A recent report published by QMI on smart cities market is a detailed assessment of the most important market dynamics. After carrying out thorough research of smart cities market historical as well as current growth parameters, business expectations for growth are obtained with utmost precision. The study identifies specific and important factors affecting the market for smart cities during the forecast period. It can enable manufacturers of smart cities to change their production and marketing strategies in order to envisage maximum growth.

According to the report, the smart cities market is predicted to witness significant demand during the forecast period owing to it’s increasing use in various applications such as Governance, Building, Environmental Solution, Utilities, Transportation, Healthcare.

Company profiled in this report based on Business overview, Financial data, Product landscape, Strategic outlook & SWOT analysis:

1) AT&T Inc.

2) Cisco Systems Inc.

3) Ericsson

4) General Electric

5) Hitachi Ltd.

6) Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

7) IBM Corporation

8) Intel Corporation

9) Microsoft Corporation

10) Schneider Electric SE

A smart city is a well-connected town that deploys different data and communication techniques to share data with the public and enhance the quality of government facilities as well as the welfare of citizens. This technology has been commonly implemented in latest years to enhance public safety, ranging from elevated crime rate surveillance fields to enhancing sensor emergency preparedness and much more.

The market for intelligent towns includes countless industries such as healthcare, transportation, water, aided living, safety, and power, and their application differs from town to town owing to technological penetration in a specific area. However, the market is expected to develop at a fast pace in the coming years, driven by renewed interest from sectors, technology accessibility, and industry stakeholders ‘ all-inclusive involvement.

Factors that will have a significant impact on the market growth are:

o Supportive government initiatives

o Artificial intelligence emerges in smart cities

o Smart cities-related security issues

Insights about regional distribution of market:

The market has been segmented in major regions to understand the global development and demand patterns of this market.

For smart cities market, the segments by region are for North America, Asia Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East, and Rest of the World. During the forecast period, North America, Asia Pacific and Western Europe are expected to be major regions on the smart cities market.

North America and Western Europe have been one of the key regions with technological advancements in ICT, electronics & semiconductor sector. Factors like the use of advanced technology and presence of global companies to cater the potential end users are favourable for the growth of smart cities market. Also, most of the leading companies have headquarters in these regions.

Asia Pacific is estimated to be one of the fastest growing markets for smart cities market. Major countries in the Asia Pacific region are China, Japan, South Korea, India and Australia. These economies in the APAC region are major contributors in the ICT, electronics & semiconductor sector. In addition to this, government initiatives to promote technological advancement in this region are also one of the key factors to the growth of smart cities market. Middle East and rest of the World are estimated to be emerging regions for smart cities market.

Market Segmentation:

By Solution:

o Smart Mobility Management

o Smart Public Safety

o Smart Healthcare

o Smart Building

o Smart Utilities

o Smart Security

o Smart Education

o Others

By Applications:

o Governance

o City Surveillance

o Command & Control Solution

o E-governance

o Lighting

o Infrastructure

o Building

o Environmental Solution

o Utilities

o Energy Management

o Water Management

o Waste Management

o Transportation

o Intelligent Transportation System

o Parking Management

o Ticketing & Travel Assistance

o Healthcare

By Region:

North America

o By Country (US, Canada, Mexico)

o By Solutions

o By Applications

Western Europe

o By Country (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Rest of Western Europe)

o By Solutions

o By Applications

Eastern Europe

o By Country (Russia, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe)

o By Solutions

o By Applications

Asia Pacific

o By Country (China, Japan, India, Rest of Asia Pacific)

o By Solutions

o By Applications

Middle East

o By Country (UAE, Qatar, Iran, Saudi Arabia, Rest of Middle East)

o By Solutions

o By Applications

Rest of the World

o By Region (South America, Africa)

o By Solutions

o By Applications

