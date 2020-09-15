RARE EARTH MAGNET MARKET 2020 EMERGING GROWTH OPPORTUNITY 2028 | HITACHI METALS GROUP, SHIN-ETSU, TDK, VAC, BEIJING ZHONG KE SAN HUAN HI-TECH, AND YUNSHENG COMPANY

This detailed market study covers rare earth magnet market growth potentials which can assist the stakeholders to understand key trends and prospects in rare earth magnet market identifying the growth opportunities and competitive scenarios. The report also focuses on data from different primary and secondary sources and is analyzed using various tools. It helps to gain insights into the market’s growth potential, which can help investors identify scope and opportunities. The analysis also provides details of each segment in the global rare earth magnet market.
According to the report, the rare earth magnet market report highlights market opportunities and competitive scenarios for rare earth magnet on a regional and global basis. Market size estimation and forecasts have been provided based on a unique research design customized to the dynamics of the rare earth magnet market.
The rare earth magnet market has been segmented by type (rare-earth sintered magnet, rare-earth bonded magnet, others), by application (automotive, aerospace & defense, power generation, consumer goods & electronics, industrial machinery, others).
Historic back-drop for rare earth magnet market has been analyzed according to organic and inorganic developments to provide precise market size estimations. Also, key factors impacting the growth of the rare earth magnet market have been identified with potential gravity.
Company profiled in this report based on Business overview, Financial data, Product landscape, Strategic outlook & SWOT analysis:
1. Hitachi Metals Group
2. Shin-Etsu
3. TDK
4. VAC
5. Beijing Zhong Ke San Huan Hi-Tech
6. Yunsheng Company
7. YSM
8. JL MAG
9. Zhmag
10. Jingci Material Science
11. AT&M
12. NBJJ
13. Innuovo Magnetics
14. SGM
15. Galaxy Magnetic
Regional segmentation and analysis to understand growth patterns:
The market has been segmented in major regions to understand the global development and demand patterns of this market.
Asia Pacific region is the biggest contributor to the rare earth magnet market owing to increased demand in the automotive industry, rapid urbanization & increasing disposable incomes. The Asia Pacific accounts major share of the global rare earth magnet market, followed by North America and Europe respectively. The North American and European markets are also poised to show tremendous growth in the rare earth magnet market due to increasing demand in electronics industry & industrial applications. The Middle East is still an emerging player in the rare earth magnet market.
This report provides:
1) An overview of the global market for rare earth magnet market and related technologies.
2) Analysis of global market trends, yearly estimates and annual growth rate projections for compounds (CAGRs).
3) Identification of new market opportunities and targeted consumer marketing strategies for global rare earth magnet market.
4) Analysis of R&D and demand for new technologies and new applications
5) Extensive company profiles of key players in the industry.
The researchers have studied the market in-depth and have developed important segments such as product type, application, and region. Each and every segment and its sub-segments are analyzed based on their market share, growth prospects, and CAGR. Each market segment offers in-depth, both qualitative and quantitative information on market outlook.
Market Segmentation:
By Type:
Rare-earth Sintered Magnet
Rare-earth Bonded Magnet
Others
By Application:
Automotive
Aerospace & Defense
Power Generation
Consumer Goods & Electronics
Industrial Machinery
Others
By Region:
North America
North America, by Country
US
Canada
Mexico
North America, by Type
North America, by Application
Western Europe
Western Europe, by Country
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Spain
The Netherlands
Rest of Western Europe
Western Europe, by Type
Western Europe, by Application
Asia Pacific
Asia Pacific, by Country
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Rest of Asia Pacific
Asia Pacific, by Type
Asia Pacific, by Application
Eastern Europe
Eastern Europe, by Country
Russia
Turkey
Rest of Eastern Europe
Eastern Europe, by Type
Eastern Europe, by Application
Middle East
Middle East, by Country
UAE
Saudi Arabia
Qatar
Iran
Rest of Middle East
Middle East, by Type
Middle East, by Application
Rest of the World
Rest of the World, by Country
South America
Africa
Rest of the World, by Type
Rest of the World, by Application
Objectives of this report:
o To estimate the market size for the rare earth magnet market on a regional and global basis.
o To identify major segments in the rare earth magnet market and evaluate their market shares and demand.
o To provide a competitive scenario for the rare earth magnet market with major developments observed by key companies in the historic years.
o To evaluate key factors governing the dynamics of rare earth magnet market with their potential gravity during the forecast period.
Reasons to Buy This Report:
o It provides niche insights for a decision about every possible segment helping in the strategic decision-making process.
o Market size estimation of the rare earth magnet market on a regional and global basis.
o A unique research design for market size estimation and forecast.
o Identification of major companies operating in the market with related developments
o Exhaustive scope to cover all the possible segments helping every stakeholder in the rare earth magnet market.
