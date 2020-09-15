Rail Wheel and Axle market report studies development of market based on past, current and futuristic data and delivers broad information about the “Rail Wheel and Axle Market” to the leading industry players. Each of these players is studied in detail so as to get facts relating to their product/services, fresh statements and corporations, investment strategies. Experts also states challenges, risks, driving factors, trends, opportunities in Rail Wheel and Axle market so the investors, new participants, and stakeholders get good clarification with Rail Wheel and Axle industry trends.

Though the railway industry has marked its presence in a majority of economies, the actual production of locomotives and other rolling stock is concentrated in only a few economies with the involvement of a limited number of players. China, Mexico, Russia, and Germany are among those few economies where the railway wheel and axle manufacturers can tap into due to the presence of large scale OEMs. While the aftermarket segment holds a larger market value share than OEMs, it is likely to reduce in the forecast period owing to longer life of rail wheels and axles.

Rail Wheel and Axle Market by Top Manufacturers:

CAF USA, Inc., Bharat Forge Ltd. (Kalyani Group), Amsted Rail Company, Inc., ArcelorMittal A.S., Bonatrans Group A.S., Comsteel, CRRC Sifang Co., Ltd., Kolowag AD, Lucchini RS S.p.A., Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation, Rail Wheel Factory – Indian Railways, Maanshan Iron and Steel Company, Semco India (P) Ltd., United Metallurgical Company, OMK CJSC, Simmons Machine Tool Corporation (NSH Group), VELTRUP Technik Philippines, Inc., Bombardier Inc.

By Wheel Type

Monoblock Wheels, Resilient Wheels, Rubber Tired Wheels, Steel Tired Wheels, Other Special Wheels

By Sales Channel

OEM, Aftermarket

By Train Type

Very High Speed Trains, Mainline Trains, Metro Trains, Freight Trains, Special Trains

By Axle Type

Hollow Axles, Solid Axles

Rail Wheel and Axle Market Segment by Regions, this report splits Global into several key Regions, with sales, revenue, market share of top players in these regions, forecast, like

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Korea)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy and Russia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Chile, Peru and Argentina)

Middle East and Africa (Egypt, South Africa, Saudi Arabia)

