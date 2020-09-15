The global industrial brakes market is expected to $1,074 million by 2023 from $828 million in 2016, growing at a CAGR of 3.70% from 2017-2023. The global industrial brakes market constitutes motion involved in equipment & machineries and the ability to control them results in wide scope of application in various end-user industries.

Further, the industrial brakes deliver accurate performance for machineries and equipment used in various end-user industries. The industrial brakes also provide the desired motion necessary for the machine equipment for processing of the raw materials in metals & mining, construction and food industry. Thus, the industrial brake plays a vital role in heavy equipment and various end-user industries.

Some of the key players of Industrial Brakes Market:

Akebono Brake Industry Co., Ltd., Altra Industrial Motion Corp., Antec, S.A., Carlisle Brake & Friction, Coremo Ocmea S.P.A., Eaton, GKN Walterscheid GmbH, Pintsch Bubenzer GmbH, Ringspann GmbH, and SIBRE – Siegerland Bremsen GmbH.

The global industrial brakes market is expected to witness a steady growth owing to rise in adoption of automation processes and subsequent demand of industrial robotics. Further, the advantages of automation in manufacturing processes such as automated distribution, conveyor belt systems, and assembly stations robots can yield low cost solution and reduce the cost of labor for the manufacturers. Apart from these, the rise in construction and mining activities is also anticipated to drive the growth of industrial brakes market.

Moreover, the increase in concerns toward safety and efficiency of machineries is also anticipated to fuel the growth of industrial brakes market. However, the fluctuating prices of the materials required for manufacturing these brakes continue to impact the profit margin among the market players. Further, stringent regulations associated with the industrial machineries are also expected to hinder the growth of industrial brakes market. Opportunities such as providing technology driven braking systems enabled with sensors due to rise in popularity of electric brakes provide lucrative profitable opportunities to the market players in the coming years.

The global industrial brakes market is segmented on the basis of by type, application, end-user industry, and geography. By type, the market is divided into mechanically applied brakes, hydraulically applied brakes, pneumatic applied brakes, electrically applied brakes, drum & disc brakes, and spring brakes.

Based on application, the market is classified into holding brakes, dynamic & emergency brakes, and tension brakes. By end-user industry the market is divided into metals & mining, construction, manufacturing, entertainment, marine & shipping, and others. By geography, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

After studying key companies, the report focuses on the startups contributing towards the growth of the market. Possible mergers and acquisitions among the startups and key organizations are identified by the report’s authors in the study. Most companies in the Industrial Brakes market are currently engaged in adopting new technologies, strategies, product developments, expansions, and long-term contracts to maintain their dominance in the global market.

The Global Industrial Brakes Market research report offers an in-depth analysis of the global market, providing relevant information for the new market entrants or well-established players. Some of the key strategies employed by leading key players operating in the market and their impact analysis have been included in this research report.

