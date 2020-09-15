A recent report published by QMI on small drone market is a detailed assessment of the most important market dynamics. After carrying out a thorough research of small drone market historical as well as current growth parameters, business expectations for growth are obtained with utmost precision. The study identifies specific and important factors affecting the market for small drone during the forecast period. It can enable manufacturers of small drone to change their production and marketing strategies in order to envisage maximum growth.

1. The Boeing Company

2. Lockheed Martin Corporation

3. Aerovironment Inc.

4. Elbit Systems, Ltd.

5. Parrot SA

6. 3D Robotics Inc.

7. BAE Systems, Inc.

8. SAAB AB

9. Thales Group

10. and Textron Inc

According to the report, the small drone market is estimated to register substantial growth during the forecast period owing to increasing demand from various applications during the forecast period. Also, this market has witnessed number of key developments by major companies operating in the market including new product development, partnerships, contracts, and so on.

A small drone is an unmanned aerial vehicle that has no pilot in it.

Segmentation for better understanding of this market and its growth prospects

This market is segmented into size, type payload, and application. Based on the Size, it is divided as nano, micro and mini.

By type, it is segmented as a fixed-wing, rotary-wing, and hybrid wing. The rotary-wing segment is the leading type, as it is used for many defense applications such as surveillance and reconnaissance and in various commercial applications such as wildlife surveys, photography, and agriculture among many others.

By the payload, the segmentation is sensors, cameras, radars, and others. The sensors payload is the most used in a variety of end-user industries. Based on the application, it is divided as defense, law enforcement, commercial, and others. The defense segment is leading as it used greatly where human risk is involved. However, the commercial segment is also steadily growing due to applications such as surveying, monitoring, remote sensing, precision agriculture, and delivery

Factors that will have a significant impact on the market growth are:

o Increasing efficiency in operations

o Increased demand from end-user industries

o Lack of skilled pilots and airspace regulations can hamper the growth

Insights about regional distribution of market:

The market has been segmented in major regions to understand the global development and demand patterns of this market. For small drone market, the segments by region are for North America, Asia Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East, and Rest of the World. During the forecast period, North America, Asia Pacific and Western Europe are expected to be major regions on the small drone market.

North America and Western Europe have been dominant players in this market with the presence of major companies which have a strong infrastructure to boost aerospace & defense sector. In addition, some of the major countries like the US, France, UK, and Canada has been global exporters of aerospace & defense technologies due to established research & development centers, and others. Also, some of the major companies operating in small drone market are headquartered in these regions.

The Asia Pacific region is estimated to register fastest-growing small drone market since some of the major economies like China, India, and South Korea are present in the region. In recent decades, these countries have witnessed strong government spending on defense infrastructure, as well as promoting air transport and space research. During the forecast period, the Middle East region is estimated to be a potential region for small drone market in the aerospace and defense sector. It is estimated that Eastern Europe will have stable demand during the forecast period. Also, the rest of the world is expected to be an emerging market with increasing demand.

Market Segmentation:

By Size:

o Nano

o Micro

o Mini

By Type:

o Fixed Wing

o Rotary Wing

o Hybrid Wing

By Payload:

o Sensors

o Cameras

o Radars

o Others

By Application:

o Defense

o Law Enforcement

o Consumer Goods

o Others

By Region:

o North America

o By Country (US, Canada, Mexico)

o By Size

o By Type

o By Payload

o By Application

o Western Europe

o By Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Rest of Western Europe)

o By Size

o By Type

o By Payload

o By Application

o Eastern Europe

o By Country (Russia, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe)

o By Size

o By Type

o By Payload

o By Application

o Asia Pacific

o By Country (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific)

o By Size

o By Type

o By Payload

o By Application

o Middle East

o By Country (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iran, Rest of Middle East)

o By Size

o By Type

o By Payload

o By Application

o Rest of the World

o By Region (South America, Africa)

o By Size

o By Type

o By Payload

o By Application

