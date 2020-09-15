Robotic Surgical Systems Market 2020 | Latest Report Analysis, Growth, Share, Trends, Regional Overview Forecast to 2026

The global robotic surgical systems market size is projected to register a healthy CAGR over the forecast period. Fortune Business Insights in a new report, titled “Robotic Surgical Systems: Global Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast 2018-2025” provides a comprehensive outlook into the market. In the coming years, the neurology segment is expected to hold a significant share in the global robotic surgical systems market. Growth witnessed in the segment is ascribable to the rising incidence of neurological disorders such as depression and Alzheimer. Recent technological advancements in the software and hardware of NeuroMate system has facilitated the rising penetration of robotic surgical systems. Additionally, introduction of innovative technologies such as discovery of RoboDoc by the ULCA Neurosurgery will enable growth in the market. RoboDoc is a robot for daily monitoring of patients operated by doctor without him moving around.

Key Players Operating in The Robotic Surgical Systems Market Include:

Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market. Some of the companies operating the industry are:

Stryker Corporation

Smith & Nephew plc

Intuitive Surgical Inc.

MedRobotics

Mazor Robotics

Hansen Medical Inc.

Think Surgical

TransEnterix Inc.

Synaptive Medical

Accuray Inc.

Titan Medical Inc.

Renishaw plc.

Highlights of the Report:

In-depth analysis of various insights, namely, Robotic Surgical Systems Market trends, growth drivers, opportunities, and other related challenges.

Comprehensive details of key market players, their core competencies, and Robotic Surgical Systems Market share.

The potency of suppliers and buyers to make better business decisions.

Lists out the market size in terms of volume.

Major Table of Content For Robotic Surgical Systems Market:

Introduction Executive Summary Market Dynamics

Key Insights Global Robotic Surgical Systems Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2026 North America Robotic Surgical Systems Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2026 Europe Robotic Surgical Systems Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2026 Asia Pacific Robotic Surgical Systems Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2026 Middle East and Africa Robotic Surgical Systems Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2026 Latin America Robotic Surgical Systems Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2026 Competitive Landscape Company Profile Conclusion

