overview

8.9.3 LifeScan Inc Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.9.4 LifeScan Inc Product Description

8.9.5 LifeScan Inc Related Developments

8.10 Nipro Diagnostics

8.10.1 Nipro Diagnostics Corporation Information

8.10.2 Nipro Diagnostics Overview

8.10.3 Nipro Diagnostics Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.10.4 Nipro Diagnostics Product Description

8.10.5 Nipro Diagnostics Related Developments

8.11 Orasure Technologies

8.11.1 Orasure Technologies Corporation Information

8.11.2 Orasure Technologies Overview

8.11.3 Orasure Technologies Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.11.4 Orasure Technologies Product Description

8.11.5 Orasure Technologies Related Developments

8.12 PointCare Technologies

8.12.1 PointCare Technologies Corporation Information

8.12.2 PointCare Technologies Overview

8.12.3 PointCare Technologies Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.12.4 PointCare Technologies Product Description

8.12.5 PointCare Technologies Related Developments

8.13 Siemens HealthCare Diagnostics

8.13.1 Siemens HealthCare Diagnostics Corporation Information

8.13.2 Siemens HealthCare Diagnostics Overview

8.13.3 Siemens HealthCare Diagnostics Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.13.4 Siemens HealthCare Diagnostics Product Description

8.13.5 Siemens HealthCare Diagnostics Related Developments

9 Point-of-Care (POC) Testing Devices Production Forecast by Regions

9.1 Global Top Point-of-Care (POC) Testing Devices Regions Forecast by Revenue (2021-2026)

9.2 Global Top Point-of-Care (POC) Testing Devices Regions Forecast by Production (2021-2026)

9.3 Key Point-of-Care (POC) Testing Devices Production Regions Forecast

9.3.1 North America

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 Japan

9.3.4 China

9.3.4 Southeast Asia

9.3.4 India

10 Point-of-Care (POC) Testing Devices Consumption Forecast by Region

10.1 Global Point-of-Care (POC) Testing Devices Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.2 North America Point-of-Care (POC) Testing Devices Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.3 Europe Point-of-Care (POC) Testing Devices Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.4 Asia Pacific Point-of-Care (POC) Testing Devices Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.5 Latin America Point-of-Care (POC) Testing Devices Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.6 Middle East and Africa Point-of-Care (POC) Testing Devices Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Point-of-Care (POC) Testing Devices Sales Channels

11.2.2 Point-of-Care (POC) Testing Devices Distributors

11.3 Point-of-Care (POC) Testing Devices Customers

12 Market Opportunities & Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

12.1 Market Trends

12.2 Market Opportunities and Drivers

12.3 Market Challenges

12.4 Point-of-Care (POC) Testing Devices Market Risks/Restraints

12.5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13 Key Finding in The Global Point-of-Care (POC) Testing Devices Study

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

About Us:

QY Research established in 2007, focus on custom research, management consulting, IPO consulting, industry chain research, data base and seminar services. The company owned a large basic data base (such as National Bureau of statistics database, Customs import and export database, Industry Association Database etc), expert’s resources (included energy automotive chemical medical ICT consumer goods etc.

”