Smart Kitchen Appliances Market By Covid-19 Impact on Business Module, Trends, Growth, Scope, Size, Overall Analysis and Prognostication by 2027

Transparency Market Research (TMR) states the global smart kitchen market has been expected to grow with a higher growth rate in coming years. The global smart kitchen appliances market is fragmented in nature with the presence of large number of small and large players. Companies are adopting the strategy of product innovation & development as well as investing in geographical expansion. Some of the large players are offering innovative product to increase their customer base.

As per TMR report, global smart kitchen appliances market size was valued at US$ 2,725.5 Mn and expected to grow with a CAGR of 25.5%. By the end of 2027, the market is forecasted to reach US$ 8,501.1 Mn in 2027.

It has been estimated that smart refrigerators segment dominate the product type market size. In terms of geography, the global smart kitchen appliances market has been divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America. North American region is expected to have higher market share in 2018. This is because of the already existing players in the market who are continuously launching innovative products to draw more revenue and have the largest share over the global market.

Key players operating in the global smart kitchen appliances market are Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Haier Group, LG Electronics, Inc., AB Electrolux, BSH Home Appliances Corporation (Robert Bosch GmbH), and Panasonic Corporation.

Availability of Energy Saving Product to Propel Market Growth

Consumer demand towards energy efficient product is increasing day by day. Rising cost of fossil fuel is driving the energy cost at a global level. By understanding this market scenario, companies are investing in energy saving products. Key players are invest on research & development activities to launch energy efficient products.

Rising demand of advanced smart home equipment in urban areas will work as a market driving factor. Consumers are spending on effortless kitchen appliances which can save their cooking time. Rising disposable income in developing countries including China, India, South Africa and Mexico that will further create new consumer base for smart kitchen appliance market.

High Product Cost To Restrict Market Growth

Average cost of smart home appliances are very high in retail market. It has become tough for middle class population to afford such products. Furthermore, traditional appliances are available in urban and rural market with a lower price. This factor will decrease the product sales in coming years.

The information presented above is based on the findings of a research report, titled,” Smart Kitchen Appliances Market (Products – Smart Refrigerators, Smart Dishwashers, Smart Ovens, Smart Cookware and Cooktops, Smart Scales and Thermometers and Others) – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2027”.

The global smart kitchen appliances market can be segmented into the following categories:

Smart Kitchen Appliances Market by Products

Smart Refrigerators

Smart Dishwashers

Smart Ovens

Smart Cookware and Cooktops

Smart Scales and Thermometers

Smart Kitchen Appliances Market by Applications

Residential

Commercial

Smart Kitchen Appliances Market by Geography

North America U.S. Canada



Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific India China Japan Rest of Asia Pacific



Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC Countries South Africa Israel Rest of Middle East & Africa



