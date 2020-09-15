SOFTWARE-DEFINED WIDE AREA NETWORK (SD-WAN) MARKET SIZE AND GROWTH ANALYSIS 2020-2028 | CISCO, VMWARE, SILVER PEAK, ARYAKA NETWORKS, NOKIA, ORACLE, HUAWEI , INFOVISTA , CITRIX, JUNIPER, FORTINET, HPE, AND FATPIPE

A recent report published by QMI on software-defined wide area network market is a detailed assessment of the most important market dynamics. After carrying out thorough research of software-defined wide area network market historical as well as current growth parameters, business expectations for growth are obtained with utmost precision. The study identifies specific and important factors affecting the market for software-defined wide area network during the forecast period. It can enable manufacturers of software-defined wide area network to change their production and marketing strategies in order to envisage maximum growth.

According to the report, the software-defined wide area network market is expected to promise high growth owing to Increasing implementation of cloud technology in the recent years. Increasing demand from end-use industries including BFSI, IT & telecom, retail & consumer goods, healthcare, government, manufacturing, others is expected to drive the growth of software-defined wide area network market.

Company profiled in this report based on Business overview, Financial data, Product landscape, Strategic outlook & SWOT analysis:

1) Cisco

2) Vmware

3) Silver Peak

4) Aryaka Networks

5) Nokia

6) Oracle

7) Huawei

8) Infovista

9) Citrix

10) Juniper

11) Fortinet

12) HPE

13) Fatpipe

SD-WAN or software-defined wide area network configures the network of enterprises. The devices in the network are all managed with the SD-WAN. It helps implement complex flow algorithms to the components in the network. Automation is used to reroute the data traffic and reduce the complexity in the path.

Segmentation for better understanding of this market and its growth prospects:

By component, it is bifurcated into solutions and services. The solutions are further bifurcated into software and appliances that are further bifurcated into physical and virtual. The services are further divided as training & consulting, integration & maintenance, and managed services. Based on the deployment method, the segmentation is by cloud and on-premises. The deployment by the cloud is more preferable as it offers a wide range of functionalities such as low cost, high flexibility, and faster service. Based on the end-users, the segmentation is BFSI, IT & telecom, retail & consumer goods, healthcare, government, manufacturing, and others.

Factors that will have a significant impact on the market growth are:

o Increasing implementation of cloud technology

o Need for better operational efficiency

Insights about regional distribution of market:

The market has been segmented in major regions to understand the global development and demand patterns of this market.

For software-defined wide area network market, the segments by region are for North America, Asia Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East, and Rest of the World. During the forecast period, North America, Asia Pacific and Western Europe are expected to be major regions on the software-defined wide area network market.

North America and Western Europe have been one of the key regions with technological advancements in ICT, electronics & semiconductor sector. Factors like the use of advanced technology and presence of global companies to cater the potential end users are favourable for the growth of software-defined wide area network market. Also, the North America region is leading this market as there is a growing requirement for increased bandwidth and a need for a highly efficient networking architecture.

Asia Pacific is estimated to be one of the fastest growing markets for software-defined wide area network market. Major countries in the Asia Pacific region are China, Japan, South Korea, India and Australia. These economies in the APAC region are major contributors in the ICT, electronics & semiconductor sector. In addition to this, government initiatives to promote technological advancement in this region are also one of the key factors to the growth of software-defined wide area network market. Middle East and rest of the World are estimated to be emerging regions for software-defined wide area network market.

Market Segmentation:

By Component:

o Solutions

o Software

o Appliances

o Physical

o Virtual

o Services

o Training & Consulting

o Integration & Maintenance

o Managed Services

By Deployment Method:

o Cloud

o On-premises

By End Users:

o BFSI

o IT & Telecom

o Retail & Consumer Goods

o Healthcare

o Government

o Manufacturing

o Others

By Region:

North America

o By Country (US, Canada, Mexico)

o By Component

o By Deployment Method

o By End Users

Western Europe

o By Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Rest of Western Europe)

o By Component

o By Deployment Method

o By End Users

Eastern Europe

o By Country (Russia, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe)

o By Component

o By Deployment Method

o By End Users

Asia Pacific

o By Country (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific)

o By Component

o By Deployment Method

o By End Users

Middle East

o By Country (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iran, Rest of Middle East)

o By Component

o By Deployment Method

o By End Users

Rest of the World

o By Region (South America, Africa)

o By Component

o By Deployment Method

o By End Users

