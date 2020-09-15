Smart City Platform Market Boosting the Growth Worldwide: Market Dynamics and Trends, Efficiencies Forecast 2027

With the evolution of smart city projects, the demand for smart city platform is expected to surge during the forecast period. A smart city platform provides the integral capability to provide coordination of data, application, and services that are across the operational domain. Vendors are focused on the development of compatible platforms by multiple partnerships and to ensure the platform meets the need of future conditions of environment, economic, and services. IoT platforms are an essential part of the smart city ecosystem. A smart city platform is defined as a framework for sensing, for integration, for communication, and for intelligent decision making. The smart city platform enhances the capabilities for cloud computing, analytics, legacy data, streamed data, connected devices, network, and others. It has wide application in transportation, infrastructure, utilities, and others.

The Major Market Player Included in This Report are:

1. Cisco

2. GENERAL ELECTRIC

3. Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

4. IBM Corporation

5. Intel Corporation

6. Microsoft Corporation

7. Nokia Corporation

8. SAP SE

9. Siemens AG

10. Verizon Wireless

The increasing investments by governments for smart cities projects are expected to drive the global smart city platform market. The rising concern for public safety, effective transport & infrastructure management, and others are significantly creating a need for advanced smart city platforms. The continuous developments in developing countries of the Asia Pacific such as China and India are expected to witness high demand for smart city platform during the forecast period.

The “Global Smart City Platform Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the smart city industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of smart city platform market with detailed market segmentation by platform, service, application, and geography. The global smart city platform market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading smart city platform market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global smart city platform market is segmented on the basis of platform, service, and application. Based on platform, the market is segmented as Connectivity Management Platform, Integration Platform, Device Management Platform, Data Management Platform, and Security Platform. On the basis of service the market is segmented as Infrastructure Monitoring and Management, Consulting and Architecture Designing, and Deployment and Training. The market on the basis of application is classified as Smart Utilities, Smart Transportation, Public Safety, and Infrastructure Management.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global smart city platform market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The smart city platform market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting smart city platform market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the smart city platform market in these regions.

The reports cover key developments in the smart city platform market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from smart city platform market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for smart city platform in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the smart city platform market.

The report also includes the profiles of key smart city platform companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1. INTRODUCTION

1.1. SCOPE OF THE STUDY

1.2. THE INSIGHT PARTNERS RESEARCH REPORT GUIDANCE

1.3. MARKET SEGMENTATION

1.3.1 Smart City Platform – By Platform

1.3.2 Smart City Platform – By Service

1.3.3 Smart City Platform – By Application

1.3.4 Smart City Platform – By Region

1.3.4.1 By Country

2. KEY TAKEWAYS

3. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

4. SMART CITY PLATFORM LANDSCAPE

4.1. OVERVIEW

4.2. PEST ANALYSIS

4.2.1 North America – Pest Analysis

4.2.2 Europe – Pest Analysis

4.2.3 Asia-Pacific – Pest Analysis

4.2.4 Middle East and Africa – Pest Analysis

4.2.5 South and Central America – Pest Analysis

4.3. ECOSYSTEM ANALYSIS

4.4. EXPERT OPINIONS

5. SMART CITY PLATFORM – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS

5.1. KEY MARKET DRIVERS

5.2. KEY MARKET RESTRAINTS

5.3. KEY MARKET OPPORTUNITIES

5.4. FUTURE TRENDS

5.5. IMPACT ANALYSIS OF DRIVERS AND RESTRAINTS

Continue…

